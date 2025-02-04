Press Release



February 4, 2025



Signify starts EUR 150 million share repurchase program





Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify





An allocation of up to EUR 30 million will be used to cover obligations arising from Signify's long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans, which repurchases will be completed first. The remainder of the share repurchases will be allocated to the cancellation of shares.





The program will begin on February 4, 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.At the current share price, the EUR 150 million share repurchase program represents a total of approximately 7 million shares or 5.5% of the company issued share capital.The program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share repurchases in the open market during both open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 14, 2024, and of the authority to be granted by future AGMs.Signify will update the market on the progress of the share repurchase program via the company's websiteand through press releases as appropriate.

