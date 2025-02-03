Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: PATRÓN Tequila Takes Industry-Leading Approach to Support Safer and More Sustainable Agave Farming

PATRÓN® Tequila is leading the way as the first tequila brand to work with its agave farmers to help them achieve certification for agave farming from GLOBALG.A.P.

This industry-leading work sees PATRÓN supporting its agave farmers to ensure they meet rigorous international GLOBALG.A.P. Crops for Processing (CfP) standards. To date, 91% of the agave farmers supplying PATRÓN Tequila have received their GLOBALG.A.P CfP certification.

This milestone achievement follows years of investment from the brand to support the agave farmers it works with to implement safer and more sustainable farming methods that benefit the community and land.

To do this, the premium tequila brand employs 21 dedicated agronomists who work closely with the farmers, also known as "agaveros", offering training, conducting internal audits, teaching first aid, and promoting overall wellness.

"We are immensely proud to be trailblazers in the tequila industry," says Samantha Newby, PATRÓN Global Vice President of Innovation and Sustainability. "Through our long-standing partnerships with our agaveros we are committed to championing a future where exceptional quality and care for the land, go hand in hand."

The certification of the production processes according to the GLOBALG.A.P CfP standard is evaluated annually by an accredited and independent third-party certification body in order to promote a range of sustainable practices, including soil management and conservation. Additionally, for the skilled hands that nurture the agave, the certification protocol addresses the worker's health, safety, and welfare.

Today, GLOBALG.A.P. solutions provide some of the most respected and internationally recognized standards that support the global trade of farmed products, counting almost 200,000 producers around the world under certification.

"Supporting over 90% of our agave farmers to achieve this robust certification underscores our very special PATRÓN philosophy of respecting the natural source of our tequila - the 100% Weber Blue Agave," said Rodolfo Nervi, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability and Global Safety & Quality, Bacardi. "This achievement is fantastic recognition of our commitment to support those who grow this beautiful ingredient, and to protect the soil it grows from."

On top of its work to support agave farmers, since 2021 PATRÓN has been part of the collaborative watershed project, Charco Bendito project, working with municipalities and industry partners to improve water accessibility, quality and availability for local communities in Mexico.

To learn more about PATRÓN and its sustainability actions, visit https://www.patrontequila.com/our-story/responsibility.html.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

About GLOBALG.A.P.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a brand of smart farm assurance solutions developed by FoodPLUS?GmbH in Cologne, Germany, with cooperation from producers, retailers, and other stakeholders across the food industry. These solutions include a range of standards for safe, socially and environmentally responsible farming practices. The most widely used GLOBALG.A.P.?standard is IFA, applicable to fruit and vegetables, aquaculture, floriculture, and more. This standard also forms the basis for the GGN label?- the consumer label for certified, responsible farming and transparency.

The GLOBALG.A.P. brand began its journey as EUREPGAP in 1997. Now, over twenty-five years later, almost 200,000 producers are under GLOBALG.A.P.?certification in 137 countries. Nearly 150 team members around the world are dedicated to the mission of spreading responsible farming practices to ensure safe food for future generations.

