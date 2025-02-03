Logiq, Inc. Update MedLab Developments-New Organic Feed Additive for the Health of Home Pets and Farm Animals, AVR BIOVET to Revolutionize Animal Health

NEW LINE OF VETERINARIAN PRODUCTS.

Logiq, Inc., (OTC Markets:LGIQ) ("Logiq" or "the Company"), LOGIQ's veterinarian division, part of MedLabs original acquisition, AMINO MEDIC LTD proudly announces the launch of AVR BIOVET, a cutting-edge product designed to maximize growth potential and improve the overall health of animals. AVR BIOVET aka GrowthMax a cutting-edge product designed to maximize growth potential and improve the overall health of animals. AVR BIOVET, features nano particles of copper, a unique blend of essential amino acids, vitamins, and probiotics to support optimal development, strengthen the immune system, and enhance nutrient absorption.

"We understand that poultry producers are facing unprecedented challenges, including the recent bird flu outbreaks," said Mark Litvak, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Logiq and founder of Amino Medic Ltd. "AVR BIOVET provides a comprehensive solution to support healthy growth, improve feed conversion, and enhance the overall well-being of animals, making them more resilient in the face of potential health threats. This innovative product not only promotes growth and productivity but also strengthens animals' natural defenses, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable poultry industry."

Logiq's acquisition of MedLab Essentials, which includes Amino Medic Ltd. (Amino), brings a team of highly respected scientists and innovative technologies to the company. Amino's expertise in peptides, cell and gene therapies, and human health technologies will drive advancements in animal care and create future opportunities in human health. All of Amino's products are developed in-house and protected by patents, ensuring their unique quality and efficacy.

AMINO's flagship animal product, AVR BIOVET, is a groundbreaking copper-based additive designed for enriching and balancing nursing and weaned diets. Available in both liquid and solid forms, AVR BIOVET can be effortlessly mixed into the water or dry food of animals. This unique protein complex, based on features nano particles of copper, a unique blend of essential amino acids, vitamins, and probiotics to support optimal development, strengthen the immune system, and enhance nutrient absorption.

AVR BIOVET, exhibits remarkable antibacterial, antiviral, and antistress properties, significantly enhancing animal health, reducing mortality rates, and improving feed conversion rates (FCR). Additionally, AVR BIOVET provides robust protection for animals against extreme environmental conditions.

AVR BIOVET is intended to supplement or even replace various types of antibiotics and antibacterial substances administered during the breeding cycle, which would make products organic and Glatt Kosher (Chicken). It is effective in treating or preventing a wide range of viral and bacterial diseases by eliminating inflammatory effects in soft tissues and accelerating the development of granulation tissue, thereby decelerating the formation of scars in inflammatory processes. The product contains active ingredients at very low concentration levels (nanoparticles), comprising an organic compound of copper based on naturally occurring oils (component "A") and auxiliary substances (component "B") in a 1:1 ratio. AVR BIOVET is considered a food supplement and does not contain any genetically modified substances. It is bioavailable, harmless, and reactogenic, falling into substance hazard category 4. The additive does not accumulate in tissues and organs and is fully eliminated from the body within 72 hours. It also remains active across a wide temperature range in water of any hardness and is resistant to pH fluctuations.

AVR BIOVET has undergone rigorous testing in collaboration with various esteemed organizations worldwide, including Israel's Agriculture Research Organization (ARO). In an experiment involving numerous pig farms conducted by the BIOTEC Group of Companies, it was found that of the 10% early-born piglets that would normally not survive, 80% survived when AVR BIOVET was provided.

AVR BIOVET's key benefits include: Accelerated growth rates; Improved feed conversion; Enhanced immune function; Support for healthy development; Increased vitality and overall health.

AVR BIOVET is committed to providing innovative solutions for the animal health industry. GrowthMax is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of products designed to empower producers and improve the health and productivity of their animals.

Logiq is looking to file additional patents on AVR BIOVET and seek FDA and USDA all necessary approvals before starting manufacturing of it.

Recent developments: The launch of AVR BIOVET comes at a critical time. Recent outbreaks of bird flu have highlighted the vulnerability of poultry and the potential risks to human health. Experts have pointed to the crowded conditions of factory farms as a breeding ground for such viruses, emphasizing the urgent need for preventative measures and improved animal health.

The launch of AVR BIOVET marks a significant milestone for Logiq, demonstrating our commitment to diversifying into high-growth sectors that deliver tangible value to our shareholders. This innovative product addresses critical needs in the animal health market, offering a compelling solution for producers seeking to improve growth, health, and resilience in their livestock. AVR BIOVET is expected to generate strong revenue streams and position Logiq as a leader in this space. Furthermore, the proprietary technologies developed for AVR BIOVET have exciting implications for future applications in human health, developments we look forward to sharing shortly.

Research and Development Hub: Dr. Mark Litvak, Logiq's Chief Medical Officer and founder of Amino Medic Ltd., will continue to maintain his office and staff in Tel Aviv, Israel. This dedicated team will conduct ongoing research and development efforts, focusing on innovative solutions for both animal and human health applications.

AVR BioVet has many potential applications that can be developed into additional product lines in the future:

Use of AVR in place of antibiotics and hormones can qualify broiler as glatt kosher or organic.

AVR can also increase egg production of hens and can decrease the risks of Avian influenza. Other types of livestock, including cattle, swine, and sheep also benefit from AVR.

AVR also has great potential in other agricultural areas, including plants and crops.

MedLab Manager Daniel Vinokur, current interim COO: "The launch of AVR BIOVET marks a significant milestone for Logiq, demonstrating our commitment to diversifying into high-growth sectors that deliver tangible value to our shareholders. This innovative product addresses the urgent needs of the animal health market, particularly in light of increasing concerns about disease outbreaks and the growing demand for sustainable and effective solutions. Producers are actively seeking ways to improve growth, health, and resilience in their livestock, creating a substantial market opportunity for AVR BIOVET. We are confident that this product will not only generate strong revenue streams but also position Logiq as a leader in this space. Furthermore, the proprietary technologies developed for AVR BIOVET have exciting implications for future applications in human health, developments we look forward to sharing shortly."

CEO Search: Logiq, Inc. has initiated a search for its next Chief Executive Officer. Brent Suen will be transitioning from his role as CEO. The company is grateful for Mr. Suen's leadership and contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors. The Board of Directors is conducting a comprehensive search for a successor to lead the company's continued growth and innovation. Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply through our new website www.logiqmed.com. Please send resumes to: info@logiqmed.com.

About MedLab Essentials: MedLab Essentials harnesses the power of cell and gene therapy to treat human disease. MedLab Bio is an advanced biotechnology company with a unique approach to the development of cell-based therapy products for various human indications. The company's expertise aligns with the industry's shift towards more accessible "off-the-shelf" therapies and expansion into life extensions.

About Logiq: Logiq Inc., headquartered in the United States, revolutionizes e-commerce and digital customer acquisition by streamlining digital advertising. The company offers comprehensive, data-driven marketing solutions and software to engage customers across various channels.

New Direction for Logiq: Logiq, founded in November 2004, is a technology company that was previously engaged in e-commerce solutions and services. Logiq recently sold part of its technology business and decided to change its direction by targeting the medical field, specifically engaging in the business of cell and gene therapy, longevity, anti-aging, and rejuvenation. Post acquisitions, Logiq will be managed by executives and R&D scientific staff with decades of experience.

At the forefront of innovation, Logiq is dedicated to transforming the landscape of health. The company specializes in pioneering medical solutions within the realms of drug development, medical devices, and rare disease modalities. Logiq's mission is to discover, manage, and support companies that share its vision of advancing health through cutting-edge technology and research.

Contact: Adam Yang, CFO

info@logiqmed.com

