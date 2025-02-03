Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Total Buyback Ticker/s: PSH (LSE); PSHD (LSE) Date of Purchase: 3 February 2025 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 44,926 Shares Average Price Paid Per Share: 51.46 USD Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 3 February 2025 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 41,736 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 4,182 pence 51.97 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 4,112 pence 51.10 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 4,143 pence 51.48 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 3 February 2025 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 3,190 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 51.50 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 50.75 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 51.18 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 75.12 USD 60.59 GBP which was calculated as of 31 January 2025. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 181,945,343 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 29,011,407 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

