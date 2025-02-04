Bioz, Inc. , a leader in AI-driven citation management, is pleased to highlight the continued success of its partnership with Krishgen Biosystems . This ongoing collaboration exemplifies how Bioz's innovative tools, like Bioz Badges , drive enhanced visibility for life science suppliers while empowering researchers with evidence-based product insights. The partnership between Bioz and Krishgen Biosystems continues to demonstrate the power of AI tools in enhancing scientific discovery and driving customer engagement.

Krishgen Biosystems utilizes Bioz Prime Badges on its website, which dynamically integrate detailed citation data from peer-reviewed and pre-print publications. These badges provide researchers with invaluable access to real-world evidence of how Krishgen's products are used in scientific research, spanning diverse applications such as drug discovery, diagnostics, and immunology studies. This widget simplifies decision-making for researchers by showcasing relevant methodologies and outcomes directly on the company's product webpages.

A standout feature Krishgen Biosystems has praised is the 'Read Article' functionality of Bioz Badges. This innovative feature allows users to seamlessly access scientific publications citing their products, offering direct links to journals and articles. By providing this unparalleled accessibility, Bioz drives exceptional engagement. Krishgen Biosystems reports that the 'Read Article' function has become the most-clicked feature on their badges, highlighting its value to their customer base and its role in enhancing the research experience.

Krisha Jain , Vice President of Global Business Development at Krishgen Biosystems, shared her thoughts on the partnership: "Bioz has elevated how we present our products to researchers. The integration of citation data has given our customers direct access to critical information, streamlining their research and enhancing trust in our products. We're thrilled with the visibility and engagement we've achieved, and it's exciting to see our customers leveraging this tool to make data-driven decisions."

Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, Dr. Karin Lachmi , commented: "Krishgen Biosystems is a shining example of how suppliers can leverage Bioz Badges to highlight the impact of their products and foster meaningful connections with their customers. Our long-standing partnership has been incredibly rewarding, and we greatly value the opportunity to collaborate with their innovative and dedicated team."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Krishgen Biosystems

Krishgen Biosystems specializes in innovative solutions for life science research, offering a wide portfolio of high-quality ELISA kits that support applications ranging from drug discovery to clinical diagnostics. Trusted by researchers worldwide, Krishgen is committed to empowering the scientific community with reliable immunoassays that accelerate discovery and innovation across research areas that include oncology, neuroscience, metabolism and others.

