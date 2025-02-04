Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2025 08:10 Uhr
61 Leser
Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

February 4, 2025

Signify starts EUR 150 million share repurchase program


Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify.


An allocation of up to EUR 30 million will be used to cover obligations arising from Signify's long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans, which repurchases will be completed first. The remainder of the share repurchases will be allocated to the cancellation of shares.


The program will begin on February 4, 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.


At the current share price, the EUR 150 million share repurchase program represents a total of approximately 7 million shares or 5.5% of the company issued share capital.


The program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share repurchases in the open market during both open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 14, 2024, and of the authority to be granted by future AGMs.


Signify will update the market on the progress of the share repurchase program via the company's websiteand through press releases as appropriate.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:


Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com


Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactsystems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexsince our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadisPlatinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom,on X, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20250204_Signify starts EUR 150 million share repurchase program (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b670d80-2db3-49c8-b9f8-70028a14c753)

