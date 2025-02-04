Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (FSE: F73) (the "Company" or "Moss") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 common shares at price of $0.18 per share for aggregate proceeds of up to $360,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering may close in one or more tranches and is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). Additionally, the Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce it has entered into arms'-length asset purchase agreements dated February 3, 2025 to acquire 460 Ethereum cryptocurrency ("ETH") for its treasury at a price of $4,300 per ETH in exchange for the issuance of 10,988,889 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.18 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1,978,000 (the "ETH Financing"). The ETH Financing remains subject to final acceptance from the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and the ETH Financing for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering and the ETH Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss is a biotechnology company utilizing Artificial Intelligence, Genomic, Microbiome, and a diverse array of health data to develop unique and innovative health solutions. By integrating blockchain and advanced treasury strategies, Moss seeks to leverage modern advancements in technology in the life sciences industry.

For further information concerning Moss and its business please view the Company's website at mossgenomics.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or contact us at:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8260/239516_add41a1954feebab_001full.jpg

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: regulatory approval of the Offering, the ETH Financing and the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering and the ETH Financing.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering and the ETH Financing; market uncertainty; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering and the ETH Financing.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering and the ETH Financing; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering and the ETH Financing as currently anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

