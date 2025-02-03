Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Haviland Enviro Corp. (TSXV: HEC.P) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Albert Contardi as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Contardi for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

The Company has commenced a search for a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and director, which will be announced in due course.

