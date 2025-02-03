Spetz Inc.: Spetz Expands Blockchain Position with Proposed Sonic Strategy Acquisition

SPETZ INC. (the " Company " or " Spetz ") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement dated February 2, 2025 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Sonic Strategy Inc. ("Sonic Strategy") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sonic Strategy (the "Sonic Shares") from its shareholders (the "Sonic Shareholders"). Upon completion of the arm's length acquisition (the "Acquisition"), Sonic Strategy will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Spetz and the Sonic Shareholders will become shareholders of Spetz.

In consideration for the Sonic Shares, Spetz proposes to issue an aggregate of 14,000,000 common shares in the capital of Spetz (the "Consideration Shares") to Sonic Shareholders, at an issue price of $0.375 per share, in such amount to reflect the pro rata holdings of each Sonic Shareholder in Sonic Strategy immediately before the closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing Date"). On the Closing Date, all Sonic Shareholders will transfer their Sonic Shares to Spetz in exchange for the Consideration Shares issued. The issue price of the Consideration Shares is based upon the closing price of the Spetz common shares on the CSE on Friday, January 31, 2025, namely $0.50 less the permitted discount, and assigns a valuation of $5,250,000 for Sonic Strategy.

Spetz intends to close the Acquisition on or about February 10, 2025, subject to, among other things, corporate and regulatory approvals including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The closing of the Acquisition will not result in the creation of a new insider of Spetz.

Sonic Strategy, a private company incorporated under the laws of Alberta, is a staking company focused on the Sonic blockchain. The Acquisition is intended to strengthen Spetz's blockchain capabilities and unlock new revenue streams through building and operating staking infrastructure.

With the Acquisition, Spetz expands its blockchain expertise by integrating staking solutions on the Sonic blockchain. Sonic Strategy delivers high-yield staking expertise that secures the Sonic network. Sonic Strategy was founded by Mitchell Demeter, a pioneering entrepreneur in the cryptocurrency space with a track record of driving innovation across multiple public and private ventures. His deep expertise in decentralized finance and blockchain infrastructure has played a crucial role in shaping Sonic Strategy's development. It is expected that Mr. Demeter will become a technical advisor to Spetz upon closing.

As a technology company, the Acquisition aligns with Spetz's long-term vision of bridging traditional and decentralized finance while reinforcing its technological leadership.

"We are excited to welcome Sonic Strategy to Spetz. The Acquisition expands our blockchain infrastructure while complementing our investment in Kirobo Ltd., creating a strong synergy between AI-driven marketplaces, cryptocurrency, and staking economies," said Yossi Nevo, CEO of Spetz Inc.

Contingent upon the closing of the Acquisition, Spetz intends to issue an aggregate of 700,000 common shares to two arm's length entities as an advisory fee.

All securities to be issued in connection with Acquisition will be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation.

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates an AI marketplace application and has investments in blockchain and cryptocurrency. The Spetz application is a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider for any need, anytime, anywhere.

Spetz Website: www.spetz.app

Spetz Investor information: https://investor.spetz.app/

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations Email: Investors@spetz.app Nofar Shigani,CFO Email: nofar@spetz.app Phone: 647-956-6033 Phone: +972 526238108

