Crisil Limited: Crisil Coalition Greenwich Announces 2025 Best Bank and Share Leader Award Winners for Corporate Banks

J.P. Morgan and HSBC earn top honors as the world's best global corporate bank and corporate FX bank respectively from Crisil Coalition Greenwich

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisil Coalition Greenwich today announced the 2025 Best Bank and Share Leader award winners. Over 60 banks were recognized globally, regionally and by country in the corporate banking segment. J.P. Morgan took top honors as the 2025 Best Bank globally for Corporate Banking and Corporate Cash Management. The 2025 Best Bank globally for Corporate Foreign Exchange is HSBC.

"For decades, Crisil Coalition Greenwich has conducted high touch interviews with thousands of companies around the world annually to determine which banks deliver the best products and services," says Dr. Tobias Miarka, Global Head of Corporate Banking at Crisil Coalition Greenwich. "In 2025, we distilled our findings to identify J.P. Morgan and HSBC as the year's best global corporate banks in their respective categories."

New Award, Same Trusted Methodology

The Coalition Greenwich Leader designation has long been the industry's standard among banks and corporates across Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Foreign Exchange, Trade Finance, and other core bank business lines. These awards help companies identify the top performers in specific banking functions and for banks to benchmark themselves against rivals both locally and regionally.

For 2025, Crisil Coalition Greenwich retained the Share Leader award and revamped the renowned Quality Leader and Excellence designations as Best Bank awards to enhance clarity, marketability and prestige. With the new and expanded awards, the same industry-leading data and analytical rigor that made the Quality and Excellence Leaders the most trusted and cited award in global banking is retained.

Award winners receive quality ratings from corporate clients that top those of competing banks by a statistically significant margin. The analysis considers coverage intensity, ease of doing business, advisory capabilities, product and digital capabilities, and other factors.

"Our expertise in market analysis is why our awards are the industry gold standard," says Dr. Tobias Miarka. "They comprise direct feedback from objective and in-depth interviews with corporate decision-makers and are built on comprehensive and robust market analysis."

View the 2025 Coalition Greenwich Award Winners:

2025 Coalition Greenwich Leaders: Global Corporate Banking, Cash Management and FX

2025 Coalition Greenwich Leaders: Asian Corporate Banking, Cash Management and FX

2025 Coalition Greenwich Leaders: European Corporate Banking, Cash Management and FX

2025 Coalition Greenwich Leaders: U.S. Corporate Banking, Cash Management and FX

2025 Coalition Greenwich Leaders: U.K. Commercial Banking

