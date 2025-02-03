Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Thomas Francis (Tom) Hospod IV has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Hospod serves as a Housing Development Manager with The Kelsey, a nationally recognized nonprofit based in California, pioneering the creation of accessible, affordable, and inclusive multifamily housing. The Kelsey is dedicated to advancing disability-forward housing through innovative developments, advocacy for inclusive housing policies, and providing resources and technical assistance to empower others to adopt similar models. In his role, Mr. Hospod oversees The Kelsey's housing developments, evaluates financial feasibility, and manages assets for co-developed properties while providing consulting and technical assistance to support other inclusive communities. His work is rooted in community engagement, bringing together individuals with and without disabilities alongside stakeholders from real estate, government, and advocacy sectors. Through these collaborations, he identifies policy needs, secures funding, and conceptualizes housing models that embrace inclusion and accessibility. Recently, Mr. Hospod has explored housing opportunities across metropolitan areas, assessed the feasibility of disability-inclusive communities, and partnered with local residents and stakeholders to recommend inclusivity improvements. His efforts reflect The Kelsey's mission to eliminate housing barriers and create vibrant, integrated communities for people of all abilities.

Mr. Hospod began his vocational journey as a Legislative Aide in the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2012, where he helped to author and pass crucial state budgets and legislation, also directing constituent services for his State Representative. In 2016, he joined Sovos Compliance as a Regulatory Counsel, providing tax and compliance solutions to major employers and financial institutions at local, federal, and international levels.

After surviving a traumatic brain injury in 2017, Mr. Hospod gained a deep understanding and appreciation for the difficulties faced by individuals with disabilities in securing accessible, inclusive housing. Pivoting his career path, he earned a Real Estate Investment Certificate from Harvard Extension School. He also joined Capitol Seniors Housing as a Development, Finance, and Regulatory Associate from 2019 to 2023.

Mr. Hospod's equally storied educational background includes a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law, earned in 2015, and a Bachelor of Arts in history with a minor in international studies from Boston College, completed in 2011. He has been admitted to practice law by the Florida State Bar, the New Hampshire Bar Association, the District of Columbia Bar, and the Massachusetts Bar Association. He is also an active member of the LGBTQ Bar Association.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Mr. Hospod serves on the Board of Directors for Brain Injury Services. He is also a prolific creative who has shared insights on crucial issues, including such publications as "Strategies to Build Safety into Publicly Funded Housing" for The Kelsey and hosting the "Navigating Brain Injury Clinical Trials" podcast, an episode of the Brain Injury Awareness Project series.

Looking back on his success thus far, Mr. Hospod is especially grateful to multiple mentors who meaningfully shaped his personal and professional growth. His devotion to public service and desire to seek a law education was inspired by his friend and former Massachusetts State Representative Paul Loscocco. His transition into real estate was profoundly shaped by Scott Stewart, Founder and Managing Partner of Capitol Seniors Housing, whose visionary leadership and mentorship provided Mr. Hospod with the foundation of knowledge and confidence to succeed in housing development. Additionally, he is thankful to Micaela Connery and Caroline Bas at The Kelsey, whose leadership and dedication to inclusion and equity in housing continue to inspire his commitment to creating impactful, inclusive communities.

Outside of his career, Mr. Hospod enjoys activities such as taking his dogs to the beach, fitness and health pursuits, reading, writing and political activism. In addition to his work in housing development, he co-founded The Brothers Golnick Productions, a Service-Disabled Veteran- Owned Small Business, with his husband, Eric, a Navy veteran, and his brother-in-law, director BJ Golnick. The firm specializes in delivering impactful campaigns, strategic consulting, and authentic storytelling for brands and government organizations, with Mr. Hospod serving as Chief Financial and Legal Officer. Looking to the future, he aims to advance The Kelsey's mission by developing sustainable models for affordable housing that inclusively serve residents with and without disabilities nationwide. Through scalable solutions, he aims to drive systemic change in housing development across the United States.

About The Kelsey

The Kelsey co-develops accessible, affordable, inclusive multifamily housing for people with and without disabilities. Available to those making 20% to 80% of area median income, The Kelsey housing allows disabled people and others with a wide range of needs and life experiences to live side by side in equally high-quality homes. With its first community open in San Jose, Calif., and 112 homes in development in San Francisco - some of the nation's most challenging housing markets - The Kelsey proves this model is buildable anywhere. In addition to developing housing and providing on-site Inclusion Concierge services, which promote connection among residents, The Kelsey advocates for policy changes that enable inclusive housing and provides tools and templates for others who want to build housing using The Kelsey's model. Learn more at thekelsey.org.

About Brother Golnick Productions

Brother Golnick Productions is a full-service production, marketing and advertising agency. As a service-disabled veteran-owned certified small businesses, the brothers, BJ and Eric Golnick, offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to deliver impactful narratives. Their unwavering commitment to giving back to those who have served our country is highlighted by their work. Learn more at brothersgolnick.com.

