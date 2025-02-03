Anzeige
Middle East Media Research Institute Welcomes Himdad Mustafa as Special Advisor to Kurdish Studies Project

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) welcomes renowned Southern Kurdistan-based scholar and political scientist Himdad Mustafa as special advisor to MEMRI's Kurdish Studies Project. Mr. Mustafa is a senior researcher whose main areas of specialization include Kurdish, Iranian, and Turkish studies with a special focus on Kurdish history in Late Antiquity.

In his writings, Mr. Mustafa stresses that the international community must realize that the fall of the Islamic Republic of Iran can only come through the creation of a coalition of Iran's non-Persian ethnic groups, which include the Kurds. These ethnic groups are ready to coordinate and fight together to end the Islamist regime. They do not need the U.S. military on the ground; they want to and can wage their own independent fight for liberation. Within six months, they can establish an army hundreds of thousands strong.

Below are Himdad Mustafa interviews and articles:

FOX Interview With Himdad Mustafa

World awaits Iran regime change as fight with Israel escalates; key lies in uniting minorities: report
https://www.foxnews.com/world/world-awaits-iran-regime-change-fight-israel-escalates-key-lies-uniting-minorities-report

Selected Articles By Himdad Mustafa:

Secular Ethnic Groups As A Solution To Defeat The Islamic Republic of Iran

Only United Ethnic Groups Can Defeat The Islamic Republic Of Iran
https://www.memri.org/reports/only-united-ethnic-groups-can-defeat-islamic-republic-iran

A Strategy For Regime Change In Iran: The Roadmap Toward Confederalism
https://www.memri.org/reports/strategy-regime-change-iran-roadmap-toward-confederalism

Regime Change In Iran Is Possible Only By Supporting Its Ethnic Minorities
https://www.memri.org/reports/regime-change-iran-possible-only-supporting-its-ethnic-minorities

The Uprising Of The 'Multinational Iran'
https://www.memri.org/reports/uprising-multinational-iran

The Islamic Republic Of Iran's 'Slow Motion' Genocide Of The Balochi People
https://www.memri.org/reports/islamic-republic-irans-slow-motion-genocide-balochi-people

The Islamic Republic Of Iran Will Collapse Only If Its Ethnic Minorities Are Supported
https://www.memri.org/reports/islamic-republic-iran-will-collapse-only-if-its-ethnic-minorities-are-supported

A Roadmap Towards Confederalism For The Future Of Iran
https://www.memri.org/reports/roadmap-towards-confederalism-future-iran

40 Days Without Jina - The Revolution Continues In Her Name
https://www.memri.org/reports/40-days-without-jina-revolution-continues-her-name

The Revolt In Iran Is An Ethnic Minorities-Led Uprising
https://www.memri.org/reports/revolt-iran-ethnic-minorities-led-uprising

Opposition To the Islamic Republic of Iran

Iranian Monarchists Are To Be Blamed For The Failure Of The Opposition
https://www.memri.org/reports/iranian-monarchists-are-be-blamed-failure-opposition

Hamed Esmaeilion: The Moral Compass Of The Iranian Opposition
https://www.memri.org/reports/hamed-esmaeilion-moral-compass-iranian-opposition

The Iranian Monarchists Do Not Represent The 'Multinational Iran'
https://www.memri.org/reports/iranian-monarchists-do-not-represent-multinational-iran

The Execution Of Kurds By The Islamic Republic Of Iran

The Execution Of Kurds By The Islamic Republic Of Iran
https://www.memri.org/reports/execution-kurds-islamic-republic-iran

In Iran, Kurdish Rapper Sentenced To Death Based On False Evidence
https://www.memri.org/reports/iran-kurdish-rapper-sentenced-death-based-false-evidence

The Iranian Political Elite's Domestic Struggle

The Political Elite's Inner Struggle In Iran: Larijani's Comeback To Save The Islamic Republic From The Ultraconservatives
https://www.memri.org/reports/political-elites-inner-struggle-iran-larijanis-comeback-save-islamic-republic

The Struggle Among The Political Elite Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran
https://www.memri.org/reports/struggle-among-political-elite-islamic-republic-iran

The Turkish Policy Of Annihilation Of Kurds

All Eyes On Kurdistan - The Turkish Policy Of Annihilation Of Kurds And Colonization Of Occupied Kurdish Lands
https://www.memri.org/reports/all-eyes-kurdistan-%E2%80%93-turkish-policy-annihilation-kurds-and-colonization-occupied-kurdish

Kurdish Soldiers Fighting ISIS

The Eighth Anniversary Of Kurdish Soldiers' Liberation Of Christian Towns In The Kurdistan Region Of Iraq From ISIS
https://www.memri.org/reports/eighth-anniversary-kurdish-soldiers-liberation-christian-towns-kurdistan-region-iraq-isis

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
