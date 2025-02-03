Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - The insurance industry stands at a crossroads. Artificial intelligence (AI) promises unprecedented opportunities, but are we rushing into its embrace without addressing the potential ethical pitfalls?

AI and Ethics Webinar Speakers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7408/239425_e1795a09d4d41854_001full.jpg

To tackle this crucial conversation, Reuters Events is hosting a timely webinar, "AI and Ethics: A Collision Course for Insurance?" on Thursday, February 6th, at 11 AM ET.

This insightful webinar will delve into the ethical dilemmas facing insurance professionals as AI integration accelerates. Expert panelists will provide practical strategies and actionable insights on:

Mitigating bias in algorithms to ensure fair and equitable outcomes for all customers

to ensure fair and equitable outcomes for all customers Building responsible human-AI partnerships that maximize efficiency while maintaining essential human oversight

that maximize efficiency while maintaining essential human oversight Ensuring transparency in AI decision-making to foster trust among stakeholders and regulators

Featured AI Thought Leaders:

Richard Wiedenbeck, Chief AI Officer , Ameritas

, Suzanne Grover, VP Underwriting , Coastal Wealth

, Frank Neugebauer, VP Generative AI , Cincinnati Insurance Companies

, Moderated by: Jennifer Kyung, President, NextGen Underwriting

"The potential of AI in insurance is undeniable, but we can't afford to turn a blind eye to the ethical implications," says Kate Lim of Reuters Events. "This webinar is a call to action for the industry to proactively address these challenges and ensure that AI is implemented responsibly for a better future."

Don't miss this crucial discussion! Registration is free, and an on-demand recording will be available.

Register now

About Reuters Events:

We provide senior-level executives with the trusted insight and meaningful connections they need to confidently navigate change, unlock opportunity, and inform their strategy. We curate world-class events and content that are of high value to our customers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239425

SOURCE: Reuters Events