Press Release - Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Medacta Group SA reports significant above-market revenue growth of 16.2% in constant currency1 in 2024 FY 2024 revenue accelerated to Euro 590.6 million, up 16.2% in c.c.1 or 15.6% in Euro Considerable revenue growth across all geographic markets

Continued outstanding performance in all business lines, particularly in Knee and Extremities

Expanded focus on medical education during 25 th anniversary

177 new jobs created to foster further growth CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 4 February 2025 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) announces today the full year 2024 preliminary unaudited revenue. Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented: "We are delighted with our sustained excellent growth performance, across all geographic markets and business lines. Our commitment to improve patient outcome and patient satisfaction drives our strong focus on both, out-of-the-box thinking innovations for minimally invasive techniques and personalized solutions as well as on surgeon-specific structured medical education. These are key pillars of our successful strategy. I am proud of our achievement and of the entire Medacta team." In 2024, Medacta recorded Group revenue of Euro 590.6 million, an increase of 16.2% in constant currency and an increase of 15.6 % in Euro. Medacta delivered outstanding growth in all geographic markets and continued excellent growth across all business lines. This was achieved by the continued launch of out-of-the-box thinking innovations across all business lines, the attraction of new surgeons supported by our enlarged sales force and our intensified efforts in medical education. Our 25th Anniversary World Tour provided additional opportunities for in-person scientific events. Moreover, in 2024, Medacta continued to further strengthen and optimize its supply chain. A major part of this optimization was geared towards an improved supply to new customers as well as to better serve unforeseeable additional opportunities. Considerable revenue growth across all geographic areas Medacta achieved considerable growth rates across all geographies. The largest contributions of growth came from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America, both growing 16.5%, followed by Asia Pacific increasing 14.5%, and Latin America advancing 22.5%, all in c.c.. Revenue distribution by geographic area:

(Euro million) FY 2024 FY 2023 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency EMEA 283.7 242.4 17.0% 16.5% North America 179.3 154.0 16.4% 16.5% Asia Pacific 115.1 104.2 10.5% 14.5% Latin America 12.4 10.2 22.4% 22.5% TOTAL 590.6 510.8 15.6% 16.2%

Outstanding revenue expansion across all product lines Hip revenues increased by 8.3% in c.c., to Euro 247.3 million, with good performance in all geographies. The growth was mainly the result of Medacta's excellent Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) platform, which allows an easily reproducible technique that delivers significant benefits to patients, surgeons as well as healthcare systems [1,2,3]. Knee revenues rose by an outstanding 21.9% in c.c. to Euro 241.2 million. All geographic regions contributed to this growth, which was mainly attributable to Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as North America. Next to Medacta's personalized Kinematic Alignment platform MyKA, GMK SpheriKA, the first knee implant specifically designed for the Kinematic Alignment technique, promoted this excellent performance. Extremities, which include both, Shoulder and Sportsmed, delivered another remarkable revenue growth of 38.8% in c.c. to Euro 50.3 million. The outstanding progress was the result of both, Shoulder and Sportsmed. In particular, Medacta's Shoulder System, supported by advanced technologies such as Medacta's MyShoulder patient-specific cutting guidesas well as NextAR Shoulder Augmented Reality surgical application delivered an excellent performance, achieving market leading position in key geographies. Spine revenues augmented by 13.4% in c.c. to Euro 51.8 million. The good acceleration was strongly sustained by Medacta's technologies, particularly by NextAR Spine, which supports surgeons in designing the optimal surgical strategy based on each patient's individual anatomy and helps to streamline the surgical workflow. An expansion was seen across all geographies, but was primarily supported by Europe, Middle East and Africa. Revenue distribution by business line:

(Euro million) FY 2024 FY 2023 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency Hip 247.3 229.8 7.6% 8.3% Knee 241.2 198.3 21.6% 21.9% Extremities* 50.3 36.3 38.5% 38.8% Spine 51.8 46.4 11.6% 13.4% TOTAL 590.6 510.8 15.6% 16.2% * Extremities include Shoulder and Sportsmed revenues

These preliminary revenue figures are unaudited for the period ending 31 December 2024 and therefore, are subject to change. The Group will announce its 2024 Full Year Results on 25 March 2025.

Webcast Today at 3:00 pm (CET) Medacta Group SA will present its 2024 preliminary unaudited revenue during a webcast today at 3:00 p.m. (CET). The call will be headed by Francesco Siccardi (CEO) and Corrado Farsetta (CFO) and will be held in English. Live-Link: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/medacta250204.html Dial-in numbers for conference call only: Belgium: +32 28948063 Denmark: +45 32727525 France: +33 170918704 Germany: +49 6917415712 Ireland: +353 15269444 Italy: +39 02 802 09 11 Spain: +34 917699498 Sweden: +46 850510030 Switzerland: +41 225954728 UK: +44 1 212818004 USA: +1 718 7058796 Contact Medacta International SA Anja Pomrehn Group VP Investor & Financial Media Relations & ESG Phone: +41 91 696 14 95 pomrehn@medacta.ch About Medacta Medacta is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta's innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV , YouTube , LinkedIn and X .

