Full-Year 2024 Highlights
- Total Shareholder Return of 9.2%1; 9.6% Net Income ROE and 9.0% Operating Income ROE
- $18.2 billion in gross written premium with year-over-year growth of 9.1% for the Group, 12.2% for Reinsurance, and 4.0% for Insurance on a comparable basis
- Combined ratios of 102.3% for the Group, 89.7% for Reinsurance and 130.7% for Insurance, which includes decisive actions to strengthen U.S. casualty reserves
- Group attritional combined ratio of 87.6% when excluding the impact of 0.5 points from profit commissions associated with favorable loss reserve development on mortgage business versus 86.9% when excluding the impact of 0.7 points from profit commission associated with favorable development on mortgage business in the prior year. Group's 2024 attritional combined ratio of 87.6% also includes 1.4 points of 2024 accident year loss reserve strengthening.
- $672 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums, versus $451 million in the prior year
- Net investment income increased over $500 million to ~$2 billion, a company record
- Strong operating cashflow for the year of $5.0 billion, a company record
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net Loss of $593 million; Net Operating Loss of $780 million driven primarily by net unfavorable development of prior year loss reserves in U.S. casualty lines
- $4.7 billion in gross written premium with year-over-year growth of 7.2% for the Group, 12.6% for Reinsurance, and -1.6% for Insurance on a comparable basis; Strong double-digit growth in property and specialty lines across both segments was partially offset by reductions in certain casualty lines
- Combined ratios of 135.5% for the Group, 90.4% for Reinsurance and 239.2% for Insurance, which includes decisive actions to strengthen U.S. casualty reserves
- Group attritional combined ratio of 91.6% when excluding the impact of 1.8 points from profit commissions associated with favorable loss reserve development on mortgage business versus 86.6% when excluding the impact of 2.7 points from profit commissions associated with favorable loss reserve development on mortgage business in the prior year. Group's fourth quarter 2024 attritional combined ratio of 91.6% also includes 5.8 points of 2024 accident year loss reserve strengthening.
- Net unfavorable development of approximately $1.5 billion in prior year loss reserves, resulting in an increase of 37.6 points on the combined ratio for the Group
- Increased current accident year losses by $229 million for the Group, comprised of $206 million in Insurance and $22 million in Other
- Pre-tax underwriting income (loss) of ($1.4) billion for the Group, $286 million for Reinsurance, and ($1.3) billion for Insurance
- $173 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums versus $143 million in Q4 2023
- Net investment income improved to $473 million versus $411 million in the prior year fourth quarter, driven by a larger asset base as well as strong core fixed income investment returns
- Operating cashflow for the quarter of $780 million versus $1.0 billion in the prior year fourth quarter
(1) Denotes annualized figure; represents Total Shareholder Return or "TSR". Annualized TSR is calculated as year to date growth in book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities plus year-to-date dividends per share.
"This was a pivotal year for Everest as we took decisive action to fortify our U.S. casualty reserves, solidify our franchise value, and raise the bar across all facets of the Company," said Jim Williamson, Everest President and CEO. "Our lead market Reinsurance franchise continues to demonstrate its value in the market, as evidenced by another well-executed January 1 renewal. In our Insurance business, the significant transformation of our North America insurance platform is well underway. We made meaningful progress improving our portfolio, all while taking aggressive underwriting action in U.S. casualty lines. Our team is energized about the opportunity ahead, and I firmly believe that our actions place Everest on a clear trajectory towards generating attractive returns throughout the cycle."
Summary of Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Income and Other Items
- Net (loss) of ($593 million), equal to ($13.96) per diluted share, driven by reserve strengthening in U.S. casualty lines, versus fourth quarter 2023 net income of $804 million, equal to $18.53 per diluted share
- Net operating (loss) of ($780 million), equal to ($18.39) per diluted share, driven by reserve strengthening in U.S. casualty lines, versus fourth quarter 2023 net operating income of $1.1 billion, equal to $25.18 per diluted share
- GAAP combined ratio of 135.5%, including 37.6 points of unfavorable prior year reserve development, 5.8 points of 2024 accident year strengthening, and 5.3 points of catastrophe losses, versus 93.2% in the fourth quarter 2023, including 4.3 points of catastrophe losses
California Wildfires
- Pre-tax net catastrophe loss estimated to be in the range of $350 to $450 million for the first quarter 2025, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums
- Everest's loss estimate is based on an insured industry loss range of $35 to $45 billion
The following table summarizes the Company's Net Income and related financial metrics.
Net income and operating income
Q4
Year to Date
Q4
Year to Date
All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Everest Group
Net income (loss)
(593)
1,373
804
2,517
Net operating income (loss) (2)
(780)
1,289
1,093
2,776
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
(13.96)
31.78
18.53
60.19
Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share (2)
(18.39)
29.83
25.18
66.39
Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized)
(15.7%)
9.6%
23.8%
20.9%
After-tax net operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) (2)
(20.6%)
9.0%
32.4%
23.1%
Notes
(2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share
Q4
Year to Date
Q4
Year to Date
All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Beginning shareholders' equity
15,335
13,202
11,226
8,441
Net income (loss)
(593)
1,373
804
2,517
Change - URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities
(630)
(127)
1,146
986
Dividends to shareholders
(86)
(334)
(76)
(288)
Purchase of treasury shares
-
(200)
-
-
Public equity offering of shares
-
-
-
1,445
Other
(151)
(39)
103
102
Ending shareholders' equity
13,875
13,875
13,202
13,202
Common shares outstanding
43.0
43.4
Book value per common share outstanding
322.97
304.29
Less: URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities
(19.77)
(16.65)
Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) (3)
342.74
320.95
Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends
8.7%
44.3%
Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") - Annualized
9.2%
26.5%
Common share dividends paid - last 12 months
7.75
6.80
Notes
(3) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to book value per share, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the table above. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.
The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment - Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.
Underwriting information - Everest Group
Q4
Year to Date
Q4
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
All values in USD millions except for percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Q4
Year to Date
Gross written premium
4,671
18,232
4,323
16,637
8.0%
9.6%
Net written premium
4,026
15,814
3,861
14,730
4.3%
7.4%
Loss Ratio:
Current year
63.4%
59.8%
58.9%
59.2%
4.5 pts
0.6 pts
Prior year
37.6%
9.7%
(0.1)%
-%
37.7 pts
9.8 pts
Catastrophe
5.3%
5.0%
4.3%
3.5%
1.0 pts
1.5 pts
Total Loss ratio
106.3%
74.4%
63.0%
62.7%
43.3 pts
11.7 pts
Commission and brokerage ratio
23.0%
21.7%
23.8%
22.0%
(0.8) pts
(0.3) pts
Other underwriting expenses
6.2%
6.2%
6.3%
6.3%
(0.1) pts
(0.1) pts
Combined ratio
135.5%
102.3%
93.2%
90.9%
42.3 pts
11.4 pts
Attritional combined ratio (4) (6) (7)
93.4%
88.1%
89.3%
87.6%
4.1 pts
0.5 pts
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5)
173
672
143
451
Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development
1,475
1,475
(5)
(5)
Notes
(4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.
(6) The attritional combined ratio for the quarter and year -end December 31, 2024, included approximately $68m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases from the mortgage business. Excluding this profit commission, Group's attritional combined ratio would have been 91.6% and 87.6% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
(7) The attritional combined ratio for the quarter and year -end December 31, 2023, included approximately $94m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases from the mortgage business. Excluding this profit commission, Group's attritional combined ratio would have been 86.6% and 86.9% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
Reinsurance Segment - Quarterly Highlights
- Gross written premiums grew 12.6% on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums)2, to approximately $3.3 billion. We continue to solidify our franchise value and drive growth in lines with the best expected risk-adjusted returns.
- Growth was led by a 54.4% increase in Property Catastrophe XOL and 19.9% in Property Pro-Rata, partially offset by a 7.3% decrease in Casualty Pro-Rata, when adjusting for reinstatement premiums.
- Attritional loss ratio improved 90 basis points over last year to 56.9%, while the attritional combined ratio improved 140 basis points to 83.7% versus a year ago, when excluding the impact of 2.3 points and 3.6 points from profit commissions associated with favorable loss reserve development on mortgage business for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
- Strengthened U.S. casualty reserves by $684 million, fully offset by favorable development of well-seasoned reserves in property and mortgage lines.
- Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $125 million, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, driven primarily by $275 million of losses from Hurricane Milton. Catastrophe losses in the quarter were partially offset by a release of $125 million on prior year events, primarily related to Hurricane Ian.
- Risk-adjusted returns remain very attractive, particularly in property and specialty lines.
Underwriting information - Reinsurance segment
Q4
Year to Date
Q4
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
All values in USD millions except for percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Q4
Year to Date
Gross written premium
3,291
12,941
2,894
11,460
13.7%
12.9%
Net written premium
3,019
11,969
2,754
10,802
9.6%
10.8%
Loss Ratio:
Current year
56.2%
56.6%
57.6%
57.6%
(1.4) pts
(1.0) pts
Prior year
-%
-%
(15.3)%
(4.1)%
15.3 pts
4.1 pts
Catastrophe
5.4%
5.7%
5.5%
4.6%
(0.1) pts
1.1 pts
Total Loss ratio
61.6%
62.2%
47.8%
58.1%
13.8 pts
4.2 pts
Commission and brokerage ratio
26.3%
24.9%
28.3%
25.7%
(2.0) pts
(0.8) pts
Other underwriting expenses
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.6%
- pts
(0.1) pts
Combined ratio
90.4%
89.7%
78.6%
86.4%
11.8 pts
3.3 pts
Attritional combined ratio (4) (8) (9)
86.0%
84.6%
88.7%
86.1%
(2.7) pts
(1.5) pts
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5)
125
564
135
430
Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development
-
-
(401)
(401)
Notes
(2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.
(8) The attritional combined ratio for the quarter and year -end December 31, 2024, included approximately $68m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases from the mortgage business. Excluding this profit commission, Reinsurance's attritional combined ratio would have been 83.7% and 84.0% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
(9) The attritional combined ratio for the quarter and year -end December 31, 2023, included approximately $94m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases from the mortgage business. Excluding this profit commission, Reinsurance's attritional combined ratio would have been 85.1% for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
Insurance Segment - Quarterly Highlights
- Gross written premiums decreased to $1.4 billion on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums)2, a 1.6% decrease year-over-year in constant dollars as we continued to strategically shape the portfolio. Our International business continued its strong growth trajectory as it gained further traction.
- Everest Insurance grew by 32.3% in Property/Short Tail and 37.2% in Other Specialty lines. Growth was offset by a decrease of 36.9% in Accident and Health, as we exit the medical stop loss business, and 20.0% in Specialty Casualty, primarily in North America, reflecting our focus on lines of business with better expected margins.
- Strengthened prior year U.S. casualty reserves by $1.1 billion and increased current accident year losses in U.S. casualty lines by $206 million, totaling $1.3 billion.
- Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $47 million, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, an increase over the prior year quarter, which benefited from benign catastrophe losses.
- Pricing continues to accelerate across North American long-tail lines (excluding financial lines).
Underwriting information - Insurance segment
Q4
Year to Date
Q4
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
All values in USD millions except for percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Q4
Year to Date
Gross written premium
1,350
5,078
1,371
4,888
(1.5)%
3.9%
Net written premium
984
3,678
1,063
3,704
(7.5)%
(0.7)%
Loss Ratio:
Current year
84.2%
68.3%
62.3%
63.3%
21.9 pts
4.9 pts
Prior year
119.2%
30.0%
32.4%
8.3%
86.8 pts
21.6 pts
Catastrophe
5.3%
3.0%
0.9%
0.6%
4.4 pts
2.4 pts
Total Loss ratio
208.7%
101.2%
95.6%
72.3%
113.1 pts
28.9 pts
Commission and brokerage ratio
12.6%
12.3%
11.6%
12.0%
1.0 pts
0.3 pts
Other underwriting expenses
17.9%
17.2%
16.6%
16.3%
1.3 pts
0.9 pts
Combined ratio
239.2%
130.7%
123.8%
100.5%
115.4 pts
30.1 pts
Attritional combined ratio (4)
114.4%
97.5%
90.6%
91.6%
23.8 pts
5.9 pts
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5)
47
107
8
20
Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development
1,072
1,072
293
285
Notes
(2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.
Other Segment
- As disclosed in an 8-K filed with the SEC after the market close on January 27, 2025, we formed a new "Other" segment, primarily comprised of certain sports and leisure lines after giving effect to the sale of the business in October 2024, and other non-core lines of business such as asbestos & environmental exposures, and certain discontinued insurance programs and coverage classes, predominantly in U.S. casualty lines.
- Unfavorable development in our Other segment amounted to $425 million for both the full-year and fourth quarter 2024, including current accident year strengthening of $22 million.
- Strengthened asbestos & environmental reserves by $54 million during the fourth quarter resulting in a 3-year net asbestos survival ratio of 6.6 years.
Underwriting information - Other segment
Q4
Year to Date
Q4
Year to Date
All values in USD millions except for percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Gross written premium
29
212
57
289
Net written premium
23
167
44
225
Net premiums earned
43
197
57
225
Incurred losses and LAE
Current year
53
175
38
156
Prior year
403
403
102
110
Catastrophes
1
1
-
-
Total incurred losses and LAE
457
580
140
266
Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
5
24
6
22
Other underwriting expenses
8
33
10
35
Underwriting income (loss)
(429)
(440)
(99)
(98)
Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of December 31, 2024
- Total invested assets and cash of $41.5 billion versus $37.1 billion on December 31, 2023
- Shareholders' equity of $13.9 billion vs. $13.2 billion on December 31, 2023, including $849 million of unrealized net losses on fixed maturity, available for sale securities
- Shareholders' equity excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $14.7 billion versus $13.9 billion on December 31, 2023
- Book value per share of $322.97 versus $304.29 at December 31, 2023
- Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $342.74 versus $320.95 at December 31, 2023
- There were not any common share repurchases during the quarter. We repurchased $199.9 million for the full-year 2024.
- Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $2.00 per common share equal to $86 million
Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this Press Release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures, including after-tax net operating income (loss), after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share, attritional combined ratio, gross written premiums presented on a comparable basis, net operating income return on equity ("ROE"), underwriting income, and book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)"). The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. The Company believes that such measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that these measures are a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies within or outside of the insurance industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, or superior to, the Company's financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable corresponding GAAP financial measure is included below.
After-tax net operating income (loss) and after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share
After-tax net operating income (loss) (also referred to in this release as net operating income) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), as shown below:
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
After-tax net operating income (loss)
$
(780
)
$
(18.39
)
$
1,093
$
25.18
$
1,289
$
29.83
$
2,776
$
66.39
After-tax net gains (losses) on investments
56
1.33
(220
)
(5.06
)
12
0.28
(236
)
(5.65
)
After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)
132
3.10
(69
)
(1.60
)
72
1.67
(23
)
(0.55
)
Net income (loss)
$
(593
)
$
(13.96
)
$
804
$
18.53
$
1,373
$
31.78
$
2,517
$
60.19
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax net operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax net operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.
Attritional Loss Ratio and Attritional Combined Ratio
The loss ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The combined ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, commission and brokerage expenses, and other underwriting expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The attritional loss ratio and attritional combined ratio are defined as the loss ratio and the combined ratio, respectively, adjusted to exclude catastrophe losses, net catastrophe reinstatement premiums, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. The Company believes the attritional ratios are useful to management and investors because the adjusted ratios provide for better comparability and more accurately measure the Company's underlying underwriting performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of the loss ratio and attritional loss ratio, and the combined ratio and attritional combined ratio for the periods noted:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Reinsurance
Insurance
Group
Reinsurance
Insurance
Group
Loss ratio
61.6
%
208.7
%
106.3
%
47.8
%
95.6
%
63.0
%
Adjustment for catastrophe losses
(5.4
)%
(5.3
)%
(5.3
)%
(5.5
)%
(0.9
)%
(4.3
)%
Adjustment for reinstatement premiums
0.7
%
-
%
0.6
%
0.2
%
-
%
0.1
%
Adjustment for prior year development (10)
-
%
(119.2
)%
(37.6
)%
14.9
%
(32.4
)%
(0.2
)%
Adjustment for Russia/Ukraine war losses
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.4
%
-
%
0.3
%
Adjustment for other items
-
%
(0.3
)%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Attritional loss ratio
56.9
%
84.0
%
63.9
%
57.8
%
62.3
%
59.0
%
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Reinsurance
Insurance
Group
Reinsurance
Insurance
Group
Combined ratio
90.4
%
239.2
%
135.5
%
78.6
%
123.8
%
93.2
%
Adjustment for catastrophe losses
(5.4
)%
(5.3
)%
(5.3
)%
(5.5
)%
(0.9
)%
(4.3
)%
Adjustment for reinstatement premiums
1.0
%
-
%
0.8
%
0.3
%
-
%
0.2
%
Adjustment for prior year development (10)
-
%
(119.2
)%
(37.6
)%
14.9
%
(32.4
)%
(0.2
)%
Adjustment for Russia/Ukraine war losses
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.4
%
-
%
0.3
%
Adjustment for other items
-
%
(0.4
)%
(0.1
)%
-
%
0.1
%
-
%
Attritional combined ratio
86.0
%
114.4
%
93.4
%
88.7
%
90.6
%
89.3
%
Adjustment for profit commission
(2.3
)%
-
%
(1.8
)%
(3.6
)%
-
%
(2.7
)%
Attritional combined ratio excluding profit commission
83.7
%
114.4
%
91.6
%
85.1
%
90.6
%
86.6
%
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Reinsurance
Insurance
Group
Reinsurance
Insurance
Group
Combined ratio
89.7
%
130.7
%
102.3
%
86.4
%
100.5
%
90.9
%
Adjustment for catastrophe losses
(5.7
)%
(3.0
)%
(5.0
)%
(4.6
)%
(0.6
)%
(3.5
)%
Adjustment for reinstatement premiums
0.6
%
-
%
0.5
%
0.2
%
-
%
0.1
%
Adjustment for prior year development (10)
-
%
(30.0
)%
(9.7
)%
4.0
%
(8.3
)%
-
%
Adjustment for Russia/Ukraine war losses
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.1
%
-
%
0.1
%
Adjustment for other items
-
%
(0.2
)%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Attritional combined ratio
84.6
%
97.5
%
88.1
%
86.1
%
91.6
%
87.6
%
Adjustment for profit commission
(0.6
)%
-
%
(0.5
)%
(1.0
)%
-
%
(0.7
)%
Attritional combined ratio excluding profit commission
84.0
%
97.5
%
87.6
%
85.1
%
91.6
%
86.9
%
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Notes
(10) Prior-year development includes the impact of COVID-19 losses.
Gross Written Premium on a Comparable Basis
The Company has included in this Press Release certain changes in gross written premium on a comparable basis, reflecting constant currency basis and excluding reinstatement premiums. Constant currency basis excludes the impact of foreign exchange rates. The Company provides change in gross written premium on a comparable basis to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of gross written premium and period-over-period changes on a GAAP basis to the non-GAAP comparable basis for the periods noted:
(Dollars in millions)
Quarter-to-Date
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Change
(unaudited)
Gross Written Premium
Gross Written Premium
% Impact
Group
$
4,671
$
4,323
8.0
%
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
(51
)
(9
)
(0.9
)%
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
-
(5
)
0.1
%
Group (comparable basis)
$
4,620
$
4,308
7.2
%
Reinsurance
$
3,291
$
2,894
13.7
%
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
(51
)
(9
)
(1.2
)%
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
-
(6
)
0.2
%
Reinsurance (comparable basis)
$
3,240
$
2,879
12.6
%
Insurance
$
1,350
$
1,371
(1.5
)%
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
-
-
-
%
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
-
1
(0.1
)%
Insurance (comparable basis)
$
1,350
$
1,372
(1.6
)%
Other
$
29
$
57
(49.1
)%
Other (comparable basis)
$
29
$
57
(49.1
)%
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
(Dollars in millions)
Year-to-Date
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Change
(unaudited)
Gross Written Premium
Gross Written Premium
% Impact
Group
$
18,232
$
16,637
9.6
%
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
(103
)
(20
)
(0.4
)%
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
-
(6
)
-
%
Group (comparable basis)
$
18,129
$
16,611
9.1
%
Reinsurance
$
12,941
$
11,460
12.9
%
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
(103
)
(20
)
(0.6
)%
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
-
-
-
%
Reinsurance (comparable basis)
$
12,838
$
11,440
12.2
%
Insurance
$
5,078
$
4,888
3.9
%
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
-
-
-
%
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
-
(6
)
0.1
%
Insurance (comparable basis)
$
5,078
$
4,882
4.0
%
Other
$
212
$
289
(26.6
)%
Other (comparable basis)
$
212
$
289
(26.6
)%
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Net Operating Income Return On Equity ("ROE")
Net Operating income ROE is calculated by dividing after-tax net operating income (loss) by average shareholders' equity, adjusted for average net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities. A reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to net operating income is presented above. The Company believes net operating income ROE is a useful measure for management and investors as it allows for better comparability and removes variability when assessing the results of operations. A reconciliation of Net Operating Income ROE and Net Income ROE is shown below.
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in millions)
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Beginning of period shareholders' equity
$
15,335
$
11,226
$
13,202
$
8,441
Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities
220
1,868
723
1,709
Adjusted beginning of period shareholders' equity
$
15,555
$
13,094
$
13,925
$
10,149
End of period shareholders' equity
$
13,875
$
13,202
$
13,875
$
13,202
Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities
849
723
849
723
Adjusted end of period shareholders' equity
$
14,724
$
13,925
$
14,724
$
13,925
Average adjusted shareholders' equity
$
15,140
$
13,509
$
14,325
$
12,037
After-tax net operating income (loss)
$
(780
)
$
1,093
$
1,289
$
2,776
After-tax net gains (losses) on investments
$
56
(220
)
$
12
(236
)
After-tax foreign exchange income (expense)
$
132
(69
)
$
72
(23
)
Net income (loss)
$
(593
)
$
804
$
1,373
$
2,517
Return on equity (annualized)
After-tax net operating income (loss)
(20.6
)%
32.4
%
9.0
%
23.1
%
After-tax net gains (losses) on investments
1.5
%
(6.5
)%
0.1
%
(2.0
)%
After-tax foreign exchange income (expense)
3.5
%
(2.1
)%
0.5
%
(0.2
)%
Net income (loss)
(15.7
)%
23.8
%
9.6
%
20.9
%
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Underwriting Income
Underwriting income is calculated as net premiums earned, less (1) incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, (2) commission, brokerage, taxes and fees, and (3) other underwriting expenses. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes underwriting income is a useful measure for management and investors when assessing the performance of the Company's reinsurance and insurance business segments. A reconciliation of Underwriting Income and Net Income is shown below.
Quarter-to-Date
(Dollars in millions)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Reinsurance
Insurance
Other
Consolidated Group
Reinsurance
Insurance
Other
Consolidated Group
Net premiums earned
$
2,983
$
900
$
43
$
3,925
$
2,616
$
905
$
57
$
3,578
Less: Incurred losses and LAE
1,837
1,877
457
4,172
1,249
865
140
2,254
Less: Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
784
114
5
903
742
105
6
853
Less: Other underwriting expenses
75
161
8
244
66
150
10
226
Underwriting income (loss)
$
286
$
(1,252
)
$
(429
)
$
(1,394
)
$
559
$
(216
)
$
(99
)
$
245
Net investment income
473
411
Net gains (losses) on investments
69
(255
)
Corporate expenses
(27
)
(18
)
Interest, fee and bond issue cost amortization expense
(37
)
(36
)
Other income (expense)
169
(75
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
155
532
Net income (loss)
$
(593
)
$
804
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D)
Book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)") is calculated as reported shareholders' equity less URA(D), divided by common shares outstanding. Book value per share is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and investors as it shows the value of shareholder returns on a per share basis after eliminating the variability of investments held at fair value. Please see the table on page 4 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.
Annualized Total Shareholder Return
Annualized TSR ("TSR") is calculated as year-to-date growth in book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) plus year-to-date dividends per share. As further discussed above, book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the table on page 4 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.
EVEREST GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
REVENUES:
Premiums earned
$
3,925
$
3,578
$
15,187
$
13,443
Net investment income
473
411
1,954
1,434
Total net gains (losses) on investments
69
(255
)
19
(276
)
Other income (expense)
169
(75
)
121
(14
)
Total revenues
4,636
3,659
17,281
14,587
CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
4,172
2,254
11,305
8,427
Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
903
853
3,300
2,952
Other underwriting expenses
244
226
938
846
Corporate expenses
27
18
95
73
Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense
37
36
149
134
Total claims and expenses
5,383
3,387
15,787
12,432
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
(748
)
272
1,493
2,154
Income tax expense (benefit)
(155
)
(532
)
120
(363
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(593
)
$
804
$
1,373
$
2,517
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period
(574
)
923
(97
)
743
Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)
(55
)
223
(12
)
244
Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period
(630
)
1,146
(109
)
986
Foreign currency translation and other adjustments
(173
)
76
(128
)
59
Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period
34
15
34
15
Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)
(26
)
-
(1
)
2
Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period
9
16
33
17
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(794
)
1,238
(204
)
1,063
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
(1,387
)
$
2,041
$
1,169
$
3,580
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
(13.96
)
$
18.53
$
31.78
$
60.19
Diluted
(13.96
)
18.53
31.78
60.19
EVEREST GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except par value per share)
2024
2023
(unaudited)
ASSETS:
Fixed maturities - available for sale, at fair value
$
28,908
$
27,740
(amortized cost: 2024, $29,934; 2023, $28,568, credit allowances: 2024, $(36); 2023, $(48))
Fixed maturities - held to maturity, at amortized cost
(fair value: 2024, $759; 2023, $854, net of credit allowances: 2024, $(8); 2023, $(8))
757
855
Equity securities, at fair value
217
188
Other invested assets
5,392
4,794
Short-term investments
4,707
2,127
Cash
1,549
1,437
Total investments and cash
41,531
37,142
Accrued investment income
368
324
Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2024, $(54); 2023, $(41))
5,378
4,768
Reinsurance paid loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2024, $(41); 2023, $(26))
207
164
Reinsurance unpaid loss recoverables
2,915
2,098
Funds held by reinsureds
1,218
1,135
Deferred acquisition costs
1,461
1,247
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
869
713
Income tax asset, net
1,223
868
Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2024, $(9); 2023, $(9))
1,171
941
TOTAL ASSETS
$
56,341
$
49,399
LIABILITIES:
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
29,889
24,604
Unearned premium reserve
7,324
6,622
Funds held under reinsurance treaties
27
24
Amounts due to reinsurers
701
650
Losses in course of payment
241
171
Senior notes
2,350
2,349
Long-term notes
218
218
Borrowings from FHLB
1,019
819
Accrued interest on debt and borrowings
22
22
Unsettled securities payable
84
137
Other liabilities
590
582
TOTAL LIABILITIES
42,466
36,197
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; 74.3 (2024) and 74.2 (2023)
outstanding before treasury shares
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
3,812
3,773
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit)
of $(177) at 2024 and $(99) at 2023
(1,138
)
(934
)
Treasury shares, at cost: 31.3 shares (2024) and 30.8 shares (2023)
(4,108
)
(3,908
)
Retained earnings
15,309
14,270
Total shareholders' equity
13,875
13,202
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
56,341
$
49,399
EVEREST GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
2024
2023
(unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
1,373
$
2,517
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable
(715
)
(1,064
)
Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net
(81
)
(66
)
Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables
(1,091
)
143
Decrease (increase) in income taxes
(277
)
(559
)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums
(232
)
(46
)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
5,612
2,256
Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums
809
1,387
Increase (decrease) in amounts due to reinsurers
135
18
Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment
75
93
Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships
(261
)
(168
)
Distribution of limited partnership income
163
120
Change in other assets and liabilities, net
(431
)
(339
)
Non-cash compensation expense
63
49
Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)
(167
)
(64
)
Net (gains) losses on investments
(19
)
276
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
4,957
4,553
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid - available for sale
3,783
2,310
Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale
6,257
3,849
Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid - held to maturity
157
105
Proceeds from equity securities sold
37
126
Distributions from other invested assets
409
245
Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale
(11,563
)
(10,653
)
Cost of fixed maturities acquired - held to maturity
(49
)
(112
)
Cost of equity securities acquired
(50
)
(17
)
Cost of other invested assets acquired
(936
)
(902
)
Net change in short-term investments
(2,494
)
(1,034
)
Net change in unsettled securities transactions
(27
)
181
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(4,478
)
(5,902
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense
(24
)
(23
)
Proceeds from public offering of common shares
-
1,445
Purchase of treasury shares
(200
)
-
Dividends paid to shareholders
(334
)
(288
)
Net FHLB borrowings (repayments)
200
300
Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards
(25
)
(24
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(383
)
1,409
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
16
(23
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
112
38
Cash, beginning of period
1,437
1,398
Cash, end of period
$
1,549
$
1,437
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Income taxes paid (recovered)
$
397
$
196
Interest paid
147
130
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS:
Non-cash limited partnership distribution
$
23
$
-
