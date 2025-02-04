Series of Appointments to Enhance Quant Capabilities and Accelerate Innovation

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with US$1.3 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, announced a major expansion of its global quantitative investment strategies team.

NTAM has hired 13 investment personnel, including quantitative researchers, portfolio analysts and quantitative developers in Amsterdam, in a move that will enhance its existing quantitative factor platform and accelerate innovation into diversifying strategies. They join NTAM's quantitative strategies team under the leadership of Global Head of Quantitative Strategies Mark Sodergren and Head of Quantitative Strategies, International Guido Baltussen.

The individuals bring significant experience and a successful track record implementing advanced quantitative investing techniques, including deploying machine learning and artificial intelligence, working with alternative data sets, and identifying sustainable investing signals that drive long term shareholder value.

The new personnel will join NTAM starting in February 2025. They include:

Maarten Smit, CFA Smit is a Senior Portfolio Analyst. Previously, Smit was lead portfolio manager for quantitative equity strategies across developed and emerging markets at APG Asset Management.

Smit is a Senior Portfolio Analyst. Previously, Smit was lead portfolio manager for quantitative equity strategies across developed and emerging markets at APG Asset Management. Tim Zwinkels, CFA Zwinkels is a Senior Quantitative Researcher. Previously, Zwinkels was senior researcher in the quantitative equity research team at APG Asset Management.

Zwinkels is a Senior Quantitative Researcher. Previously, Zwinkels was senior researcher in the quantitative equity research team at APG Asset Management. Edmund Wadge, PhD - Wadge is a Senior Quantitative Researcher. Previously, he was an expert quantitative developer at APG Asset Management. Wadge holds a PhD in Artificial Neural Networks from University of Westminster.

- Wadge is a Senior Quantitative Researcher. Previously, he was an expert quantitative developer at APG Asset Management. Wadge holds a PhD in Artificial Neural Networks from University of Westminster. Gijsbert de Lange - de Lange joins as Investment Solutions Expert. Previously, de Lange was responsible for quantitative equity investment strategies across developed and emerging markets at APG Asset Management.

"For more than 30 years, NTAM has been a pioneer in quantitative investment strategies," NTAM Global Chief Investment Officer Angelo Manioudakis said. "Today we are building on our quantitative capabilities by welcoming talented new researchers, analysts, and developers to our global team. I am confident that NTAM's expanded quantitative investment strategies team will continue to deliver impactful investment solutions to clients across the globe."

"NTAM is marking an important investment in our quantitative capabilities. The growing team has an aligned investment philosophy and complementary expertise to NTAM's existing investment platform, which will help to drive innovative new strategies, solutions, and technologies for our clients," NTAM Deputy Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and CIO of Global Equities Michael Hunstad said.

This announcement follows recent additions to NTAM's global quantitative capabilities, including the appointment of Guido Baltussen, PhD, as Head of Quantitative Strategies, International in November 2023; Milan Vidojevic as Director of Quantitative Solutions, International in January 2024; and Jan Rohof as Director of Quantitative Solutions, Asia Pacific in November 2024.

NTAM manages US$43 billion in quantitative strategies across equities and fixed income, as of December 31, 2024.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management in an effort to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

The publisher's sale of this reprint does not constitute or imply any endorsement or sponsorship of any product, service or organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250204433154/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contact:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 207 982 2176

Camilla.Greene@ntrs.com

Simon Ansell

+44 (0) 207 982 1016

Simon.Ansell@ntrs.com

US Canada Contact:

Joanne Zalatoris

+1 (312) 900-3462

Joanne.Zalatoris@ntrs.com

http://www.northerntrust.com