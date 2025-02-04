Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE:34Q0) to integrate quantum encryption technology into Energy Plug's advanced energy storage and management solutions.

With the increasing digitalization of power grids, cybersecurity has become a major challenge for energy storage, AI-driven infrastructure, and distributed energy systems. Through this partnership, Energy Plug will integrate Quantum eMotion's quantum-secure encryption into its battery energy storage systems (BESS), inverters, and energy management platforms, ensuring a new level of resilience and protection against cyber threats.

"The future of energy is increasingly smart, decentralized, and interconnected, bringing both opportunities and critical cybersecurity challenges," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Energy Plug Technologies. "In collaboration with Quantum eMotion, we are integrating advanced quantum encryption into our energy systems to fortify critical infrastructure against evolving cyber threats. This strategic initiative ensures our customers benefit from the highest level of security, reliability, and resilience in energy management."

"Energy infrastructure is a prime target for cyber threats, and conventional security measures are no longer enough," said Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM. "By embedding quantum encryption directly into energy management systems, we are setting a new standard for data protection in the energy sector."

This partnership represents a significant advancement in energy security, with applications across utilities, microgrids, AI-powered data centers, defense, and critical infrastructure. As the demand for secure and efficient energy solutions grows, Energy Plug's collaboration with Quantum eMotion is expected to create new opportunities in both domestic and international markets.

"The energy sector is increasingly recognizing cybersecurity as the greatest current risk to their business, with 65% of energy professionals acknowledging this concern," according to a recent report by DNV Cyber. https://www.dnv.com/cyber/insights/news/energy-companies-boosting-investment-in-cybersecurity-arms-race-to-manage-the-greatest-risk-to-the-industry-today/

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on energy storage applications for residential, commercial, and utility sectors, the company advances battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, Energy Plug partners with leading technology companies and Indigenous communities to deliver solutions. For more information, visit https://energyplug.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "will", "proposes", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", "aim", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding any objectives and strategies of the Company) are forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the statements about the benefits and availability of the BESS Mining Rig Containers, future sales, developing and construction of the Malahat Battery Plant and other large scale energy projects, production and sale of cutting-edge battery systems to AI and blockchain companies, utilities and other customers.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to obtaining financing, ability to build the battery assembly factory on Vancouver Island, ability to secure suppliers of batteries and obtaining batteries at desired prices, supply chain disruptions, changing government plans, policies regarding clean energy, batteries, electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, elimination or reduction of government subsidies for electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, solar panels, and wind power installations; changes in the Canadian and/or the U.S Government policies, rules and regulations, and potential war conflicts which may disrupt supply of the components required to produce batteries.

The material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information include, but not limited to general business and economic conditions, financial markets conditions, the Company's ability to fund its operations through financings and joint ventures, procurement of consulting, technical and related services and supplies on favourable terms, attraction and retention of key staff members, market demand for the Company's products, growth prospects in the market for its products, accessibility of raw materials and battery pack supplies to meet market demand, facility profitability, the anticipated terms of the consents, permits and authorizations necessary to carry out the planned operations and the Company's ability to comply with such terms on a cost-effective basis, and the ongoing relations with the industry regulators.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the securities of the Company is risky.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239539

SOURCE: Energy Plug Technologies Corp.