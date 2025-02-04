Decrease in damage complaints, stable lost luggage rates, and rising delivery delays. Royal Air Maroc ranked worst airline, followed by Air France. Four airports reported the highest number of issues. Worst travel date: November 20. 63% of problems occurred on flights with at least one stopover.

Data from Nov. 12, 2024, to Jan. 12, 2025, reveal significant trends in baggage delays, losses, and damage. Here are the key findings:

1. Most Common Issues

The most frequently reported problem by passengers was baggage damage, accounting for 49.28% of cases. Delayed deliveries followed at 23.91%, while lost luggage made up 8.70% of complaints. Some passengers reported multiple combined issues, like both delay and damage, though these were under 4.35%

2. Airlines with the Most Issues

The airlines with the highest baggage-related complaint rates were:

Royal Air Maroc (8.70%)

Air France (7.97%)

Turkish Airlines (7.97%)

This suggests that some airlines may struggle with baggage handling, particularly during peak travel periods.

3. Airports with the Most Reports

The airports with the highest number of reported baggage issues were:

Istanbul (IST)

Paris (CDG)

Praia (RAI)

Abidjan (ABJ)

Each accounted for approximately 2% of all complaints.

4. Worst Travel Dates

The highest number of baggage-related complaints coincided with peak travel times. The worst travel day was November 20, 2024, with 5.07% of complaints-likely linked to early Thanksgiving travel in the U.S. Other problematic dates included December 15, December 23, and December 25, each recording 4.35% of complaints.

5. Trends in Connecting Flights

Analysis revealed that 63.04% of affected flights included at least one stopover, while only 36.96% were direct flights. This suggests a higher risk of baggage issues on connecting flights.

Direct flights had a higher rate of damaged baggage (54.90%)

Flights with stopovers experienced higher delays in delivery (24.14%) and lost luggage incidents (9.20%)

Complex issues, such as a combination of delay and damage, were reported exclusively on flights with stopovers, indicating an increased risk during baggage transfers.

Conclusion

"The data clearly show that winter, especially the holiday season, is a critical period for baggage management. Travelers can reduce the risk of lost or delayed baggage by taking precautions such as clearly labeling their luggage and using Sostravel.com's Lost Luggage Concierge tracking service, ensuring a smoother travel experience," said Edoardo Zarghetta of Sostravel.com.

Sostravel.com Lost Luggage Index

Sostravel.com's proprietary data highlight the routes, airlines, and airports with the highest or lowest probability of successful baggage recovery.

About Sostravel.com

Sostravel.com S.p.A. is a publicly traded traveler services company, listed in Milan (BIT:SOS) and New York (SOSAF). It operates the Sostravel and Flio apps and manages the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amare.travel

A digital tour operator and travel technology company, Sostravel.com develops proprietary digital travel solutions, including Lost Luggage Concierge for baggage protection and recovery, and Dr. Travel, a telemedicine service designed for travelers.

Over 1 million travelers worldwide have used Sostravel.com as a digital travel companion, finding travel deals and accessing information to enhance their trips.

