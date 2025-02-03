Sequana Medical NV: Transparency Notifications from Shareholders

Transparency Notifications from Shareholders

Ghent, Belgium - 3 February 2025 - Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "SequanaMedical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today that it received transparency notifications in relation to the entities listed below, notifying the number of voting rights attached to the shares mentioned next to their name in the table below.

Reason for notification Aggregate number of shares and voting rights held % of total outstanding shares (1) Sensinnovat BV / Françoise Chombar / Rudi De Winter / Maatschap Chione (2) Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights 2,239,072 4.27% EQT AB / EQT Treasury AB / EQT Life Sciences Group B.V. / LSP Health Economics Fund Management B.V. / EQT Health Economics 3 Management B.V. (3) Passive crossing of a threshold 4,695,407 8.96% Midelco NV / Philippe Vlerick (4) Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights 1,806,897 3.45% Partners in Equity V B.V. / Partners in Equity III B.V. / Johan Gijsbert Wackwitz and Renée Marie Henriëtte Roebbers (5) Passive crossing of a threshold 9,066,912 17.30% Société Fédérale de

Participations et

d'Investissement SA -

Federale Participatie- en

Investeringsmaatschappij

NV / Belfius Banque SA/NV / Belfius Insurance SA/NV (6) Passive crossing of a threshold 4,385,134 8.37% MCMI SPV Holdco Inc / Hongyu Zhang (7) Passive crossing of a threshold 2,537,185 4.84%

_____________

Notes:

(1) The total number of outstanding shares of the Company on 24 January 2025 mentioned in the relevant transparency notifications amounts to 52,416,601, each share giving right to one (1) vote (being 52,416,601 voting rights in total).

(2) A parent undertaking or a controlling person of Sensinnovat BV ("Sensinnovat") informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 27 January 2025, that on 24 January 2025, the shareholding of Sensinnovat (holding 2,239,072 shares and voting rights, which corresponds to 4.27% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company), crossed the threshold of 3% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company. The joint notification specifies furthermore that Sensinnovat is jointly controlled by Rudi De Winter and Françoise Chombar through Maatschap Chione.

(3) EQT Life Sciences Group B.V., a parent undertaking or a controlling person of LSP Health Economics Fund Management B.V. ("LSP") and EQT Health Economics 3 Management B.V. ("EQT"), informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 28 January 2025, that on 24 January 2025, the aggregate shareholding of LSP (holding 2,028,740 shares and voting rights, which corresponds to 3.87% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company) and EQT (holding 2,666,667 shares and voting rights, which corresponds to 5.09% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company), crossed below the threshold of 10% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company. The joint notification specifies furthermore that LSP and EQT are controlled by EQT Life Sciences Group B.V. (as 100% shareholder), which in turn is controlled by EQT Treasury AB (as 100% shareholder), which in turn is controlled by EQT AB (as 100% shareholder). EQT AB is a Swedish listed company and is not a controlled entity. The notification also states that LSP and EQT are not owners of the shares of the Company, but manage the two funds managed by EQT Life Sciences Group B.V. who jointly hold their shares in the Company through the pooling entity LSP HEF Sequana Holding B.V. LSP and EQT are both directors of LSP HEF Sequana Holding B.V. and as such jointly exercise discretionary voting rights over the shares held in the Company, through LSP HEF Sequana Holding B.V.

(4) A parent undertaking or a controlling person of Midelco NV ("Midelco") informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 29 January 2025, that on 24 January 2025, the shareholding of Midelco NV (holding 1,806,897 shares and voting rights, which corresponds to 3.45% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company), crossed the threshold of 3% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company. The joint notification specifies furthermore that Midelco is controlled by Philippe Vlerick.

(5) A parent undertaking or a controlling person of Partners in Equity V B.V. ("PiE V") and Partners in Equity III B.V. ("PiE III"), informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 30 January 2025, that on 24 January 2025, the shareholding of PiE V (holding 9,066,912 shares and voting rights, which corresponds to 17.30% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company), crossed below the threshold of 20% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company. The joint notification further specifies that PiE V is 100% owned by PiE III, and that Johan Gijsbert Wackwitz and Renée Marie Henriëtte jointly control PiE III.

(6) A parent undertaking or a controlling person of Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement SA / Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij NV ("SFPI-FPIM"), Belfius Banque SA ("Belfius Bank") and Belfius Insurance SA ("Belfius Insurance"), informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 30 January 2025, that on 24 January 2025, the shareholding of Belfius Insurance (holding 2,499,328 shares and voting rights, which corresponds to 4.77% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company), crossed below the threshold of 5% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company. The aggregate shareholding of SFPI-FPIM (holding 1,885,806 shares and voting rights, which corresponds to 3.60% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company) and Belfius Insurance (holding 2,499,328 shares and voting rights, which corresponds to 4.77% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company) now stands at 8.37%. The joint notification specifies furthermore that SFPI-FPIM is the parent company of Belfius Bank (ex Dexia Banque SA), which in its turn is the parent company of Belfius Insurance. The notification also states that SFPI-FPIM acts in its own name, but on behalf of the Belgian State and that it is owned for 100% by the Belgian State.

(7) A parent undertaking or a controlling person of MCMI SPV Holdco Inc. ("MCMI"), informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 31 January 2025, that on 24 January 2025, the shareholding of MCMI (holding 2,537,185 shares and voting rights, which corresponds to 4.84% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company), crossed below the threshold of 5% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company. The joint notification furthermore specifies that MCMI is controlled by Hongyu Zhang. The notification also states that MCMI does not own the securities of the Company but manages the fund, Morningside SPV, LP ("Morningside"), that owns the voting rights attached to the securities. As general partner to Morningside, MCMI is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights attached to the securities at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.



This announcement is made in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

To access a copy of the aforementioned transparency notification, reference is made to Sequana Medical's website).

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Investor relations

E: IR@sequanamedical.com

T: +44 (0) 797 342 9917

