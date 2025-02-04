Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Daniel Liu as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company. Mr. Liu replaces Kal Malhi in these roles, following Mr. Malhi's resignation as Chief Executive Officer and as a director, effective January 30, 2025.

Mr Malhi leaves Beyond Medical to pursue other ventures but will remain available to consult for the Company as required. The Company would like to thank Mr. Malhi for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

