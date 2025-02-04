Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, today announced a diverse, expert speaker roster for FinovateEurope 2025. The event will take place on February 25-26, 2025, at the Intercontinental O2 in London.

A leading event exploring fintech innovation and the digital transformation of financial services, FinovateEurope is set to attract over 1,000 senior-level participants, including more than 600 representatives from banks, financial institutions, and investment firms.

Featuring a diverse speaker lineup, more than 90 experts driving the industry's evolution will discuss a wide range of timely and critical topics. Panels and speakers will address artificial intelligence, embedded finance, customer experience strategies, open banking, payments innovation, quantum computing, venture debt trends, and the impact of geopolitical and economic uncertainty on financial institutions. Sessions will spotlight the role of women in fintech, GenAI adoption, and strategies for fostering collaboration between fintechs and financial institutions.

FinovateEurope's featured speakers include:

Tracey Follows, Professor, Strategic Foresight, London Business School

Linda Yueh, Fellow in Economics, Oxford University

Joel Perlman, Co-Founder Senior Managing Director, OakNorth

Paulette Toynton, Global Head of Channel Servicing and Customer Care, HSBC

Shivani Baghel, Senior Programme Manager, Klarna

Dominik Schütz, Head of Innovation Lab, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Joris Hensen, Initiator and Co-Lead Deutsche Bank API Program, Deutsche Bank

Thea Loch, Head of Digital Payments, Lloyds Banking Group

Pragya Jauhari, Senior Product Manager, Fintech, Booking.com

Jurgen Vandenbroucke, Managing Director, everyoneINVESTED, KBC

Jordan Sinclair, President, Robinhood UK

Kate Fitzgerald, Head of Policy, Payment Systems Regulator

Kristine Erwin, Director, Venture Growth Finance, NatWest

David Barton-Grimley, Fintech Strategy Director, 11:FS

Malin Lignell, VP Digitalisation Innovation, Handelsbanken

Deola Habeeb, Head of Global Tech Operations, Vanguard

Edoardo Del Bosco, Head of Innovation AI, Generali Asset Management

Magdalena Krön, Vice Chair, International Advisory Board, UCL School of Management

Rory Tanner, Head of UK Government Affairs and Public Policy, Revolut

Sadeque Ahmed, Executive Director, Product Management, J.P. Morgan

