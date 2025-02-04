Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, today announced a diverse, expert speaker roster for FinovateEurope 2025. The event will take place on February 25-26, 2025, at the Intercontinental O2 in London.
A leading event exploring fintech innovation and the digital transformation of financial services, FinovateEurope is set to attract over 1,000 senior-level participants, including more than 600 representatives from banks, financial institutions, and investment firms.
Featuring a diverse speaker lineup, more than 90 experts driving the industry's evolution will discuss a wide range of timely and critical topics. Panels and speakers will address artificial intelligence, embedded finance, customer experience strategies, open banking, payments innovation, quantum computing, venture debt trends, and the impact of geopolitical and economic uncertainty on financial institutions. Sessions will spotlight the role of women in fintech, GenAI adoption, and strategies for fostering collaboration between fintechs and financial institutions.
FinovateEurope's featured speakers include:
- Tracey Follows, Professor, Strategic Foresight, London Business School
- Linda Yueh, Fellow in Economics, Oxford University
- Joel Perlman, Co-Founder Senior Managing Director, OakNorth
- Paulette Toynton, Global Head of Channel Servicing and Customer Care, HSBC
- Shivani Baghel, Senior Programme Manager, Klarna
- Dominik Schütz, Head of Innovation Lab, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
- Joris Hensen, Initiator and Co-Lead Deutsche Bank API Program, Deutsche Bank
- Thea Loch, Head of Digital Payments, Lloyds Banking Group
- Pragya Jauhari, Senior Product Manager, Fintech, Booking.com
- Jurgen Vandenbroucke, Managing Director, everyoneINVESTED, KBC
- Jordan Sinclair, President, Robinhood UK
- Kate Fitzgerald, Head of Policy, Payment Systems Regulator
- Kristine Erwin, Director, Venture Growth Finance, NatWest
- David Barton-Grimley, Fintech Strategy Director, 11:FS
- Malin Lignell, VP Digitalisation Innovation, Handelsbanken
- Deola Habeeb, Head of Global Tech Operations, Vanguard
- Edoardo Del Bosco, Head of Innovation AI, Generali Asset Management
- Magdalena Krön, Vice Chair, International Advisory Board, UCL School of Management
- Rory Tanner, Head of UK Government Affairs and Public Policy, Revolut
- Sadeque Ahmed, Executive Director, Product Management, J.P. Morgan
