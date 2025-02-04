BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BQBFY362

Issuer Name

BH MACRO LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

RBC Europe Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

31-Jan-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.004820 0.000000 5.004820 26194162 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.997811 0.000000 4.997811

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00BQBFY362 26184540 5.002982 GG00BQBFY479 9622 0.001838 Sub Total 8.A 26194162 5.004820%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold RBC Europe Limited RBC Europe Limited Nominees 3.462194 3.462194% RBC Europe Limited Clearstream Nominees Limited 1.451904 1.451904% RBC Europe Limited R&H Fund Services 0.081395 0.081395% RBC Europe Limited R & H Diversified Portfolios Fund 0.007279 0.007279% RBC Europe Limited Corporation of Lloyds 0.002048 0.002048%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Figures based on total voting rights of 523,378,680 as per last publicised notice.



The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.



Percentages are based on shares to voting rights ratios as per company notice dated 3rd February 2025

12. Date of Completion

3rd February 2025

13. Place Of Completion

Newcastle upon Tyne