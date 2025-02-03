GAIB and Aethir Announce Success of First GPU Tokenization Pilot Program on BNB Chain

GAIB , the first economic layer for AI and compute infrastructure, announced the successful completion of its GPU tokenization pilot program in collaboration with Aethir , a decentralized GPU-as-a-service platform for AI and gaming enterprises. Conducted on BNB Chain with support from exclusive partner Amber Group, this pilot program marks the first-ever Web3 project to tokenize GPU assets and revenue streams.

The program achieved $100,000 in 10 mins, demonstrating a strong demand for tokenized GPU assets. Participants were able to purchase tokens backed by enterprise-grade GPU revenue streams using stablecoins or cryptocurrencies.

"Our goal with the pilot program was to validate the feasibility of creating a liquid and accessible commodity market for compute power," said Kony Kwong, Founder and CEO of GAIB. "The response from participants truly underscores the growing interest in the financialization of compute assets and lays the foundation for the development of a broader AI and compute economy."

The pilot program was designed to test and address the increasing need for high-performance compute resources, which has been driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning. By tokenizing GPU clusters and their revenue streams, GAIB's pilot program was able to offer upfront capital to compute providers and enabled investors to gain direct exposure to the AI economy.

Following the success of the pilot, GAIB and Aethir plan to expand their offering with a full product line targeting tens of millions of dollars in tokenized GPU assets. Future iterations aim to include enhanced accessibility for investors, additional DeFi integrations, and secondary markets for GPU asset trading.

About GAIB

GAIB, the first economic layer for AI compute, backed by industry-leading investors such as Hack VC, Faction, Hashed and Spartan. The platform creates a new type of yield-bearing asset backed by real AI demands by tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and their yields. This innovation establishes a decentralized liquid market for GPU financing, addressing the rapidly growing demand for high-performance computing while providing investors with direct exposure to GPU assets.

GAIB also enables a variety of decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases to be built on top of its platform, including GPU-backed stablecoins, lending and borrowing, options and futures, as well as other structured financial products. Through its groundbreaking approach, GAIB is paving the way for the financialization of compute resources and the development of a new AI-driven economy.

Website | X | GAIB Fremen | Telegram | Discord

marketing@gaib.ai

Joey kony

SOURCE: GAIB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire