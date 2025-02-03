Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) today declared a dividend of $0.20 on each common share outstanding, an increase of $0.01 or 5%. This dividend is payable on March 7, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2025.

"We are pleased to announce TMX Group's fourth dividend increase in two years, reflecting a consistent commitment to delivering value to shareholders, and the strength of our high-performance business model," said David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer of TMX Group. "Moving forward, we are focused on the execution of our global strategy to accelerate enterprise growth, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, and advancing against our deleveraging targets."

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended December 31, 2024 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239146

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited