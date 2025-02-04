EQS-News: Mallia Therapeutics / Key word(s): Agreement

Mallia Therapeutics and Northway Biotech Announce Partnership for the Manufacturing of Soluble CD83 Protein for Hair Loss Treatment Erlangen, Germany and Vilnius, Lithuania - February 4th, 2025 - Mallia Therapeutics ("Mallia"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for hair loss, and Northway Biotech ("NBT"), a biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), have announced a partnership for the development of the production process and manufacturing of Mallia's soluble CD83 protein (sCD83), a treatment aimed at promoting hair follicle formation and growth. Under the agreement, Northway Biotech will leverage its expertise in biologics manufacturing to develop the production process for the recombinant sCD83 protein for large scale production, utilizing the Pichia pastoris expression system. This collaboration includes the development of analytical methods, technology scale-up, and the manufacturing of a cGMP Drug Substance. Dr. Manfred Groeppel, co-founder and Managing Director of Mallia Therapeutics, said: "With this partnership, we are advancing the development of sCD83 to turn our research into a scalable treatment for patients." "Interestingly, sCD83's mode of action induces both the formation of new hair follicles, and thus hair growth, and has the potential to redefine treatment approaches for hormone-induced androgenetic alopecia as well as immune-mediated alopecia areata," emphasizes Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer, co-founder and Managing Director of Mallia. "By developing a robust production process, we are ensuring the quality required for future clinical as well as commercial applications." Prof. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, CEO and Chairman of Northway Biotech, expressed, "We are excited to be working with Mallia on developing the manufacturing process of sCD83. Our priority is to ensure the highest manufacturing standards and maintain clear, open communication as we collaborate every step of the way." "Mallia's team and their innovative solution make this project particularly appealing to us given its huge potential and the large need from people all over the world for treatment. The strong and transparent collaboration we have established allows us to support Mallia with confidence as we move forward together quickly," added André Markmann, PhD, VP of Business Development at Northway Biotech.



About Mallia Therapeutics GmbH Mallia Therapeutics GmbH is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for patients suffering from hair loss. The Company was founded in 2023 in Erlangen, Germany, and is led by an experienced management team and worldwide leading experts in the field of CD83, with more than 60 CD83-related publications and 20 years of experience in the field. With sCD83, a potential treatment for hair loss in preclinical development, Mallia aims to enter the multi-billion-dollar alopecia market and provide patients with a safe and effective topical treatment. Connect with us on LinkedIn or find out more here: https://mallia-therapeutics.com/



About Northway Biotech Northway Biotech is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting customers worldwide. Its highly experienced and professional team executes projects at every stage, from cell line construction and process development to cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. The company's extensive expertise and vertically integrated service offering enable rapid execution of multiple projects from its state-of-the-art GMP facilities while ensuring full process and product compliance at all stages of research, development, and commercial manufacturing. Northway Biotech is a privately owned company founded in 2004 and operates locations in Vilnius, Lithuania; London, United Kingdom; and Waltham, MA, USA. For more information, please visit www.northwaybiotech.com .



