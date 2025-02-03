Middle East Media Research Institute Welcomes Himdad Mustafa as Special Advisor to Kurdish Studies Project

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2025 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) welcomes renowned Southern Kurdistan-based scholar and political scientist Himdad Mustafa as special advisor to MEMRI's Kurdish Studies Project. Mr. Mustafa is a senior researcher whose main areas of specialization include Kurdish, Iranian, and Turkish studies with a special focus on Kurdish history in Late Antiquity.
In his writings, Mr. Mustafa stresses that the international community must realize that the fall of the Islamic Republic of Iran can only come through the creation of a coalition of Iran's non-Persian ethnic groups, which include the Kurds. These ethnic groups are ready to coordinate and fight together to end the Islamist regime. They do not need the U.S. military on the ground; they want to and can wage their own independent fight for liberation. Within six months, they can establish an army hundreds of thousands strong.
Below are Himdad Mustafa interviews and articles:
FOX Interview With Himdad Mustafa
World awaits Iran regime change as fight with Israel escalates; key lies in uniting minorities: report
https://www.foxnews.com/world/world-awaits-iran-regime-change-fight-israel-escalates-key-lies-uniting-minorities-report
Selected Articles By Himdad Mustafa:
Secular Ethnic Groups As A Solution To Defeat The Islamic Republic of Iran
Only United Ethnic Groups Can Defeat The Islamic Republic Of Iran
https://www.memri.org/reports/only-united-ethnic-groups-can-defeat-islamic-republic-iran
A Strategy For Regime Change In Iran: The Roadmap Toward Confederalism
https://www.memri.org/reports/strategy-regime-change-iran-roadmap-toward-confederalism
Regime Change In Iran Is Possible Only By Supporting Its Ethnic Minorities
https://www.memri.org/reports/regime-change-iran-possible-only-supporting-its-ethnic-minorities
The Uprising Of The 'Multinational Iran'
https://www.memri.org/reports/uprising-multinational-iran
The Islamic Republic Of Iran's 'Slow Motion' Genocide Of The Balochi People
https://www.memri.org/reports/islamic-republic-irans-slow-motion-genocide-balochi-people
The Islamic Republic Of Iran Will Collapse Only If Its Ethnic Minorities Are Supported
https://www.memri.org/reports/islamic-republic-iran-will-collapse-only-if-its-ethnic-minorities-are-supported
A Roadmap Towards Confederalism For The Future Of Iran
https://www.memri.org/reports/roadmap-towards-confederalism-future-iran
40 Days Without Jina - The Revolution Continues In Her Name
https://www.memri.org/reports/40-days-without-jina-revolution-continues-her-name
The Revolt In Iran Is An Ethnic Minorities-Led Uprising
https://www.memri.org/reports/revolt-iran-ethnic-minorities-led-uprising
Opposition To the Islamic Republic of Iran
Iranian Monarchists Are To Be Blamed For The Failure Of The Opposition
https://www.memri.org/reports/iranian-monarchists-are-be-blamed-failure-opposition
Hamed Esmaeilion: The Moral Compass Of The Iranian Opposition
https://www.memri.org/reports/hamed-esmaeilion-moral-compass-iranian-opposition
The Iranian Monarchists Do Not Represent The 'Multinational Iran'
https://www.memri.org/reports/iranian-monarchists-do-not-represent-multinational-iran
The Execution Of Kurds By The Islamic Republic Of Iran
The Execution Of Kurds By The Islamic Republic Of Iran
https://www.memri.org/reports/execution-kurds-islamic-republic-iran
In Iran, Kurdish Rapper Sentenced To Death Based On False Evidence
https://www.memri.org/reports/iran-kurdish-rapper-sentenced-death-based-false-evidence
The Iranian Political Elite's Domestic Struggle
The Political Elite's Inner Struggle In Iran: Larijani's Comeback To Save The Islamic Republic From The Ultraconservatives
https://www.memri.org/reports/political-elites-inner-struggle-iran-larijanis-comeback-save-islamic-republic
The Struggle Among The Political Elite Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran
https://www.memri.org/reports/struggle-among-political-elite-islamic-republic-iran
The Turkish Policy Of Annihilation Of Kurds
All Eyes On Kurdistan - The Turkish Policy Of Annihilation Of Kurds And Colonization Of Occupied Kurdish Lands
https://www.memri.org/reports/all-eyes-kurdistan-%E2%80%93-turkish-policy-annihilation-kurds-and-colonization-occupied-kurdish
Kurdish Soldiers Fighting ISIS
The Eighth Anniversary Of Kurdish Soldiers' Liberation Of Christian Towns In The Kurdistan Region Of Iraq From ISIS
https://www.memri.org/reports/eighth-anniversary-kurdish-soldiers-liberation-christian-towns-kurdistan-region-iraq-isis
ABOUT MEMRI
Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.
Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.
MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org
MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv
Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm
Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab
MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/
MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos
MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/
Contact Information:
MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org
SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire