Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPX LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 61.3406 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52255018 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 374484 EQS News ID: 2080373 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 04, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)