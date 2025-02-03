DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
"Our business results continue to astound, demonstrating our deepening position at the center of the AI revolution. Our early insights surrounding the commoditization of large language models have evolved from theory to fact," said Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. "I would also like to congratulate Palantirians for their extraordinary contributions to our growth. They have earned every bit of the compensation from the delivery of their market-vesting stock appreciation rights (SARs)."
Q4 2024 Highlights
- U.S. revenue grew 52% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter to $558 million
- U.S. commercial revenue grew 64% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter to $214 million
- U.S. government revenue grew 45% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter to $343 million
- Revenue grew 36% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter to $828 million
- Closed 129 deals of at least $1 million, 58 deals of at least $5 million, and 32 deals of at least $10 million
- Closed a record-setting $803 million of U.S. commercial total contract value ("TCV"), up 134% year-over-year and 170% quarter-over-quarter
- U.S. commercial remaining deal value ("RDV") of $1.79 billion, up 99% year-over-year and 47% quarter-over-quarter
- Customer count grew 43% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter
- Cash from operations of $460 million, representing a 56% margin
- Adjusted free cash flow of $517 million, representing a 63% margin
- GAAP net income of $79 million, representing a 10% margin
- $165 million of net income when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, representing a 20% margin
- GAAP income from operations of $11 million, representing a 1% margin
- $142 million of income from operations when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, representing a 17% margin
- Adjusted income from operations of $373 million, representing a 45% margin
- Rule of 40 score of 81%
- GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.03
- $0.07 EPS when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses
- Adjusted EPS of $0.14
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasury securities of $5.2 billion
FY 2024 Highlights
- U.S. revenue grew 38% year-over-year to $1.90 billion
- U.S. commercial revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $702 million
- U.S. government revenue grew 30% year-over-year to $1.20 billion
- Revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $2.87 billion
- Cash from operations of $1.15 billion, representing a 40% margin
- Adjusted free cash flow of $1.25 billion, representing a 44% margin
- GAAP net income of $462 million, representing a 16% margin
- GAAP income from operations of $310 million, representing an 11% margin
- $442 million of income from operations when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, representing a 15% margin
- Adjusted income from operations of $1.13 billion, representing a 39% margin
Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Summary
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Fourth Quarter
Full Year 2024
Amount
Amount
Revenue
$
827,519
$
2,865,507
Year-over-year growth
36
%
29
%
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
Income from Operations
$
11,043
1
%
$
310,403
11
%
Adjusted Income from Operations
$
372,522
45
%
$
1,128,062
39
%
Cash from Operations
$
460,327
56
%
$
1,153,865
40
%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
517,385
63
%
$
1,249,222
44
%
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
79,009
10
%
$
462,190
16
%
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
341,947
$
1,001,849
Adjusted EBITDA
$
379,528
46
%
$
1,159,649
40
%
GAAP EPS, Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.19
Adjusted EPS, Diluted
$
0.14
$
0.41
Outlook
For Q1 2025, we expect:
- Revenue of between $858 - $862 million.
- Adjusted income from operations of between $354 - $358 million.
For full year 2025, we expect:
- Revenue of between $3.741 - $3.757 billion.
- U.S. commercial revenue in excess of $1.079 billion, representing a growth rate of at least 54%.
- Adjusted income from operations of between $1.551 - $1.567 billion.
- Adjusted free cash flow of between $1.5 - $1.7 billion.
- GAAP operating income and net income in each quarter of this year.
CEO Letter
Palantir CEO Alex Karp's annual letter is available through Palantir's website at https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/letters.
Earnings Webcast
A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantirearnings-q42024. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.
An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir's Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.
Additional Definitions
For the purpose of this press release, our earnings webcast, and our CEO's letter:
- Total contract value ("TCV") is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution, annual contract value ("ACV") is defined as the total value of contracts closed in the period divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts, and remaining deal value ("RDV") is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV, ACV, and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers' financial condition, including the consideration of such customers' ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.
- Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606-Revenue from Contracts with Customers, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.
- The term "strategic commercial contracts" is as defined in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.
- "Dollar-weighted duration basis" is the total value of contracts closed in the applicable period, divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts.
- The term "Rule of 40" refers to the sum of our revenue growth rate year-over-year and our adjusted operating margin for each of the periods presented.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast, and our CEO's letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; income from operations when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, which excludes the one-time accelerated stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to our Market-Vesting SARs; operating margin when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; net income when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, which excludes the one-time accelerated stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes, and income tax effects and adjustments related to our Market-Vesting SARs; EPS when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, diluted; and adjusted EPS, diluted. Market-Vesting SARs are discussed further in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir's business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir's control. During the year and quarter ended December 31, 2024, we also excluded the one-time accelerated stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to our Market-Vesting SARs as each is associated with the early acceleration of such Market-Vesting SARs upon achievement of the market condition of such awards. At the time of grant, the achievement of the market condition of the Market-Vesting SARs was difficult to predict and dependent on future events that were uncertain and were not within our control. We believe separate presentation of SARs-adjusted income from operations provides useful information regarding the impacts of our Market-Vesting SARs.
Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.
Available Information
Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir's Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
827,519
$
608,350
$
2,865,507
$
2,225,012
Cost of revenue (1)
174,533
108,639
565,990
431,105
Gross profit
652,986
499,711
2,299,517
1,793,907
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1)
288,295
197,363
887,755
744,992
Research and development (1)
171,502
109,283
507,878
404,624
General and administrative (1)
182,146
127,271
593,481
524,325
Total operating expenses
641,943
433,917
1,989,114
1,673,941
Income from operations
11,043
65,794
310,403
119,966
Interest income
54,727
44,545
196,792
132,572
Other income (expense), net
14,768
(4,092
)
(18,022
)
(15,447
)
Income before provision for income taxes
80,538
106,247
489,173
237,091
Provision for income taxes
3,602
9,334
21,255
19,716
Net income
$
76,936
$
96,913
$
467,918
$
217,375
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,073
)
3,522
5,728
7,550
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
79,009
$
93,391
$
462,190
$
209,825
Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
0.03
$
0.04
$
0.21
$
0.10
Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
0.03
$
0.04
$
0.19
$
0.09
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
2,304,883
2,187,214
2,250,163
2,147,446
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
2,528,279
2,357,742
2,450,818
2,297,927
|(1)
Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenue
$
33,124
$
11,000
$
69,065
$
35,995
Sales and marketing
97,953
43,689
239,121
160,645
Research and development
77,533
32,996
165,065
98,064
General and administrative
73,188
44,923
218,387
181,199
Total stock-based compensation
$
281,798
$
132,608
$
691,638
$
475,903
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,098,524
$
831,047
Marketable securities
3,131,463
2,843,132
Accounts receivable, net
575,048
364,784
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
129,254
99,655
Total current assets
5,934,289
4,138,618
Property and equipment, net
39,638
47,758
Operating lease right-of-use assets
200,740
182,863
Other assets
166,217
153,186
Total assets
$
6,340,884
$
4,522,425
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
103
$
12,122
Accrued liabilities
427,046
222,991
Deferred revenue
259,624
246,901
Customer deposits
265,252
209,828
Operating lease liabilities
43,993
54,176
Total current liabilities
996,018
746,018
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
39,885
28,047
Customer deposits, noncurrent
1,663
1,477
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
195,226
175,216
Other noncurrent liabilities
13,685
10,702
Total liabilities
1,246,477
961,460
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
2,339
2,200
Additional paid-in capital
10,193,970
9,122,173
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(5,611
)
801
Accumulated deficit
(5,187,423
)
(5,649,613
)
Total stockholders' equity
5,003,275
3,475,561
Noncontrolling interests
91,132
85,404
Total equity
5,094,407
3,560,965
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,340,884
$
4,522,425
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
467,918
$
217,375
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
31,587
33,354
Stock-based compensation
691,638
475,903
Noncash operating lease expense
41,239
47,019
Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net
19,306
13,160
Noncash consideration
(52,521
)
(46,609
)
Other operating activities
24,795
(34,255
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(211,157
)
(106,159
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,202
(6,197
)
Other assets
4,681
3,242
Accounts payable
(18,841
)
(31,832
)
Accrued liabilities
115,634
52,895
Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent
22,356
79,512
Customer deposits, current and noncurrent
54,440
64,347
Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent
(48,966
)
(49,630
)
Other noncurrent liabilities
4,554
58
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,153,865
712,183
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(12,634
)
(15,114
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(5,395,913
)
(5,636,406
)
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities
5,073,507
2,889,268
Other investing activities
(5,615
)
51,072
Net cash used in investing activities
(340,655
)
(2,711,180
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options
745,396
218,238
Repurchases of common stock
(64,196
)
-
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity
(218,280
)
-
Other financing activities
444
601
Net cash provided by financing activities
463,364
218,839
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(6,745
)
2,930
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
1,269,829
(1,777,228
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
850,107
2,627,335
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
$
2,119,936
$
850,107
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income from operations
$
11,043
$
65,794
$
310,403
$
119,966
Add: stock-based compensation
281,798
132,608
691,638
475,903
Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
79,681
10,953
126,021
36,907
Adjusted income from operations
$
372,522
$
209,355
$
1,128,062
$
632,776
Adjusted operating margin
45
%
34
%
39
%
28
%
|Income from Operations When Excluding One-Time SAR-Related Expenses and Operating Margin When Excluding One-Time SAR-Related Expenses (in thousands, except percentages
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
Income from operations
$
11,043
$
310,403
Add: accelerated stock-based compensation expense related to Market-Vesting SARs
115,776
115,776
Add: employer payroll taxes related to Market-Vesting SARs
15,528
15,528
Income from operations when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses
$
142,347
$
441,707
Operating margin when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses
17
%
15
%
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
460,327
$
301,172
$
1,153,865
$
712,183
Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
60,164
8,440
107,991
33,455
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(3,106
)
(4,860
)
(12,634
)
(15,114
)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
517,385
$
304,752
$
1,249,222
$
730,524
Adjusted free cash flow margin
63
%
50
%
44
%
33
%
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
79,009
$
93,391
$
462,190
$
209,825
Add: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,073
)
3,522
5,728
7,550
Less: interest income
(54,727
)
(44,545
)
(196,792
)
(132,572
)
Add: other (income) expense, net
(14,768
)
4,092
18,022
15,447
Add: provision for income taxes
3,602
9,334
21,255
19,716
Add: depreciation and amortization
7,006
7,972
31,587
33,354
Add: stock-based compensation
281,798
132,608
691,638
475,903
Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
79,681
10,953
126,021
36,907
Adjusted EBITDA
$
379,528
$
217,327
$
1,159,649
$
666,130
Adjusted EBITDA margin
46
%
36
%
40
%
30
%
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
79,009
$
93,391
$
462,190
$
209,825
Add: stock-based compensation
281,798
132,608
691,638
475,903
Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
79,681
10,953
126,021
36,907
Less: income tax effects and adjustments (1)
(98,541
)
(47,312
)
(278,000
)
(151,026
)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
341,947
$
189,640
$
1,001,849
$
571,609
Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted
2,528,279
2,357,741
2,450,818
2,297,928
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted
$
0.14
$
0.08
$
0.41
$
0.25
(1)
Income tax effect is based on long-term estimated annual effective tax rates of 23.0% for the periods ended 2024 and 2023.
|Net Income When Excluding One-Time SAR-Related Expenses and Earnings Per Share When Excluding One-Time SAR-Related Expenses, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
79,009
Add: accelerated stock-based compensation expense related to Market-Vesting SARs
115,776
Add: employer payroll taxes related to Market-Vesting SARs
15,528
Less: income tax effects and adjustments related to Market-Vesting SARs (1)
(45,599
)
Net income when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses
$
164,714
|Net income when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses margin
20
|%
Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per share when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, diluted
2,528,279
Earnings per share when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, diluted
$
0.07
(1)
Income tax effect is based on long-term estimated annual effective tax rates of 23.0% for the period ended 2024.
