Audiencerate, a leader in data intelligence and AI solutions for digital marketing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicola Boschetti to the Board of Audiencerate Italy. Boschetti brings extensive leadership experience from multinational corporations such as General Electric, Microsoft, and Ferrari, where he played a significant role in the NYSE IPO.

With a strong background in financial markets and corporate strategy, coupled with the ability to manage large-scale projects, Boschetti will support Gianluca Leotta (business lawyer, entrepreneur, and founder of Audiencerate) and Marco Del Tongo (CEO) in driving the company's international expansion within the MarTech and AdTech sectors.

A primary goal of the new governance will be the strategic development of the global partnership between Audiencerate and Microsoft. This collaboration aims to innovate the marketing ecosystem and advertising platforms using advanced AI and Azure-based technologies. As an AI Cloud Partner and member of the ISV Success Program, Audiencerate distributes its SaaS solutions through the Microsoft Marketplace, strengthening its go-to-market strategy via Microsoft's extensive partner network and positioning itself as a leader in omnichannel marketing data management and activation.

"We are delighted to welcome Nicola to our team. His experience in finance, the technology market, and management of globally renowned companies is invaluable," said Gianluca Leotta, President and Founder of Audiencerate. "Our vision is clear: to continue innovating and building a future where data and AI revolutionize digital marketing, with our partnership with Microsoft being a key element of this strategy.

Marco Del Tongo, CEO of Audiencerate, emphasized the significance of this new appointment: "At Audiencerate, we are driven by a passion for innovation and excellence. With Nicola's arrival, we will further strengthen our organizational structure, accelerate growth and distribution, and unlock the full potential of our solutions."

Nicola Boschetti expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture: "I am honored to contribute to Audiencerate's growth, both organic and inorganic, and to work with distinguished professionals such as Gianluca and Marco. I thank them for the opportunity and trust. The potential of data intelligence and AI in digital marketing is immense, and Audiencerate, a dynamic and ambitious company with a talented team and a well-defined strategic vision, is ideally positioned to lead this transformation."

About Audiencerate

Audiencerate operates in the MarTech and AdTech sectors and is one of the few entities globally recognized as a Google Data Provider. The company specializes in managing, activating, and analyzing data for digital advertising. By leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, Audiencerate supports brands, agencies, and platforms in optimizing advertising campaigns and enhancing data value. With a robust international expansion strategy, the company is a reference point for innovation in digital marketing.

