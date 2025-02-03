Imizamo Group Ltd: Summer Energy Savings with TCL's Smart Technology

Holiday season may be over but summer heat is not, TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, offers energy-saving solutions that allow families to enjoy comfort and convenience while managing their energy costs.

TCL's smart air conditioners and appliances are designed with efficiency in mind, helping households stay comfortable throughout the holidays without overloading their electricity usage.

TCL's air conditioners are equipped with AI Inverter technology, an intelligent system that adapts the compressor speed in real time based on room temperature. By maintaining a steady indoor climate with minimal energy use, the AI Inverter can reduce power consumption by up to 60% compared to traditional systems, making it an eco-friendly choice for the holidays. With remote control through the TCL Home app, users can also schedule their air conditioning, ensuring rooms are cooled or heated only when needed, adding an extra layer of energy efficiency.

For those focused on conserving energy while staying comfortable, TCL's air conditioners also include features like sleep mode and programmable timers, which allow users to set specific cooling or heating schedules. This flexibility not only keeps the environment comfortable but also minimizes unnecessary electricity usage, an important benefit during the high-demand holiday period.

TCL's smart TVs also contribute to a sustainable home setup. Designed with energy-efficient displays, TCL's QLED and Mini LED TVs provide vibrant visuals without compromising on power consumption. The built-in Google Assistant and TCL Home app allow users to control multiple smart devices through a single platform, optimizing energy use across the home.

With this summer heat still ongoing passed the holidays, TCL encourages South African families to make energy-conscious choices with smart, efficient technology that balances performance with sustainability. For more information on TCL's range of energy-saving products, visit https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en.

