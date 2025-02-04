IXOPAY Appoints Yasser Abou-Nasr as SVP of Product to Drive Execution and Scale

Seasoned Fintech Leader Joins IXOPAY to Advance Product Innovation and Drive Scalable Growth in Payment Orchestration.

IXOPAY, a leading enterprise payment orchestration platform, announced the appointment of Yasser Abou-Nasr as SVP of Product. With over 16 years of senior product leadership in payments and fintech, Yasser joins IXOPAY to execute the company's strategic vision and scale its product offerings to meet the growing demand for seamless and secure payment solutions.

Yasser brings a proven track record of driving product execution at scale, combined with deep expertise in product management, operational transformation, and the development of B2B SaaS platforms. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing IXOPAY's enterprise payment orchestration platform, enabling businesses worldwide to simplify, secure, and optimize their payment systems through scalable and flexible solutions.

"Yasser's ability to execute and scale complex product strategies aligns perfectly with IXOPAY's mission to lead the global payment orchestration market," said Brady Harris, CEO of IXOPAY. "With his extensive experience in the payments ecosystem and a visionary approach to product innovation, Yasser will ensure our solutions deliver exceptional value to our customers while accelerating IXOPAY's growth trajectory."

Yasser's impressive career spans key leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Product at Dwolla, where he successfully restructured the product organization and drove strategic execution, and Vice President of Payments Strategy and Operations at Vesta, where he oversaw the global expansion of payment acceptance and optimization initiatives.

"I am thrilled to join IXOPAY, a company that is reshaping the global payments landscape," said Yasser Abou-Nasr. "As businesses increasingly embrace multiprocessor strategies, IXOPAY's enterprise-grade platform offers unparalleled flexibility and innovation. I look forward to scaling our product offerings and delivering next-generation payment solutions to our customers worldwide."

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, enabling businesses to simplify, secure, and scale their payment systems. In 2024, IXOPAY orchestrated over $35 billion in transactions for customers from over 30 countries. With a fully integrated platform, tokenization, and flexible payment optimization modules, IXOPAY empowers enterprises to manage payments seamlessly across multiple providers. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

