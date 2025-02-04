India's Premier Energies says it has suspended its plans to build a factory in the United States as it waits for "the regime in the US to settle down and be clear on what they want to do. "From pv magazine USA Premier Energies, a solar manufacturer in India, said it will halt plans to open a 1 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in the United States. Solar cell manufacturing remains a critical, under-supplied leg of the solar supply chain and requires more capital than module assembly, where the United States has significant capacity. The pause comes as the Trump administration's executive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...