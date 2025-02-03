Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or "the Company") announced that it has issued deferred share units ("DSUs") to its directors as of today. Pursuant to the Company's deferred share unit plan, an aggregate of 221,875 DSUs at a deemed price per DSU of $0.20 have been issued by the Company to non-executive directors in settlement of $44,375.00 of deferred directors' compensation. The DSUs are to be settled in common shares of the Company when the director retires from all positions with the Company.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four production facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country. These recognizable brands include Fat Bastard, and Gabriel Meffre wines from France, Brimoncourt Champagne from France, Rossi D'Asiago Limoncello from Italy, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Blue Nun and Erben wines from Germany, Kings of Prohibition and McWilliams Wines from Australia, Yealands Family Wines and Joiy Sparkling wine from New Zealand, Cofradia Tequilas from Mexico, Maverick Distillery spirits (including Tag Vodka, Ginslinger Gin and Barnburner Whisky) from Ontario, Cavit, Talamonti and Cielo wines from Italy, Porta 6, Julia Florista, Catedral and Cabeca de Toiro wines from Portugal, Edinburgh Gin, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single-malt Scotch whiskies from Scotland, Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies from Scotland, Glen Breton Canadian whiskies, C.K Mondavi & Family, Line 39, Harken, FitVine and Rabble wines from California & Charles Krug wines from Napa Valley, Hounds Vodka from Canada, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Koyle Family Wines from Chile, Rodenbach and La Trappe beer from Belgium, and Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, Broker's Gin, Hussong's Tequila, 360 Vodka and Holladay Bourbon from McCormick Distilling International.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239497

SOURCE: Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.