Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
CES 2025: Wie ein €80M Robotikunternehmen 4 Milliarden Medienimpressionen eroberte!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
04.02.25
09:59 Uhr
3,720 Euro
-0,020
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7403,96010:53
Dow Jones News
04.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 3 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            38,214 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            317.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            309.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            312.0328p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,935,098 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,111,352.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 38,214

Volume weighted average price (pence): 312.0328p

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
963                310.00      08:10:29          00073423829TRLO0      XLON 
677                309.50      08:10:31          00073423843TRLO0      XLON 
220                309.50      08:10:31          00073423842TRLO0      XLON 
1034               309.50      08:18:17          00073424455TRLO0      XLON 
281                310.00      08:25:28          00073425006TRLO0      XLON 
700                310.00      08:25:28          00073425005TRLO0      XLON 
119                309.50      08:46:38          00073426721TRLO0      XLON 
737                309.50      08:46:38          00073426720TRLO0      XLON 
752                309.50      08:46:38          00073426719TRLO0      XLON 
250                309.50      08:46:38          00073426718TRLO0      XLON 
832                309.50      09:01:07          00073427661TRLO0      XLON 
138                310.00      09:03:29          00073427768TRLO0      XLON 
191                310.00      09:03:29          00073427767TRLO0      XLON 
80                310.00      09:03:29          00073427766TRLO0      XLON 
919                309.00      09:10:03          00073428073TRLO0      XLON 
676                309.50      09:10:03          00073428075TRLO0      XLON 
138                309.50      09:10:03          00073428074TRLO0      XLON 
962                309.50      09:33:32          00073429268TRLO0      XLON 
368                309.50      09:34:07          00073429289TRLO0      XLON 
495                309.50      09:34:07          00073429290TRLO0      XLON 
898                310.00      09:52:25          00073430067TRLO0      XLON 
463                309.00      09:52:25          00073430069TRLO0      XLON 
485                309.00      09:52:25          00073430068TRLO0      XLON 
24                309.50      10:14:08          00073430736TRLO0      XLON 
44                310.00      10:22:54          00073430970TRLO0      XLON 
985                310.00      10:23:07          00073430971TRLO0      XLON 
97                310.00      10:32:16          00073431230TRLO0      XLON 
250                310.00      10:32:16          00073431229TRLO0      XLON 
621                310.00      10:32:16          00073431228TRLO0      XLON 
18                310.50      11:08:13          00073432016TRLO0      XLON 
803                311.00      11:14:01          00073432128TRLO0      XLON 
250                311.00      11:14:01          00073432127TRLO0      XLON 
250                311.00      11:14:01          00073432126TRLO0      XLON 
500                311.00      11:14:01          00073432124TRLO0      XLON 
946                311.00      11:14:01          00073432129TRLO0      XLON 
963                310.50      11:42:16          00073432833TRLO0      XLON 
871                310.50      11:42:16          00073432832TRLO0      XLON 
4                 310.50      11:42:16          00073432834TRLO0      XLON 
880                311.50      11:53:19          00073433222TRLO0      XLON 
200                312.00      12:03:12          00073433639TRLO0      XLON 
649                312.00      12:05:18          00073433759TRLO0      XLON 
855                311.50      12:18:01          00073434432TRLO0      XLON 
636                311.50      12:27:46          00073434718TRLO0      XLON 
200                311.50      12:27:46          00073434717TRLO0      XLON 
750                312.50      12:40:29          00073435331TRLO0      XLON 
250                312.50      12:40:29          00073435330TRLO0      XLON 
11                312.50      12:40:29          00073435332TRLO0      XLON 
138                312.50      12:53:10          00073435955TRLO0      XLON 
64                312.50      12:57:19          00073436116TRLO0      XLON 
911                312.50      12:57:39          00073436118TRLO0      XLON 
898                313.50      13:07:30          00073436491TRLO0      XLON 
30                313.50      13:17:30          00073436777TRLO0      XLON 
454                313.50      13:17:30          00073436776TRLO0      XLON 
10                313.50      13:27:30          00073436997TRLO0      XLON 
25                313.50      13:27:30          00073436996TRLO0      XLON 
239                313.50      13:27:30          00073436995TRLO0      XLON 
129                313.50      13:27:40          00073437001TRLO0      XLON 
141                313.50      13:27:40          00073437000TRLO0      XLON 
14                313.50      13:27:40          00073436999TRLO0      XLON 
17                313.50      13:27:40          00073436998TRLO0      XLON 
126                313.50      13:30:47          00073437053TRLO0      XLON 
144                313.50      13:30:47          00073437052TRLO0      XLON 
1027               314.00      13:32:16          00073437069TRLO0      XLON 
2                 313.00      13:44:40          00073437490TRLO0      XLON 
250                313.00      13:44:40          00073437489TRLO0      XLON 
270                313.00      13:44:40          00073437488TRLO0      XLON 
806                315.00      13:59:12          00073438129TRLO0      XLON 
250                315.00      13:59:12          00073438128TRLO0      XLON 
1025               315.00      14:00:13          00073438176TRLO0      XLON 
846                314.00      14:03:09          00073438284TRLO0      XLON 
841                314.00      14:16:09          00073438654TRLO0      XLON 
1001               315.00      14:32:10          00073439236TRLO0      XLON 
1184               315.00      14:32:10          00073439235TRLO0      XLON 
2047               317.00      15:16:09          00073442760TRLO0      XLON 
975                317.00      15:16:09          00073442761TRLO0      XLON 
915                316.50      15:21:17          00073442962TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  374454 
EQS News ID:  2080261 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080261&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.