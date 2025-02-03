FedEx Services: Helping Deliver Sight, Hope, and a Brighter Future: A Heartfelt Thank You to FedEx

Our work improving access to quality eye care around the world wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of our sponsors, and FedEx is one of the most vital in making this a reality.

Most recently, their expertise and generous contributions were key to the success of our Flying Eye Hospital training project in Bangladesh. For those unfamiliar, the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital is no ordinary aircraft. It's a state-of-the-art, fully-accredited teaching hospital housed within an MD-10 aircraft-donated by FedEx employees in 2016.

It travels across the globe, offering sight-saving medical care while providing world-class ophthalmic training to local medical teams. The goal is to leave a legacy of improved eye care, even long after our team has departed. However, the logistics and resources needed to make this happen are immense, and it's in this area that FedEx truly shines.

FedEx plays a crucial role in supporting the Flying Eye Hospital by providing essential logistical support. They offer a strategic location to park and maintain the aircraft between our sight-saving medical projects, as well as ship critical medical supplies and aircraft parts.

FedEx ensured the timely delivery of backup lenses for specialized microscopes used in retina surgeries, guaranteeing continuous care in case equipment fails. They have also sent batteries for defibrillators and fiber optic cables for laser equipment-giving these life-saving devices a new lease of life.



Most importantly, FedEx has shipped biomedical engineering tools and repair parts for our Alcon Constellation machine, ensuring that this vital equipment is fully operational. This support, always delivered with efficiency and professionalism, is just what FedEx does best. It's this behind-the-scenes support that helps Orbis focus on what matters most-providing sight-saving surgeries and training local eye care teams.

Before we arrived in Bangladesh, we needed to restock our medical supplies. FedEx coordinated pre-clearance with the local shipping teams and utilized their facilities at Clark International Airport to receive, store, and prepare materials for the Flying Eye Hospital. Just as critically, Orbis needed to test and set up our ground equipment, which had been removed from the aircraft's cargo hold.

The FedEx Clark ramp team handled this task seamlessly, ensuring everything was in place and ready before our patients arrived. The hospitality and dedication of the FedEx team have been truly inspiring. Each time the Flying Eye Hospital arrives in Clark; we are welcomed like family. Their hard work, friendly smiles, and willingness to pitch in makes our work smoother and more efficient.

In addition to the logistical support, FedEx also served as the Title Sponsor for week two of our Bangladesh Flying Eye Hospital project-a vital role that comes with significant recognition. Thanks to FedEx's exceptional support, we were able to provide life-changing surgeries and equip local medical teams with the skills to continue this work long after the Flying Eye Hospital departs.

FedEx's contributions to Orbis go far beyond their remarkable logistical and financial support. It's the countless hours of behind-the-scenes work, often unnoticed by the public, that truly showcase the depth of FedEx's commitment. Their genuine care and support are what make this relationship so special.

On behalf of everyone at Orbis, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the FedEx team. Your incredible sponsorship has helped us deliver more than just eye care-you've helped deliver hope and brighter futures to individuals, families, and entire communities.

By: Aleesa Radoncic, Senior Manager of Aircraft Operations, Orbis

