Mexico's Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) said the country installed 1. 09 GW of distributed solar in 2024, bringing total capacity to 4. 42 GW by year-end. From pv magazine Mexico CFE, the state-owned electric utility of Mexico, said that 1. 09 GW of distributed solar was installed in 2024 through 106,934 new interconnection contracts. This marks a 35. 3% increase from the 3. 36 GW recorded at the end of 2023. Total interconnection contracts rose 26% to 518,019, up from 411,085 in 2023. Systems between 1 kW and 10 kW accounted for the largest shares, with 1. 07 GW installed in the 1 kW ...

