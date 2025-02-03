DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

" Our business results continue to astound, demonstrating our deepening position at the center of the AI revolution. Our early insights surrounding the commoditization of large language models have evolved from theory to fact," said Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. " I would also like to congratulate Palantirians for their extraordinary contributions to our growth. They have earned every bit of the compensation from the delivery of their market-vesting stock appreciation rights (SARs)."

Q4 2024 Highlights

U.S. revenue grew 52% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter to $558 million U.S. commercial revenue grew 64% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter to $214 million U.S. government revenue grew 45% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter to $343 million

Revenue grew 36% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter to $828 million

Closed 129 deals of at least $1 million, 58 deals of at least $5 million, and 32 deals of at least $10 million

Closed a record-setting $803 million of U.S. commercial total contract value ("TCV"), up 134% year-over-year and 170% quarter-over-quarter

U.S. commercial remaining deal value ("RDV") of $1.79 billion, up 99% year-over-year and 47% quarter-over-quarter

Customer count grew 43% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter

Cash from operations of $460 million, representing a 56% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $517 million, representing a 63% margin

GAAP net income of $79 million, representing a 10% margin $165 million of net income when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, representing a 20% margin

GAAP income from operations of $11 million, representing a 1% margin $142 million of income from operations when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, representing a 17% margin

Adjusted income from operations of $373 million, representing a 45% margin

Rule of 40 score of 81%

GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.03 $0.07 EPS when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses

Adjusted EPS of $0.14

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasury securities of $5.2 billion

FY 2024 Highlights

U.S. revenue grew 38% year-over-year to $1.90 billion U.S. commercial revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $702 million U.S. government revenue grew 30% year-over-year to $1.20 billion

Revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $2.87 billion

Cash from operations of $1.15 billion, representing a 40% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $1.25 billion, representing a 44% margin

GAAP net income of $462 million, representing a 16% margin

GAAP income from operations of $310 million, representing an 11% margin $442 million of income from operations when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, representing a 15% margin

Adjusted income from operations of $1.13 billion, representing a 39% margin

Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Summary (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2024 Amount Amount Revenue $ 827,519 $ 2,865,507 Year-over-year growth 36 % 29 % Amount Margin Amount Margin Income from Operations $ 11,043 1 % $ 310,403 11 % Adjusted Income from Operations $ 372,522 45 % $ 1,128,062 39 % Cash from Operations $ 460,327 56 % $ 1,153,865 40 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 517,385 63 % $ 1,249,222 44 % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 79,009 10 % $ 462,190 16 % Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 341,947 $ 1,001,849 Adjusted EBITDA $ 379,528 46 % $ 1,159,649 40 % GAAP EPS, Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.19 Adjusted EPS, Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.41

Outlook

For Q1 2025, we expect:

Revenue of between $858 - $862 million.

Adjusted income from operations of between $354 - $358 million.

For full year 2025, we expect:

Revenue of between $3.741 - $3.757 billion.

U.S. commercial revenue in excess of $1.079 billion, representing a growth rate of at least 54%.

Adjusted income from operations of between $1.551 - $1.567 billion.

Adjusted free cash flow of between $1.5 - $1.7 billion.

GAAP operating income and net income in each quarter of this year.

CEO Letter

Palantir CEO Alex Karp's annual letter is available through Palantir's website at https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/letters.

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantirearnings-q42024. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir's Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development and related timing, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP"), sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events, our expectations regarding our share repurchase program, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "guidance," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our available funds to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms, product offerings, and services in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms and product offerings easier to install, consume, and use; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows and as we pursue our business and financial goals; news or social media coverage about us or our leadership, including but not limited to coverage that presents, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information; the impact of recent or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, such as the Russia-Ukraine and Israel conflicts, heightened interest rates, monetary policy changes, or foreign currency fluctuations, on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence in our platforms; and any breach or access to our or customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release, our earnings webcast, and our CEO's letter:

Total contract value ("TCV") is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution, annual contract value ("ACV") is defined as the total value of contracts closed in the period divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts, and remaining deal value ("RDV") is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV, ACV, and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers' financial condition, including the consideration of such customers' ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.

Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606- Revenue from Contracts with Customers , to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.

, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less. The term "strategic commercial contracts" is as defined in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Dollar-weighted duration basis" is the total value of contracts closed in the applicable period, divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts.

The term "Rule of 40" refers to the sum of our revenue growth rate year-over-year and our adjusted operating margin for each of the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast, and our CEO's letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; income from operations when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, which excludes the one-time accelerated stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to our Market-Vesting SARs; operating margin when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; net income when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, which excludes the one-time accelerated stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes, and income tax effects and adjustments related to our Market-Vesting SARs; EPS when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, diluted; and adjusted EPS, diluted. Market-Vesting SARs are discussed further in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir's business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir's control. During the year and quarter ended December 31, 2024, we also excluded the one-time accelerated stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to our Market-Vesting SARs as each is associated with the early acceleration of such Market-Vesting SARs upon achievement of the market condition of such awards. At the time of grant, the achievement of the market condition of the Market-Vesting SARs was difficult to predict and dependent on future events that were uncertain and were not within our control. We believe separate presentation of SARs-adjusted income from operations provides useful information regarding the impacts of our Market-Vesting SARs.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir's Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 827,519 $ 608,350 $ 2,865,507 $ 2,225,012 Cost of revenue (1) 174,533 108,639 565,990 431,105 Gross profit 652,986 499,711 2,299,517 1,793,907 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 288,295 197,363 887,755 744,992 Research and development (1) 171,502 109,283 507,878 404,624 General and administrative (1) 182,146 127,271 593,481 524,325 Total operating expenses 641,943 433,917 1,989,114 1,673,941 Income from operations 11,043 65,794 310,403 119,966 Interest income 54,727 44,545 196,792 132,572 Other income (expense), net 14,768 (4,092 ) (18,022 ) (15,447 ) Income before provision for income taxes 80,538 106,247 489,173 237,091 Provision for income taxes 3,602 9,334 21,255 19,716 Net income $ 76,936 $ 96,913 $ 467,918 $ 217,375 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,073 ) 3,522 5,728 7,550 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 79,009 $ 93,391 $ 462,190 $ 209,825 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.21 $ 0.10 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 2,304,883 2,187,214 2,250,163 2,147,446 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 2,528,279 2,357,742 2,450,818 2,297,927

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 33,124 $ 11,000 $ 69,065 $ 35,995 Sales and marketing 97,953 43,689 239,121 160,645 Research and development 77,533 32,996 165,065 98,064 General and administrative 73,188 44,923 218,387 181,199 Total stock-based compensation $ 281,798 $ 132,608 $ 691,638 $ 475,903

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,098,524 $ 831,047 Marketable securities 3,131,463 2,843,132 Accounts receivable, net 575,048 364,784 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 129,254 99,655 Total current assets 5,934,289 4,138,618 Property and equipment, net 39,638 47,758 Operating lease right-of-use assets 200,740 182,863 Other assets 166,217 153,186 Total assets $ 6,340,884 $ 4,522,425 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 103 $ 12,122 Accrued liabilities 427,046 222,991 Deferred revenue 259,624 246,901 Customer deposits 265,252 209,828 Operating lease liabilities 43,993 54,176 Total current liabilities 996,018 746,018 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 39,885 28,047 Customer deposits, noncurrent 1,663 1,477 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 195,226 175,216 Other noncurrent liabilities 13,685 10,702 Total liabilities 1,246,477 961,460 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2,339 2,200 Additional paid-in capital 10,193,970 9,122,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (5,611 ) 801 Accumulated deficit (5,187,423 ) (5,649,613 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,003,275 3,475,561 Noncontrolling interests 91,132 85,404 Total equity 5,094,407 3,560,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,340,884 $ 4,522,425

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 467,918 $ 217,375 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,587 33,354 Stock-based compensation 691,638 475,903 Noncash operating lease expense 41,239 47,019 Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net 19,306 13,160 Noncash consideration (52,521 ) (46,609 ) Other operating activities 24,795 (34,255 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (211,157 ) (106,159 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,202 (6,197 ) Other assets 4,681 3,242 Accounts payable (18,841 ) (31,832 ) Accrued liabilities 115,634 52,895 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent 22,356 79,512 Customer deposits, current and noncurrent 54,440 64,347 Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent (48,966 ) (49,630 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 4,554 58 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,153,865 712,183 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (12,634 ) (15,114 ) Purchases of marketable securities (5,395,913 ) (5,636,406 ) Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 5,073,507 2,889,268 Other investing activities (5,615 ) 51,072 Net cash used in investing activities (340,655 ) (2,711,180 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 745,396 218,238 Repurchases of common stock (64,196 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity (218,280 ) - Other financing activities 444 601 Net cash provided by financing activities 463,364 218,839 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6,745 ) 2,930 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,269,829 (1,777,228 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 850,107 2,627,335 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 2,119,936 $ 850,107

Palantir Technologies Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 11,043 $ 65,794 $ 310,403 $ 119,966 Add: stock-based compensation 281,798 132,608 691,638 475,903 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 79,681 10,953 126,021 36,907 Adjusted income from operations $ 372,522 $ 209,355 $ 1,128,062 $ 632,776 Adjusted operating margin 45 % 34 % 39 % 28 %

Income from Operations When Excluding One-Time SAR-Related Expenses and Operating Margin When Excluding One-Time SAR-Related Expenses (in thousands, except percentages Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Years Ended

December 31, 2024 Income from operations $ 11,043 $ 310,403 Add: accelerated stock-based compensation expense related to Market-Vesting SARs 115,776 115,776 Add: employer payroll taxes related to Market-Vesting SARs 15,528 15,528 Income from operations when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses $ 142,347 $ 441,707 Operating margin when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses 17 % 15 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 460,327 $ 301,172 $ 1,153,865 $ 712,183 Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 60,164 8,440 107,991 33,455 Less: purchases of property and equipment (3,106 ) (4,860 ) (12,634 ) (15,114 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 517,385 $ 304,752 $ 1,249,222 $ 730,524 Adjusted free cash flow margin 63 % 50 % 44 % 33 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 79,009 $ 93,391 $ 462,190 $ 209,825 Add: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,073 ) 3,522 5,728 7,550 Less: interest income (54,727 ) (44,545 ) (196,792 ) (132,572 ) Add: other (income) expense, net (14,768 ) 4,092 18,022 15,447 Add: provision for income taxes 3,602 9,334 21,255 19,716 Add: depreciation and amortization 7,006 7,972 31,587 33,354 Add: stock-based compensation 281,798 132,608 691,638 475,903 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 79,681 10,953 126,021 36,907 Adjusted EBITDA $ 379,528 $ 217,327 $ 1,159,649 $ 666,130 Adjusted EBITDA margin 46 % 36 % 40 % 30 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 79,009 $ 93,391 $ 462,190 $ 209,825 Add: stock-based compensation 281,798 132,608 691,638 475,903 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 79,681 10,953 126,021 36,907 Less: income tax effects and adjustments (1) (98,541 ) (47,312 ) (278,000 ) (151,026 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 341,947 $ 189,640 $ 1,001,849 $ 571,609 Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted 2,528,279 2,357,741 2,450,818 2,297,928 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ 0.41 $ 0.25

(1) Income tax effect is based on long-term estimated annual effective tax rates of 23.0% for the periods ended 2024 and 2023.

Net Income When Excluding One-Time SAR-Related Expenses and Earnings Per Share When Excluding One-Time SAR-Related Expenses, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 79,009 Add: accelerated stock-based compensation expense related to Market-Vesting SARs 115,776 Add: employer payroll taxes related to Market-Vesting SARs 15,528 Less: income tax effects and adjustments related to Market-Vesting SARs (1) (45,599 ) Net income when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses $ 164,714 Net income when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses margin 20 % Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per share when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, diluted 2,528,279 Earnings per share when excluding one-time SAR-related expenses, diluted $ 0.07

(1) Income tax effect is based on long-term estimated annual effective tax rates of 23.0% for the period ended 2024.

