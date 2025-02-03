City of New Bedford: New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell Advocates for U.S. Lobster Fishermen

Calls for Repeal of Measure That Would Limit Catch Size

In a Feb. 3 letter to Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Executive Director Robert Beal, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell pushed for the repeal of Addendum XXVII to the ASMFC's lobster fishery management plan, a regulation set to take effect in July that would alter lobster gauge size restrictions. He warned that the rule would place U.S. lobster fishermen at a significant competitive disadvantage compared to their Canadian counterparts and could have devastating economic consequences for the industry.

"As Mayor of America's top commercial fishing port, I write to urge the ASMFC to repeal Addendum XXVII concerning lobster gauge size," Mayor Mitchell wrote. "The Commission instead should take more time to work with members of the industry to identify alternate approaches that could achieve the same sustainability goals without putting lobster fishermen at a competitive disadvantage to their Canadian counterparts or otherwise jeopardizing the viability of their businesses."

The proposed regulation would limit the size of lobsters that U.S. fishermen can catch, while Canadian lobstermen - who are not subject to ASMFC regulations - would still be able to harvest and sell those same lobsters in the U.S. market.

In his letter, Mayor Mitchell acknowledged that declining lobster catches in the Gulf of Maine necessitate some conservation measures, but argued that regulations must be based on the most current scientific data, not outdated assessments. He emphasized that Addendum XXVII would do little to improve sustainability while severely harming American fishermen.

"It is widely accepted that the lobster fishery has experienced declining catches in recent years in the Gulf of Maine, and I agree that some conservation steps should be taken," he wrote. "However, those efforts should be based on recent findings from the ongoing stock assessments, rather than the outdated information that underlies the current proposal."

Mayor Mitchell also warned that this imbalance could have long-term consequences for American market share.

"Further limiting size of lobsters that U.S. fishermen can catch now would likely have negligible effect, since Canadian lobstermen are not subject to the ASMFC regulations and will be able to harvest lobsters that would be out of reach for our domestic fishermen," he wrote. "Canadian-caught lobsters would still be sold in the U.S. market. The current proposal will put our fishermen at a massive competitive disadvantage and has the potential for changing the market share of our fishermen for generations to come."

Massachusetts' annual lobster landings total nearly $100 million, making it the state's second most valuable fishery. The Mayor's letter warned that the new regulation could potentially force many in the fishery out of business.

"The consensus in the industry is that lobster fishermen would face a dramatic and immediate reduction in their catch if the regulation is imposed, with an estimated loss of 30%-40% of their annual income - an impact that may permanently drive some out of business," the mayor wrote.

Mayor Mitchell urged the ASMFC to work directly with lobstermen to develop alternative solutions that balance sustainability with economic viability.

"I submit that the ASMFC should listen to lobstermen and work with them on alternatives that would be far less draconian and far more effective at sustaining the fishery and the fishermen in the long term," he wrote.

