From Wheelchair to Hope: Marjorie's Journey to Walking Again With the Spero Clinic

Long COVID patient finds hope, and help through The Spero Clinic's neurological relief program.

In a world plagued by chronic and invisible illness, more and more patients are seeking alternative and natural methods of healing than ever before. One of the standout alternative medicine providers is the Spero Clinic, located in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Spero Clinic

The Spero Clinic effectively treats conditions like Long COVID.

Led by Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, the Spero Clinic specializes in treating illnesses like CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome), EDS (Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome), Fibromyalgia , Long COVID , and more.

What makes the Spero Clinic different and successful? Their approach to healing begins with targeting the central nervous system and attempting to achieve balance in this region of the body.

Dr. Katinka has helped many patients worldwide achieve remission from their illnesses and find new hope in living a life free from pain. Let's explore one of her patient's stories.

CRPS Patients Seek Relief from the Spero Clinic in Arkansas

Marjorie is one of hundreds of patients treated by Dr. Katinka. When she began experiencing unusual pain in her foot, she was alarmed but unsure of the treatment that would heal this mysterious pain. After she got COVID, the pain was exponentially worse and began spreading throughout her body.

"It was really bad after COVID," Marjorie explained. "It began in my foot, and after COVID, it was the foot, the knee, and the hip." Once Marjorie was diagnosed with CRPS , a debilitating chronic pain condition with no known cause or cure, her life changed drastically. She struggled to get out of bed and even the smallest daily tasks were a challenge.

After seeking help from many doctors and undergoing pain treatments, Marjorie ventured to Arkansas to receive treatment from Dr. Katinka and her team.

After undergoing alternative treatments including Vagus Nerve Stimulation , Neuromuscular re-education (NMR), Magnetic Resonancy Therapy, and neuromodulation and lymphatic therapies, Marjorie made incredible progress toward healing.

The Spero Clinic Provides Hope in the Darkness of Chronic Pain

While each treatment plan is tailored to the patient's unique condition and symptoms, the Spero Clinic has created life-altering treatment programs that are healing patients from all walks of life.

"I arrived here in a wheelchair and on crutches," Marjorie said. "And now, I'm walking again, sometimes with crutches. But I found hope. There is hope here."

Those who thought they'd never live a day without pain are walking, running, hiking, raising families, and pursuing their dreams. Dr. Katinka and her team at The Spero Clinic take special care to treat each patient like family, offering a community of support, compassion, and care.

To learn more about Dr. Katinka and her work, visit TheSperoClinic.com .

