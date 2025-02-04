Deutsche Bank's stock experienced a significant decline on Monday, with shares falling 4.0 percent to €18.18 in XETRA trading amid broader market uncertainties triggered by emerging trade tensions. The trading volume was substantial, exceeding 6.5 million shares traded. This downturn represents a notable shift from the stock's 52-week high of €19.63 achieved in late January, marking a more than 7 percent decrease from that peak. Despite current market pressures, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, with average price targets set at €21.04 per share, suggesting considerable upside potential. The bank is expected to increase its dividend to €0.679 per share this year, up significantly from the previous year's €0.450.

Analyst Outlook Remains Positive

Market observers continue to express confidence in Deutsche Bank's prospects, despite recent share price volatility. While quarterly revenues have shown some decline, experts project earnings of €2.78 per share for the full year 2025. This positive sentiment is further supported by Deutsche Bank's own analysis of broader market trends, where European equities are expected to maintain their performance advantage over U.S. securities, even though the pace of this outperformance might moderate in the coming months.

