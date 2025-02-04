Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. (CSE: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (the "Company" or "York Harbour") Further to the Company's news release on December 16, 2024, the Company will extend its non-brokered private placement financing of up to 6,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable warrant. Each warrant (a "Warrant") is exercisable into one common share at $0.075 per common share for 5 years from closing (the "Private Placement"). The Company expects to announce the closing of the private placement in the coming weeks.

The Company anticipates a lead order from Mr. Blair Naughty, CEO and President of the Company, for the Private Placement. Upon completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Naughty's investment combined with his existing holdings will further increase his equity stake in the Company, currently at 15.18% to approximately 19.89%. The Company deeply appreciates the backing from all of its strategic shareholders and the broader investment community.

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Timothy Ko to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Mr. Michael Williams has resigned as a director and Executive Chairman of the Company creating a vacancy on the Board for the appointment of Mr. Ko. The Company is grateful to Mr. Williams for his considerable service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Timothy Ko

Timothy Ko is an entrepreneur who has successfully founded and operated businesses in technology and biotech. He has served at both the executive and board level and has overseen the successful fundraising, acquisition and operations of businesses in his time within the Canadian public markets.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The Company has recently closed the first milestone of an Option Agreement with Firetail Resources Limited on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Additionally, York Harbour holds a 100%-interest in the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, covering 15,150 hectares, situated next to the Trans-Canada Highway and only 27 km from a deep-water port at Turf Point, Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239495

SOURCE: York Harbour Metals