WeVideo, the leading video learning platform for K-12, and Skolon, a premier platform enabling seamless access to digital learning resources, have announced a strategic partnership that will broaden access to collaborative and video-based learning experiences for students and educators.

Under the new partnership, WeVideo's suite of intuitive video creation tools will be made available on Skolon's comprehensive digital platform, helping to simplify workflows, reduce administrative overhead, and empower educators to create lessons that foster student engagement and bolster learning.

"WeVideo has always believed in the power of video to spark creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration in the classroom," said Erik Ræstad, Managing Director of International Sales at WeVideo. "This partnership makes it easier than ever for educators to use video as a vehicle for deeper learning."

Skolon provides a secure, user-friendly platform that connects educators and students to carefully curated digital learning resources. Through the partnership, WeVideo's extensive feature set including multi-track editing, screen recording, green screen, and collaborative video projects will be available to Skolon users via single sign-on (SSO) and streamlined app management. WeVideo also provides interactive video tools to engage viewers and promote content retention with in-video modules, which will also be available. These capabilities help students to become active creators of content, while teachers benefit from simplified lesson planning and real-time assessment tools.

"Partnering with WeVideo allows us to expand our offerings while empowering schools to seamlessly integrate video-based projects into their curriculum. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to innovation, making digital tools more accessible and enabling students to learn in engaging and impactful ways," said Sebastian Matuska, Chief Business Development Officer at Skolon.

Skolon and WeVideo users can look forward to:

Seamless integration: Access WeVideo directly from Skolon, reducing login barriers and administrative tasks.

Enhanced engagement: Promote crucial 21st century skills with pre-made video projects and assignments.

Holistic management: Skolon's centralized platform streamlines resource management, planning, and reporting for teachers and administrators.

Scalable secure: Both WeVideo and Skolon prioritize data privacy and security, ensuring a trustworthy environment for K-12 schools.

The integration is currently available to existing Skolon schools in Sweden and Norway. Additional markets will open up in a phased approach, providing extended access to WeVideo's intuitive video learning tools over time.

About WeVideo:

WeVideo is the leading video learning platform for K-12, empowering educators and students to create, engage, and inspire with video. Trusted by hundreds of schools and higher education institutions in over 60 countries, WeVideo helps its users save time, increase engagement, and improve learning outcomes for all.

About Skolon:

Skolon is an independent gathering place for digital school tools and learning resources, created for both teachers and students. With Skolon, it's easy to access and use all your digital school tools security increases, administration decreases and there is more time for learning.

The digital educational tools come from both small and large providers, all of whom have one thing in common they create digital educational tools that are beneficial for the school environment.

