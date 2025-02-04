Gaming Realms PLC Announces FY24 Pre-Close Trading Update

Another record year: 22% Revenue Growth and 30% adjusted EBITDA* Increase

Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce its pre-close trading update for the full year to 31 December 2024 ("FY24").

The Company anticipates reporting FY24 revenue of approximately £28.5 million, up 22% against the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA* of £13m, up 30% against FY23 and in line with market expectations.

This strong performance was driven primarily by content licensing, supported by growth across all major markets. During FY24, Gaming Realms launched its Slingo portfolio with 44 new partners globally and successfully introduced its games in West Virginia, the Company's fifth US iGaming market. Gaming Realms' content is currently active in 20 regulated markets.

Early trading in 2025 has been encouraging, with ongoing demand for the Slingo portfolio. The Company remains focused on continued product innovation to drive future growth with our partners and new market launches.

The Company is also pleased to announce the renewal of the licensing agreement with Scientific Games for the Slingo brand, continuing the partnership for five more years. This renewal brings Slingo-branded retail and digital games to lotteries in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and the US.

Gaming Realms expects to announce its FY24 Preliminary Results during the week commencing 31 March 2025.

Mark Segal, Chief Executive of Gaming Realms, commented:"We are delighted to announce these strong results for FY24, which underline the continued appeal of our Slingo portfolio and other unique gaming content. Our success in entering new regulated markets, coupled with the addition of multiple new partners, has fuelled significant growth. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2025 as we broaden our market reach and further expand our innovative content portfolio."

*EBITDA before share-based payments and adjusting items

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S., Canada and Malta. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. As the creator of a variety of SlingoTM, bingo, slots and other games, we use our proprietary data platform to build and engage global audiences. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

