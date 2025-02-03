DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income of $0.01 per share, Nareit FFO of $0.44 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $0.46 per share, AFFO of $0.40 per share, and Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 5.4%
- Healthpeak's Board of Directors declared a 1.7% increase in the Company's quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.305 per share
- Fourth quarter new and renewal lease executions totaled 1.5 million square feet:
- Outpatient medical new and renewal lease executions totaled 879,000 square feet with 83% retention and +2% cash releasing spreads on renewals
- Lab new and renewal lease executions totaled 652,000 square feet with +30% cash releasing spreads on renewals
- Originated loans and other investments totaling up to approximately $126 million during the fourth quarter 2024 and through January 2025
- Executive management promotions and leadership transitions:
- Promoted Kelvin Moses to Executive Vice President - Investments and Portfolio Management, and Tracy Porter to Executive Vice President and General Counsel
- Pursuant to our long-term executive succession planning, Jeff Miller and Tom Klaritch will each be departing the Company after a transition and consulting role through December 31, 2025, and Mark Theine will lead Healthpeak's Outpatient Medical platform
- Extended maturity of $3 billion revolving credit facility to 2029
- Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.2x for the quarter ended December 31, 2024
FULL YEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income of $0.36 per share, Nareit FFO of $1.61 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $1.81 per share, AFFO of $1.60 per share, and Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 5.4%
- Completed Physicians Realty Trust merger joining two leading outpatient platforms with a combined portfolio of nearly 50 million square feet
- Achieved approximately $50 million of merger-related synergies during 2024, exceeding the mid-point of original 2024 synergy guidance by $10 million
- Completed property management internalization in 14 markets totaling over 19 million square feet
- Record year of leasing with over 8 million square feet of executions:
- Outpatient medical new and renewal lease executions totaled 6.2 million square feet with 88% retention and +7% cash releasing spreads on renewals
- Lab executions totaled 2.1 million square feet with +11% cash releasing spreads on renewals
- Record year of CCRC performance with 21% same-store growth and $143 million of entry fee net cash receipts
- Closed on $1.3 billion of dispositions at a blended trailing cash capitalization rate of 6.4%
- As previously disclosed, commenced construction on three new outpatient developments totaling 213,000 square feet with total expected development costs of $90 million and 90% pre-leasing
- As previously disclosed, repurchased 10.5 million shares at a weighted average share price of $17.98 for $188 million
- As previously disclosed, entered into a new $750 million term loan and related swaps to fix the interest rate at 4.5% for the full five-year term of the loan and extended maturity of $3 billion revolving credit facility to 2029
- 2024 sustainability and responsible business recognitions include:
- Obtained 6 new LEED certifications, 19 new ENERGY STAR certifications and 150 ENERGY STAR recertifications in 2024
- Named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in 2024, marking our fourth time receiving the Partner of the Year award and first time being recognized for Sustained Excellence
- Received a Green Star rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") and named a constituent in the FTSE4Good Index for the thirteenth consecutive year
- Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list for the sixth consecutive year
- Named a constituent S&P Global North America Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the twelfth consecutive year and named a constituent in the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fifth time
- Named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the ninth consecutive year
To learn more about Healthpeak's commitment to responsible business and view our 2023 Corporate Impact Report, please visit www.healthpeak.com/corporate-impact.
FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISON
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net income, diluted
$
4,400
$
0.01
$
70,787
$
0.13
Nareit FFO, diluted
311,396
0.44
263,810
0.48
FFO as Adjusted, diluted
329,264
0.46
252,639
0.46
AFFO, diluted
288,775
0.40
196,622
0.36
FULL YEAR COMPARISON
Year Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net income, diluted
$
242,491
$
0.36
$
304,284
$
0.56
Nareit FFO, diluted
1,108,941
1.61
994,574
1.79
FFO as Adjusted, diluted
1,247,929
1.81
987,708
1.78
AFFO, diluted
1,103,179
1.60
847,358
1.53
Nareit FFO, FFO as Adjusted, AFFO, Total Merger-Combined Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI, and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating the operating performance and financial position of real estate investment trusts (see the "Funds From Operations" and "Adjusted Funds From Operations" sections of this release for additional information). See "December 31, 2024 Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions, discussions of their uses and inherent limitations, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/quarterly-results.
MERGER-COMBINED SAME-STORE ("SS") OPERATING SUMMARY
The table below outlines the year-over-year three-month and full-year Merger-Combined SS Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth.
Year-Over-Year Total Merger-Combined SS Cash (Adjusted) NOI Growth
Three Month
Full Year
SS Growth %
% of SS
SS Growth %
% of SS
Outpatient Medical
3.1
%
54.8
%
3.2
%
55.9
%
Lab
4.9
%
34.8
%
5.0
%
33.9
%
CCRC
22.3
%
10.4
%
20.8
%
10.2
%
Total Merger-Combined SS Cash (Adjusted) NOI
5.4
%
100.0
%
5.4
%
100.0
%
DIVIDEND
On February 3, 2025, Healthpeak's Board of Directors declared a 1.7% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, from $0.30 per share to $0.305 per share. On an annualized basis, the first quarter dividend represents a distribution of $1.22 per common share.
The first quarter dividend is payable on February 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.
TRANSITION TO A MONTHLY DIVIDEND
Beginning April 2025, Healthpeak's Board of Directors is expected to authorize a monthly dividend in the amount of approximately $0.10167 per share (or $0.305 per share for the quarter). The change from a quarterly dividend to a monthly dividend provides investors with reliable monthly payments while more closely aligning with the timing of the Company's rental receipts. Future dividends are at the discretion of Healthpeak's Board of Directors.
PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST MERGER INTEGRATION
During 2024, the company completed internalization of property management across 14 markets totaling over 19 million square feet, bringing in-house over 100 property management employees. Healthpeak now internally property manages approximately 24 million square feet with additional markets planned for 2025 and beyond.
Healthpeak achieved approximately $50 million of merger-related synergies during 2024, exceeding the mid-point of original 2024 synergy guidance by $10 million.
LIFE SCIENCE LEASING UPDATE
During the fourth quarter 2024, Healthpeak executed lab lease agreements totaling 652,000 square feet, bringing full year 2024 lease executions to 2.1 million square feet.
Highlights of the fourth quarter leasing activity includes:
- 130,000 square feet of renewal leasing in Torrey Pines at a blended positive 45% cash releasing spread
- 84,000 square feet in west Sorrento Mesa, including converting the previously disclosed 33,000 square foot LOI at Directors Place into a signed new lease
- New lease executions during the fourth quarter included 268,000 square feet of previously disclosed activity at the Portside and Vantage campuses in South San Francisco
Subsequent to the fourth quarter, Healthpeak converted the previously disclosed 33,000 square foot LOI at Gateway into a signed new lease.
INVESTMENT, DISPOSITIONS, AND LOAN REPAYMENT ACTIVITY
INVESTMENTS
In October 2024, Healthpeak originated a $15 million loan on a 200,000 square foot outpatient medical campus in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The interest rate on the loan is 11%. Healthpeak retains certain purchase rights on the campus.
In December 2024, Healthpeak originated a secured development loan on a 90,000 square foot outpatient medical building in Plano, Texas. The development is 100% pre-leased to an oncology affiliate of McKesson Corporation and is adjacent to the Baylor Scott & White Regional Medical Center. Total funding available to the borrower under the four-year loan is approximately $36 million with an 8% interest rate. Through January 2025, there was no balance outstanding under the loan. Healthpeak retains certain purchase rights on the development project.
In January 2025, Healthpeak originated a secured loan to provide the borrower funding for the acquisition and redevelopment of a lab building in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego, California. Total funding available under the four-year loan is $75 million with an 8% interest rate. Through January 2025, $28 million has been funded. Healthpeak retains certain purchase rights on the lab building.
DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS
In November 2024, Healthpeak sold three outpatient medical buildings, including two previously disclosed buildings placed under contract in July 2024, for $35 million.
In January 2025, Healthpeak received loan repayments of $63 million at a blended interest rate of 11%.
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT PROMOTIONS AND LEADERSHIP TRANSITIONS
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT PROMOTIONS
- Kelvin Moses was promoted to Executive Vice President - Investments and Portfolio Management, effective March 1, 2025. In this role, he will continue to support Healthpeak's investments and transactions, as well as lead Healthpeak's portfolio management platform. Mr. Moses has been with Healthpeak for seven years and served in a variety of investment, operations, and development roles. Prior to joining Healthpeak, Mr. Moses worked at Barclays in the global healthcare and real estate investment banking groups.
- Tracy Porter was promoted to Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective March 1, 2025, succeeding Jeff Miller in that role. Ms. Porter has been with Healthpeak for 12 years, most recently as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Prior to joining Healthpeak, Ms. Porter was a member of the real estate practice group at Latham & Watkins LLP.
LEADERSHIP TRANSITIONS
As part of Healthpeak's long-term succession plan, Tom Klaritch, Chief Operating Officer, and Jeff Miller, General Counsel, will depart the Company on December 31, 2025. Each executive will step down from his current role on March 1, 2025, and serve in a transition and consulting role through the end of 2025.
Mark Theine will lead Healthpeak's Outpatient Medical platform, effective March 1, 2025. Mr. Theine, Senior Vice President - Outpatient Medical, joined Healthpeak in 2024, having previously served as Executive Vice President - Asset Management at Physicians Realty Trust from the company's IPO in 2013 until its merger with Healthpeak in 2024. In his role, Mr. Theine will lead all aspects of asset management, operations, and leasing for our Outpatient Medical segment.
"I am pleased to announce the new leadership roles for Kelvin, Tracy, and Mark, who will help drive the next stage of Healthpeak's growth. Our thoughtful succession planning process advances new generations of leaders through a seamless transition," said Scott Brinker, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We would like to thank Tom and Jeff for their invaluable service to Healthpeak. Tom's leadership of our outpatient medical platform over the last 25 years has positioned us as a leader in the outpatient sector. Jeff's positive contributions have broadly impacted our organization over the last six years through his leadership roles in senior housing, development, and legal. Tom and Jeff have imparted a legacy of excellence that serves as a strong foundation for our new leaders."
2025 GUIDANCE
For full year 2025, we have established the following Guidance ranges:
- Diluted earnings per common share of $0.30 - $0.36
- Diluted Nareit FFO per share of $1.81 - $1.87
- Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share of $1.81 - $1.87
- Total Merger-Combined Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth from 3.0% - 4.0%
These estimates are based on our current view of existing market conditions, transaction timing, and other assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025. For additional details and assumptions, please see page 12 in our corresponding Supplemental Report and the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, both of which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Healthpeak has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time.
The conference call can be accessed in the following ways:
- Healthpeak's website: https://ir.healthpeak.com/news-events
- Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/488287711. Joining via webcast is recommended for those who will not be asking questions.
- Telephone: The participant dial-in number is (800) 715-9871.
An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through February 3, 2026, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through February 11, 2025, by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering conference ID number 95156.
ABOUT HEALTHPEAK
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In thousands, except share and per share data
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Real estate:
Buildings and improvements
$
16,115,283
$
13,329,464
Development costs and construction in progress
880,393
643,217
Land and improvements
2,918,758
2,647,633
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(4,083,030
)
(3,591,951
)
Net real estate
15,831,404
13,028,363
Loans receivable, net of reserves of $10,499 and $2,830
717,190
218,450
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
936,814
782,853
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,243 and $2,282
76,810
55,820
Cash and cash equivalents
119,818
117,635
Restricted cash
64,487
51,388
Intangible assets, net
817,254
314,156
Assets held for sale, net
7,840
117,986
Right-of-use asset, net
424,173
240,155
Other assets, net
942,465
772,044
Total assets
$
19,938,255
$
15,698,850
Liabilities and Equity
Bank line of credit and commercial paper
$
150,000
$
720,000
Term loans
1,646,043
496,824
Senior unsecured notes
6,563,256
5,403,378
Mortgage debt
356,750
256,097
Intangible liabilities, net
191,884
127,380
Liabilities related to assets held for sale, net
-
729
Lease liability
307,220
206,743
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities
725,342
657,196
Deferred revenue
940,136
905,633
Total liabilities
10,880,631
8,773,980
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
2,610
48,828
Common stock, $1.00 par value: 1,500,000,000 and 750,000,000 shares authorized; 699,485,139 and 547,156,311 shares issued and outstanding
699,485
547,156
Additional paid-in capital
12,847,252
10,405,780
Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings
(5,174,279
)
(4,621,861
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
28,818
19,371
Total stockholders' equity
8,401,276
6,350,446
Joint venture partners
315,821
310,998
Non-managing member unitholders
337,917
214,598
Total noncontrolling interests
653,738
525,596
Total equity
9,055,014
6,876,042
Total liabilities and equity
$
19,938,255
$
15,698,850
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
In thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Rental and related revenues
$
535,131
$
412,332
$
2,087,196
$
1,631,805
Resident fees and services
145,963
136,341
568,475
527,417
Interest income and other
16,894
4,979
44,778
21,781
Total revenues
697,988
553,652
2,700,449
2,181,003
Costs and expenses:
Interest expense
70,508
52,784
280,430
200,331
Depreciation and amortization
274,469
188,544
1,057,205
749,901
Operating
277,026
224,401
1,074,861
902,060
General and administrative
23,929
21,556
97,162
95,132
Transaction and merger-related costs
10,572
14,417
132,685
17,515
Impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net
11,632
(5,445
)
22,978
(5,601
)
Total costs and expenses
668,136
496,257
2,665,321
1,959,338
Other income (expense):
Gain (loss) on sales of real estate, net
(8,929
)
-
178,695
86,463
Other income (expense), net
(24,157
)
2,600
59,345
6,808
Total other income (expense), net
(33,086
)
2,600
238,040
93,271
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures
(3,234
)
59,995
273,168
314,936
Income tax benefit (expense)
14,014
11,842
(4,350
)
9,617
Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures
(108
)
3,558
(1,515
)
10,204
Net income (loss)
10,672
75,395
267,303
334,757
Noncontrolling interests' share in earnings
(6,125
)
(4,451
)
(24,161
)
(28,748
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
4,547
70,944
243,142
306,009
Participating securities' share in earnings
(147
)
(157
)
(758
)
(1,725
)
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
4,400
$
70,787
$
242,384
$
304,284
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.13
$
0.36
$
0.56
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.13
$
0.36
$
0.56
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
699,457
547,091
675,680
547,006
Diluted
699,596
547,361
676,233
547,275
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
Funds From Operations
In thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
4,400
$
70,787
$
242,384
$
304,284
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
274,469
188,544
1,057,205
749,901
Healthpeak's share of real estate related depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
12,441
6,723
44,961
24,800
Noncontrolling interests' share of real estate related depreciation and amortization
(4,622
)
(4,610
)
(18,328
)
(18,654
)
Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
8,929
-
(178,695
)
(86,463
)
Noncontrolling interests' share of gain (loss) on sales of depreciable real estate, net
-
-
-
11,546
Loss (gain) upon change of control, net(1)
-
-
(77,548
)
(234
)
Taxes associated with real estate dispositions(2)
(1,879
)
-
9,633
-
Impairments (recoveries) of depreciable real estate, net
13,118
-
13,118
-
Nareit FFO applicable to common shares
306,856
261,444
1,092,730
985,180
Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other
4,540
2,366
16,211
9,394
Diluted Nareit FFO applicable to common shares
$
311,396
$
263,810
$
1,108,941
$
994,574
Diluted Nareit FFO per common share
$
0.44
$
0.48
$
1.61
$
1.79
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted Nareit FFO
714,648
554,635
689,638
554,559
Impact of adjustments to Nareit FFO:
Transaction and merger-related items(3)
$
6,181
$
10,842
$
115,105
$
13,835
Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net(4)
(2,360
)
(4,407
)
9,381
(3,850
)
Restructuring and severance-related charges
-
-
-
1,368
Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net(5)
25,260
(3,424
)
25,848
(4,033
)
Recognition (reversal) of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets(6)
(11,196
)
(14,194
)
(11,196
)
(14,194
)
Total adjustments
17,885
(11,183
)
139,138
(6,874
)
FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares
324,741
250,261
1,231,868
978,306
Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other
4,523
2,378
16,061
9,402
Diluted FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares
$
329,264
$
252,639
$
1,247,929
$
987,708
Diluted FFO as Adjusted per common share
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
1.81
$
1.78
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted FFO as Adjusted
714,648
554,635
689,638
554,559
_______________________________________
|(1)
The year ended December 31, 2024 includes a gain upon change of control related to the sale of a 65% interest in two lab buildings in San Diego, California. The gain upon change of control is included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(2)
The year ended December 31, 2024 includes non-cash income tax expense related to the sale of a 65% interest in two lab buildings in San Diego, California, partially offset by income tax benefit related to the disposition of a portfolio comprised of a land parcel and various vacant buildings on certain of our CCRC campuses.
|(3)
The three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes costs related to the merger, which are primarily comprised of advisory, legal, accounting, tax, post-combination severance and stock compensation expense, and other costs of combining operations with Physicians Realty Trust that were incurred during the period. These costs were partially offset by termination fee income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 associated with Graphite Bio, Inc., which later merged with LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2024, for which the lease terms were modified to accelerate expiration of the lease to December 2024. Termination fee income is included in rental and related revenues on the Consolidated Statements of Operations, but is excluded from Portfolio Cash Real Estate Revenues and FFO as Adjusted.
|(4)
The three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes reserves and (recoveries) for expected loan losses recognized in impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(5)
During the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company incurred casualty-related charges associated with Hurricane Milton. Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net are recognized in other income (expense), net, equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures, and noncontrolling interests' share in earnings in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(6)
The three months and year ended December 31, 2024 includes the release of a valuation allowance and recognition of a corresponding income tax benefit in connection with a merger of certain taxable REIT subsidiaries. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, in conjunction with classifying the assets related to the Callan Ridge JV as held for sale as of December 31, 2023, we concluded it was more likely than not that we would realize the future value of certain deferred tax assets generated by the net operating losses of taxable REIT subsidiaries. Accordingly, during the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, we recognized the reversal of a portion of the associated valuation allowance and recognized a corresponding income tax benefit.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
Adjusted Funds From Operations
In thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares
$
324,741
$
250,261
$
1,231,868
$
978,306
Stock-based compensation amortization expense
3,608
3,513
15,543
14,480
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts (premiums)
9,727
3,088
28,974
11,916
Straight-line rents(1)
(8,385
)
(1,677
)
(41,276
)
(14,387
)
AFFO capital expenditures
(39,040
)
(47,332
)
(115,784
)
(113,596
)
Deferred income taxes
3,846
117
6,176
(816
)
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
(7,430
)
(5,525
)
(30,755
)
(25,791
)
Other AFFO adjustments
(2,832
)
(7,486
)
(7,778
)
(9,335
)
AFFO applicable to common shares
284,235
194,959
1,086,968
840,777
Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other
4,540
1,663
16,211
6,581
Diluted AFFO applicable to common shares(2)
$
288,775
$
196,622
$
1,103,179
$
847,358
Diluted AFFO per common share(2)
$
0.40
$
0.36
$
1.60
$
1.53
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted AFFO
714,648
552,810
689,638
552,734
_______________________________________
|(1)
The year ended December 31, 2023 includes an $8.7 million write-off of straight-line rent receivable associated with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., which commenced voluntary reorganization proceedings under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. This activity is reflected as a reduction of rental and related revenues in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(2)
Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we will report AFFO under our revised definition, which includes an adjustment for CCRC non-refundable entrance fee cash collections in excess of the related amortization. Under this revised definition, diluted AFFO applicable to common shares would be $311.9 million and $205.5 million, respectively, and diluted AFFO per common share would be $0.44 and $0.37, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Under this revised definition, diluted AFFO applicable to common shares would be $1.16 billion and $890.8 million, respectively, and diluted AFFO per common share would be $1.68 and $1.61, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
