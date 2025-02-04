Tesla's position in the crucial California market shows significant signs of strain, with vehicle registrations declining by 12% in the previous year, according to recent data. The Model 3 experienced a particularly steep decline of 36% in sales, though the Model Y maintained its position as California's best-selling vehicle with approximately 129,000 units sold. The Model 3's deliveries settled at around 53,000 units. This downturn marks the fifth consecutive quarterly decrease in registrations, raising concerns about Tesla's market standing among industry analysts.

Market Pressures Mount Globally

The company's challenges extend beyond California, as evidenced by a notable 5.79% stock price decline on Monday at NASDAQ. This downturn reflects broader market pressures, including increased competition from Chinese and European manufacturers, rising interest rates deterring potential buyers, and market saturation in the premium segment. Additionally, Tesla faces declining market share in key European regions, particularly in Scandinavian countries traditionally known for leading electric vehicle adoption. The possibility of reduced tax incentives for electric vehicles under future governance adds another layer of uncertainty to Tesla's market outlook.

