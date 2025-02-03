TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kforce Inc. (NYSE: KFRC), a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. References to "as adjusted" figures within this press release relate to results for the year ended December 31, 2023, as adjusted for certain expenses. These references pertain to non-GAAP measures that are more fully described in the Adjusted Financial Performance Measures section of this press release.

Joseph J. Liberatore, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have been operating in an uncertain macro environment for more than two years, though demand for our technology services stabilized early in 2024, and remained stable throughout the year. I am extremely proud of how our teams have operated in this relatively subdued environment as evidenced by our industry-leading performance in our Technology business yet again in 2024. Our teams have continued to persevere and make the necessary adjustments within the business to maintain these high levels of performance while also advancing our strategic initiatives. This should provide a great foundation moving forward to return to higher levels of profitability as revenues inflect."

Mr. Liberatore continued, "We believe that we enter 2025 well positioned to take additional market share as we have been doing successfully for years and to continue laying the foundation to generate significant long-term returns for our shareholders. Our organic growth strategy has resulted in us carrying a strong balance sheet and generating healthy predictable cash flows. This has again put us in a great position to return significant capital to our shareholders through share repurchases and our quarterly dividend. Additionally, our Board of Directors recently approved an increase in our dividend for the 6th consecutive year to support our ongoing objective of returning capital. We are blessed to have a high performing team that is tenured, dedicated, and passionate, and I could not be more excited about the future of Kforce."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $343.8 million compared to $363.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Technology Flex revenue decreased 2.5% sequentially (increased 0.6% on a billing day basis) and 3.7% year over year (5.2% on a billing day basis). FA Flex revenue decreased 2.7% sequentially (increased 0.5% on a billing day basis) and 22.1% year over year (23.3% on a billing day basis).

Gross profit margins of 27.0% decreased 90 basis points sequentially and 30 basis points year over year. Flex gross profit margins of 25.5% decreased 80 basis points sequentially and 20 basis points year over year.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 22.0%, which decreased 20 basis points sequentially and increased 100 basis points year over year.

Operating margins were 4.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which decreased 80 basis points sequentially and 150 basis points year over year.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $0.60 per share, a decrease of 20.0% sequentially and 26.8% year over year.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.41 billion compared to $1.53 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Technology revenue of $1.29 billion decreased 6.6% year over year (7.4% on a billing day basis).

Operating margins were 5.0% for the year ended December 31, 2024, which decreased 70 basis points year over year. Operating margins of 5.0% for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased 120 basis points from 6.2% for the year ended December 31, 2023, as adjusted.

Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $2.68 per share, a decrease of 14.4% year over year. Diluted earnings per share were $2.68 and $3.49 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, a decrease of 23.2%, as adjusted.

We returned $64.7 million of capital to our shareholders through $36.5 million of share repurchases and $28.2 million in dividends during the year ended December 31, 2024, which represented approximately 75% of operating cash flows.

Our Board of Directors recently approved an increase in our quarterly dividend, representing the sixth consecutive annual increase, to $0.39 per share, with the first quarter cash dividend payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 - Guidance

Looking forward to the first quarter of 2025, there will be 63 billing days compared to 62 billing days in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 64 billing days in the first quarter of 2024.

Current estimates for the first quarter of 2025 are:

Revenue of $330 million to $338 million

Earnings per share of $0.44 to $0.52

Gross profit margin of 27.0% to 27.2%

Flex gross profit margin of 25.4% to 25.6%

SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue of 22.8% to 23.0%

Operating margin of 3.6% to 4.0%

WASO of 18.5 million

Effective tax rate of 27.0%

Kforce Inc. Summary of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenue $ 343,782 $ 353,319 $ 363,447 Direct costs 251,127 254,752 264,084 Gross profit 92,655 98,567 99,363 Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,586 78,308 76,375 Depreciation and amortization 1,491 1,543 1,236 Income from operations 15,578 18,716 21,752 Other expense, net 508 429 332 Income from operations, before income taxes 15,070 18,287 21,420 Income tax expense 4,009 4,078 5,704 Net income $ 11,061 $ 14,209 $ 15,716 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.75 $ 0.82 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,573 18,823 19,194 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,565 $ 23,808 $ 26,134 Billing days 62 64 61

Kforce Inc. Summary of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,405,308 $ 1,531,756 Direct costs 1,019,863 1,104,690 Gross profit 385,445 427,066 Selling, general and administrative expenses 309,802 334,933 Depreciation and amortization 5,922 5,012 Income from operations 69,721 87,121 Other expense, net 2,097 1,871 Income from operations, before income taxes 67,624 85,250 Income tax expense 17,210 24,175 Net income $ 50,414 $ 61,075 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.68 $ 3.13 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,811 19,507 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,687 $ 115,718 Billing days 254 252

Kforce Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 349 $ 119 Trade receivables, net of allowances 215,690 233,428 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,367 10,912 Total current assets 225,406 244,459 Fixed assets, net 7,723 9,418 Other assets, net 94,656 75,924 Deferred tax assets, net 5,009 3,138 Goodwill 25,040 25,040 Total assets $ 357,834 $ 357,979 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 61,753 $ 64,795 Accrued payroll costs 38,823 33,968 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,038 3,589 Income taxes payable 8,843 623 Total current liabilities 112,457 102,975 Long-term debt - credit facility 32,700 41,600 Other long-term liabilities 58,059 54,324 Total liabilities 203,216 198,899 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 738 734 Additional paid-in capital 543,109 527,288 Retained earnings 546,202 525,222 Treasury stock, at cost (935,431 ) (894,164 ) Total stockholders' equity 154,618 159,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 357,834 $ 357,979

Kforce Inc. Key Statistics (Unaudited) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Total Firm Total Revenue (000's) $ 343,782 $ 353,319 $ 363,447 GP % 27.0 % 27.9 % 27.3 % Flex revenue (000's) $ 337,104 $ 345,832 $ 355,611 Hours (000's) 3,941 4,008 4,208 Flex GP % 25.5 % 26.3 % 25.7 % Direct Hire revenue (000's) $ 6,678 $ 7,487 $ 7,836 Placements 322 342 378 Average fee $ 20,756 $ 21,907 $ 20,727 Billing days 62 64 61 Technology Total Revenue (000's) $ 317,274 $ 325,511 $ 329,395 GP % 26.1 % 26.9 % 26.1 % Flex revenue (000's) $ 314,019 $ 322,118 $ 325,992 Hours (000's) 3,488 3,553 3,628 Flex GP % 25.3 % 26.1 % 25.4 % Direct Hire revenue (000's) $ 3,255 $ 3,393 $ 3,403 Placements 171 156 179 Average fee $ 19,022 $ 21,813 $ 19,051 Finance and Accounting Total Revenue (000's) $ 26,508 $ 27,808 $ 34,052 GP % 37.5 % 39.8 % 39.0 % Flex revenue (000's) $ 23,085 $ 23,714 $ 29,619 Hours (000's) 453 455 580 Flex GP % 28.2 % 29.4 % 29.8 % Direct Hire revenue (000's) $ 3,423 $ 4,094 $ 4,433 Placements 151 186 199 Average fee $ 22,726 $ 21,985 $ 22,228

Kforce Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

In addition to our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Kforce may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to investors in evaluating our core operating performance. The following non-GAAP financial measures presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. We view these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental, which are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Revenue Growth Rates

"Revenue growth rates," a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as revenue growth after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days. Management believes this data is particularly useful because it aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impact of billing days is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for the respective period to arrive at a per billing day amount for each quarter. Growth rates are then calculated using the per billing day amounts as a percentage change compared to the respective period. Management calculates the number of billing days for each reporting period based on the number of holidays and business days in the quarter.

Sequential Growth Rates (GAAP) 2024 2023 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Technology Flex (2.5)% (0.6)% 1.7% (2.3)% (2.5)% FA Flex (2.7)% (4.1)% (5.7)% (11.5)% (1.0)% Total Flex revenue (2.5)% (0.8)% 1.2% (3.1)% (2.3)% Sequential Growth Rates (Non-GAAP) 2024 2023 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Billing Days 62 64 64 64 61 Technology Flex 0.6% (0.6)% 1.7% (6.9)% 0.7% FA Flex 0.5% (4.1)% (5.7)% (15.7)% 2.3% Total Flex revenue 0.6% (0.8)% 1.2% (7.6)% 0.9%

Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (GAAP) 2024 2023 YTD Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 YTD Q4 Technology Flex (6.4)% (3.7)% (3.6)% (6.4)% (11.4)% (7.4)% (11.1)% FA Flex (23.5)% (22.1)% (20.7)% (23.1)% (27.2)% (27.6)% (28.0)% Total Flex revenue (7.9)% (5.2)% (5.0)% (7.8)% (12.8)% (9.6)% (12.8)% Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (Non-GAAP) 2024 2023 YTD Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 YTD Q4 Billing Days 254 62 64 64 64 252 61 Technology Flex (7.1)% (5.2)% (5.1)% (6.4)% (11.4)% (7.1)% (11.1)% FA Flex (24.1)% (23.3)% (21.9)% (23.1)% (27.2)% (27.3)% (28.0)% Total Flex revenue (8.6)% (6.7)% (6.5)% (7.8)% (12.8)% (9.2)% (12.8)%

Free Cash Flow

"Free Cash Flow," a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures. Management believes this provides an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and is useful information to investors as it provides a measure of the amount of cash generated from the business that can be used for strategic opportunities including investing in our business, repurchasing common stock, paying dividends or making acquisitions. Free Cash Flow is limited, however, because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a complement to (but not a replacement of) our consolidated statements of cash flows.

The following table presents Free Cash Flow:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 86,874 $ 91,465 Capital expenditures (7,573 ) (7,763 ) Free cash flow 79,301 83,702 Change in debt (8,900 ) 16,000 Repurchases of common stock (41,938 ) (75,024 ) Cash dividends (28,236 ) (27,562 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 2,377 - Premiums paid for company-owned life insurance (2,368 ) (1,408 ) Proceeds from the sale of our joint venture interest - 5,059 Note receivable issued to our joint venture - (750 ) Other (6 ) (19 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 230 $ (2 )

Adjusted Financial Performance Measures

The "Adjusted Financial Performance Measures" present non-GAAP financial information and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. These measures are presented as an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of our underlying operations. Each of these measures is intended to provide greater consistency, comparability and clarity of our results. Management uses this non-GAAP financial information to assess our core operating results and consequently, management believes it is similarly useful information to investors. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Firm did not have any adjusted financial performance measures.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments (1) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Reconciliation of SG&A and Operating Margin: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 334,933 $ (8,397 ) $ 326,536 SG&A as a percentage of revenue 21.9 % (0.5 )% 21.4 % Income from operations $ 87,121 $ 8,397 $ 95,518 Operating margin 5.7 % 0.5 % 6.2 % Reconciliation of Tax Impact and Profitability: Income from operations, before income taxes $ 85,250 $ 8,397 $ 93,647 Income tax expense $ 24,175 $ 1,464 $ 25,639 Effective tax rate 28.4 % 17.4 % 27.4 % Net income $ 61,075 $ 6,933 $ 68,008 Earnings per share - diluted $ 3.13 $ 0.36 $ 3.49 (1) Adjustments included $6.2 million related to organizational realignment and actions taken to reduce our structural costs, an increase to our legal reserves of $2.2 million, and the related tax impacts.

Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA", a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net income before depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; interest expense, net; income tax expense; organizational realignment activities; legal settlement expense; and loss from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our past and future financial performance, and this presentation should not be construed as an inference by us that our future results will be unaffected by those items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess our operations including our ability to generate cash flows and our ability to repay our debt obligations and management believes it provides a good metric of our core profitability in comparing our performance to our competitors, as well as our performance over different time periods. Consequently, management believes it is useful information to investors. The measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows or other financial statement information presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Also, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, although we excluded stock-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense, we expect to continue to incur stock-based compensation expense in the future and the associated stock issued may result in an increase in our outstanding shares of stock, which may result in the dilution of our shareholder ownership interest. We suggest that you evaluate these items and the potential risks of excluding such items when analyzing our financial position.

The following tables present Adjusted EBITDA and include a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net income $ 11,061 $ 14,209 $ 15,716 Depreciation and amortization 1,491 1,543 1,236 Stock-based compensation expense 3,496 3,549 3,145 Interest expense, net 508 429 333 Income tax expense 4,009 4,078 5,704 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,565 $ 23,808 $ 26,134

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net income $ 50,414 $ 61,075 Depreciation and amortization 5,922 5,012 Stock-based compensation expense 14,044 17,747 Interest expense, net 2,097 1,122 Income tax expense 17,210 24,175 Organizational realignment activities - 3,662 Legal settlement expense - 2,175 Loss from equity method investment - 750 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,687 $ 115,718

