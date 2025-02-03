CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and has posted a Q4 2024 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.
Quarter Ended December 31,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.10
$
0.82
$
0.28
34.1
%
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
0.97
$
1.00
$
(0.03
)
(3.0
%)
Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share
$
1.00
$
1.00
$
-
0.0
%
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
2.72
$
2.20
$
0.52
23.6
%
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
3.76
$
3.75
$
0.01
0.3
%
Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share
$
3.89
$
3.78
$
0.11
2.9
%
Recent Highlights
- For the full year of 2024 compared to the full year of 2023, same store revenues increased 3.0%, same store expenses increased 2.9% and same store Net Operating Income (NOI) increased 3.1%.
- The Company has provided guidance for the full year of 2025 with same store revenue growth expected to be between 2.25% and 3.25%.
- During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company acquired three properties, consisting of 795 apartment units, for an aggregate acquisition price of approximately $274.3 million at a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.2%. These assets are located in the Company's Expansion Markets of Atlanta and Denver. Also during the quarter, the company sold seven properties, consisting of 1,629 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $610.1 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.2%.
- The Company's Board of Trustees has voted to increase the Company's 2025 annual common share dividend by 2.6% to $2.77 per share reflecting confidence in the prospects of the business going forward. All dividend payments remain subject to declaration by the Board of Trustees in its sole discretion.
- The Company was recognized for its commitment to sustainability with its inclusion in both the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices. The Company is the first residential REIT to receive this distinction. The Company was also recently honored with Nareit's Residential Sector Leader in the Light award, further demonstrating its leadership in this area.
"Our 2024 operating results were solid and generally consistent with our expectations. We expect a steady improvement in our same store revenue results as we go through 2025 driven by higher lease rate growth, continued elevated occupancy levels and significant contributions from other income in 2025. Our view is underpinned by an assumption that the economy remains steady and is supported by continuing subdued levels of supply in our mostly coastal footprint, an expectation of positive employment conditions for our higher earning renter demographic and continued value creation by our industry leading operations platform. With new apartment supply in 2026 at decade lows in our coastal markets and declining significantly in our Expansion Markets of Atlanta, Dallas and Denver, the longer term set up for our business is outstanding," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO.
Full Year 2025 Guidance
The Company has provided guidance for its full year 2025 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share, Normalized FFO per share and transactions as listed below:
Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential):
Physical Occupancy
96.2%
Revenue change
2.25% to 3.25%
Expense change
3.5% to 4.5%
NOI change
1.4% to 3.0%
EPS
$3.00 to $3.10
FFO per share
$3.87 to $3.97
Normalized FFO per share
$3.90 to $4.00
Transactions (1):
Consolidated rental acquisitions
$1.5B
Consolidated rental dispositions
$1.0B
Transaction Accretion (Dilution)
(25 basis points)
|(1)
The Company expects to fund its acquisition activity with a combination of proceeds from dispositions and/or debt issuance.
The difference between the Company's full year 2024 actual EPS of $2.72 and the full year 2025 EPS guidance midpoint of $3.05 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains, lower expected other expenses, lower expected non-operating asset gains and the items described below.
The difference between the Company's full year 2024 actual FFO of $3.76 per share and the full year 2025 FFO guidance midpoint of $3.92 per share is due primarily to lower expected other expenses, lower expected non-operating asset gains and the items described below.
The difference between the Company's full year 2024 actual Normalized FFO of $3.89 per share and the full year 2025 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $3.95 per share is due primarily to:
Expected
Full Year 2025 vs.
Residential same store NOI
$
0.12
Non-Residential same store NOI
(0.01
)
Lease-Up NOI (1)
0.01
2025 and 2024 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (2)
0.05
Interest expense, net (3)
(0.08
)
Corporate overhead (4)
(0.02
)
Other items
(0.01
)
Net
$
0.06
(1)
Lease-Up NOI reflects the contribution from consolidated lease-up properties only. The Company does not expect a contribution to growth in 2025 from recently completed unconsolidated joint venture development projects given the current lease-up velocity and cessation of capitalized interest on construction loans. See the income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities line item on page 28 for 2025 guidance on this matter.
(2)
Transaction activity impact on NOI, net represents acquisition NOI net of disposition NOI.
(3)
Interest expense, net is driven by higher rates on refinancing and higher balances due to 2024 and 2025 net investment activity.
(4)
Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.
The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 29 through 34 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 31 and 32 of this release.
Results Per Share
The changes in EPS for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 are due primarily to higher property sale gains, higher depreciation expense, the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:
Positive/(Negative) Impact
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.
Full Year 2024 vs.
Residential same store NOI
$
0.02
$
0.14
Non-Residential same store NOI
-
0.01
Lease-Up NOI
-
0.01
2024 and 2023 transaction activity impact on NOI, net
0.04
0.02
Interest expense, net
(0.03
)
(0.04
)
Corporate overhead
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
Other items
(0.02
)
0.01
Net
$
-
$
0.11
Same Store Results
The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented (includes Residential and Non-Residential).
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.
Full Year 2024 vs.
Apartment Units
75,876
77,016
75,299
Physical Occupancy
96.1% vs. 95.8%
96.1% vs. 96.1%
96.2% vs. 95.9%
Revenues
2.4%
0.4%
3.0%
Expenses
4.3%
(2.0%)
2.9%
NOI
1.6%
1.5%
3.1%
The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.
Full Year 2024 vs.
% Change
% Change
% Change
Same Store Residential Revenues-
comparable period
Lease rates
1.8
%
0.1
%
2.3
%
Leasing Concessions
0.0
%
0.0
%
(0.2
%)
Vacancy gain (loss)
0.3
%
0.2
%
0.4
%
Bad Debt, Net (1)
0.2
%
0.0
%
0.2
%
Other (2)
0.2
%
0.1
%
0.3
%
Same Store Residential Revenues-
current period
2.5
%
0.4
%
3.0
%
(1)
Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. The full year 2024 vs. full year 2023 improvement in Bad Debt, Net was less than assumed in the midpoint of our same store revenue guidance range. See page 13 for more detail.
(2)
Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.
See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.
Residential Same Store Operating Statistics
The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 75,299 same store apartment units):
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
Physical Occupancy
96.1%
96.1%
95.8%
Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter
61.3%
56.7%
59.0%
New Lease Change
(4.3%)
(1.2%)
(4.6%)
Renewal Rate Achieved
5.0%
4.6%
5.1%
Blended Rate (1)
1.0%
2.0%
0.7%
|(1)
Blended Rates for Established Markets were 1.4%, 2.4% and 0.9% for Q4 2024, Q3 2024 and Q4 2023, respectively. See page 17.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Physical Occupancy and Blended Rate met our expectations and were consistent with seasonal patterns. For the first quarter of 2025, Blended Rate is expected to be between 1.4% and 2.2%.
Investment Activity
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company acquired three properties consisting of 795 apartment units, located in the Company's Expansion Markets of Atlanta and Denver, for an aggregate acquisition price of approximately $274.3 million at a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.2%. The acquired properties are one year old on average. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company sold seven properties, located in the Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego markets, consisting of 1,629 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $610.1 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.2%. The properties sold during the fourth quarter of 2024 have an average age of 29 years.
During the full year of 2024, the Company acquired 18 properties, consisting of 5,373 apartment units, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.6 billion at a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.1%. The acquired properties are five years old on average. Also during the full year of 2024, the Company sold 13 properties consisting of 2,598 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $975.6 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.4%. The properties sold during 2024 have an average age of 35 years.
During 2024, the Company completed four joint venture development projects in its Expansion Markets of Dallas/Ft. Worth and Denver, consisting of 1,262 apartment units, for a total cost of approximately $338.0 million. See the income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities line item on page 28 for the Company's 2025 guidance assumption for these and other unconsolidated assets. The Company also commenced construction in 2024 on three joint venture development projects in suburban Boston (two projects) and Seattle, consisting of 1,079 apartment units, for a total anticipated cost of approximately $539.4 million.
"We are particularly pleased with our progress in 2024 in adding almost $2 billion of newer, high quality assets to our Atlanta, Dallas and Denver Expansion Market portfolios, which we funded with a combination of older asset sales and opportunistically sourced long term debt. While operating conditions in these markets continue to be challenging given historically high new supply levels, we remain enthusiastic about the balance these markets will create in our portfolio from the strong rental growth we expect to see in future years once this supply is absorbed," said Mr. Parrell.
First Quarter 2025 Guidance
The Company has established guidance ranges for the first quarter of 2025 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:
Q1 2025
EPS
$0.63 to $0.67
FFO per share
$0.89 to $0.93
Normalized FFO per share
$0.90 to $0.94
The difference between the fourth quarter of 2024 actual EPS of $1.10 and the first quarter of 2025 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.65 is due primarily to lower expected property sale gains and the items described below.
The difference between the fourth quarter of 2024 actual FFO of $0.97 per share and the first quarter of 2025 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.91 per share is due primarily to the items described below.
The difference between the fourth quarter of 2024 actual Normalized FFO of $1.00 per share and the first quarter of 2025 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.92 per share is due primarily to:
Expected
First Quarter 2025 vs.
Residential same store NOI
$
(0.03
)
2025 and 2024 transaction activity impact on NOI, net
(0.02
)
Interest expense, net
0.01
Corporate overhead
(0.03
)
Other items
(0.01
)
Net
$
(0.08
)
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 311 properties consisting of 84,249 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
Quarter Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
Rental income
$
2,980,108
$
2,873,964
$
766,779
$
727,500
EXPENSES
Property and maintenance
529,737
514,575
133,388
123,138
Real estate taxes and insurance
432,089
412,114
111,637
99,507
Property management
132,739
119,804
32,358
29,490
General and administrative
61,653
60,716
12,751
11,581
Depreciation
952,191
888,709
264,150
226,788
Total expenses
2,108,409
1,995,918
554,284
490,504
Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties
546,797
282,539
318,968
155,505
Interest and other income
30,329
22,345
3,828
11,049
Other expenses
(74,051
)
(29,419
)
(14,957
)
(8,902
)
Interest:
Expense incurred, net
(285,735
)
(269,556
)
(79,973
)
(68,674
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(7,834
)
(8,941
)
(2,050
)
(1,918
)
Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from
investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss)
on sales of land parcels
1,081,205
875,014
438,311
324,056
Income and other tax (expense) benefit
(1,256
)
(1,148
)
(331
)
(256
)
Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities
(8,974
)
(5,378
)
(4,109
)
(1,531
)
Net income
1,070,975
868,488
433,871
322,269
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
(28,932
)
(26,710
)
(11,642
)
(9,536
)
Partially Owned Properties
(6,212
)
(6,340
)
(3,114
)
(1,041
)
Net income attributable to controlling interests
1,035,831
835,438
419,115
311,692
Preferred distributions
(1,613
)
(3,090
)
(355
)
(772
)
Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares
(1,444
)
-
-
-
Net income available to Common Shares
$
1,032,774
$
832,348
$
418,760
$
310,920
Earnings per share - basic:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
2.73
$
2.20
$
1.10
$
0.82
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
378,795
378,773
379,023
379,247
Earnings per share - diluted:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
2.72
$
2.20
$
1.10
$
0.82
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
390,740
390,897
391,195
390,787
Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding
$
2.70
$
2.65
$
0.675
$
0.6625
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share and Unit data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
Quarter Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
1,070,975
$
868,488
$
433,871
$
322,269
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - Partially
Owned Properties
(6,212
)
(6,340
)
(3,114
)
(1,041
)
Preferred distributions
(1,613
)
(3,090
)
(355
)
(772
)
Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares
(1,444
)
-
-
-
Net income available to Common Shares and Units
1,061,706
859,058
430,402
320,456
Adjustments:
Depreciation
952,191
888,709
264,150
226,788
Depreciation - Non-real estate additions
(3,791
)
(4,268
)
(952
)
(977
)
Depreciation - Partially Owned Properties
(2,132
)
(2,130
)
(487
)
(531
)
Depreciation - Unconsolidated Properties
7,191
2,860
3,310
939
Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating
assets
(515
)
-
195
-
Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties
(546,797
)
(282,539
)
(318,968
)
(155,505
)
Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales
of real estate properties
1,857
2,336
1,857
-
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
1,469,710
1,464,026
379,507
391,170
Adjustments (see note for additional detail):
Write-off of pursuit costs
5,155
3,647
3,250
908
Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains)
losses
1,444
1,143
-
-
Non-operating asset (gains) losses
(16,311
)
(13,323
)
1,141
(8,588
)
Other miscellaneous items
61,608
21,588
8,176
6,757
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
1,521,606
$
1,477,081
$
392,074
$
390,247
FFO
$
1,472,767
$
1,467,116
$
379,862
$
391,942
Preferred distributions
(1,613
)
(3,090
)
(355
)
(772
)
Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares
(1,444
)
-
-
-
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
1,469,710
$
1,464,026
$
379,507
$
391,170
FFO per share and Unit - basic
$
3.77
$
3.75
$
0.97
$
1.00
FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
3.76
$
3.75
$
0.97
$
1.00
Normalized FFO
$
1,523,219
$
1,480,171
$
392,429
$
391,019
Preferred distributions
(1,613
)
(3,090
)
(355
)
(772
)
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
1,521,606
$
1,477,081
$
392,074
$
390,247
Normalized FFO per share and Unit - basic
$
3.91
$
3.79
$
1.01
$
1.00
Normalized FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
3.89
$
3.78
$
1.00
$
1.00
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - basic
389,425
389,954
389,560
389,844
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - diluted
390,740
390,897
391,195
390,787
Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.
Equity Residential
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands except for share amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Land
$
5,606,531
$
5,581,876
Depreciable property
24,039,412
22,938,426
Projects under development
261,706
78,036
Land held for development
63,142
114,300
Investment in real estate
29,970,791
28,712,638
Accumulated depreciation
(10,412,463
)
(9,810,337
)
Investment in real estate, net
19,558,328
18,902,301
Investments in unconsolidated entities1
386,531
282,049
Cash and cash equivalents
62,302
50,743
Restricted deposits
97,864
89,252
Right-of-use assets
455,445
457,266
Other assets
273,706
252,953
Total assets
$
20,834,176
$
20,034,564
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$
1,630,690
$
1,632,902
Notes, net
5,947,376
5,348,417
Line of credit and commercial paper
543,679
409,131
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
99,347
87,377
Accrued interest payable
74,176
65,716
Lease liabilities
304,897
311,640
Other liabilities
310,559
272,596
Security deposits
75,611
69,178
Distributions payable
263,494
259,231
Total liabilities
9,249,829
8,456,188
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - Operating Partnership
338,563
289,248
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
100,000,000 shares authorized; 343,100 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 745,600 shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
17,155
37,280
Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 379,475,383 shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 379,291,417
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
3,795
3,793
Paid in capital
9,611,826
9,601,866
Retained earnings
1,407,570
1,437,185
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
4,214
5,704
Total shareholders' equity
11,044,560
11,085,828
Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
201,942
202,306
Partially Owned Properties
(718
)
994
Total Noncontrolling Interests
201,224
203,300
Total equity
11,245,784
11,289,128
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,834,176
$
20,034,564
1 Includes $324.0 million and $220.2 million in unconsolidated projects (primarily development) as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.
Equity Residential
Portfolio Summary
As of December 31, 2024
% of
Average
Apartment
Budgeted
Rental
Markets/Metro Areas
Properties
Units
NOI
Rate
Established Markets:
Los Angeles
58
14,733
16.7
%
$
2,942
Orange County
12
3,718
4.7
%
2,949
San Diego
11
2,649
3.7
%
3,189
Subtotal - Southern California
81
21,100
25.1
%
2,974
Washington, D.C.
43
13,846
15.1
%
2,788
San Francisco
40
11,315
14.8
%
3,351
New York
34
8,536
14.1
%
4,690
Boston
27
7,237
11.3
%
3,643
Seattle
42
8,854
9.9
%
2,636
Subtotal - Established Markets
267
70,888
90.3
%
3,232
Expansion Markets:
Denver
15
4,408
4.0
%
2,369
Atlanta
14
4,356
3.1
%
2,020
Dallas/Ft. Worth
12
3,855
2.3
%
1,965
Austin
3
742
0.3
%
1,754
Subtotal - Expansion Markets
44
13,361
9.7
%
2,105
Total
311
84,249
100.0
%
$
3,056
Properties
Apartment Units
Wholly Owned Properties
295
80,331
Partially Owned Properties - Consolidated
12
2,656
Partially Owned Properties - Unconsolidated
4
1,262
311
84,249
Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.
Equity Residential
Portfolio Rollforward Q4 2024
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase
Acquisition
9/30/2024
312
84,018
Acquisitions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
2
568
$
183,000
5.0
%
Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1)
1
227
$
91,250
5.4
%
Sales Price
Disposition
Dispositions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
(7
)
(1,629
)
$
(610,141
)
(5.2
%)
Completed Developments - Unconsolidated
3
1,053
Configuration Changes
-
12
12/31/2024
311
84,249
Portfolio Rollforward 2024
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase
Acquisition
12/31/2023
302
80,191
Acquisitions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
16
4,986
$
1,438,250
5.1
%
Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1)
2
387
$
153,845
5.5
%
Unconsolidated Land Parcels (2)
-
-
$
33,394
Sales Price
Disposition
Dispositions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
(13
)
(2,598
)
$
(975,641
)
(5.4
%)
Completed Developments - Unconsolidated
4
1,262
Configuration Changes
-
21
12/31/2024
311
84,249
(1)
The Company acquired two properties during the year ended December 31, 2024, including a property in the Denver market in the fourth quarter of 2024, that are in lease-up and are expected to stabilize in their second year of ownership at the weighted average Acquisition Cap Rates listed above.
(2)
The Company previously entered into separate unconsolidated joint ventures for the purpose of developing vacant land parcels in suburban Boston, MA and suburban Seattle, WA. The joint ventures acquired their respective land parcels during the year ended December 31, 2024 for the total purchase price listed. The Company's total investment in these two joint ventures is approximately $90.9 million as of December 31, 2024. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail.
Equity Residential
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 75,876 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Results
Statistics
Description
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Q4 2024
$
713,789
$
223,039
$
490,750
$
3,147
96.1
%
9.0
%
Q4 2023
$
696,874
$
213,905
$
482,969
$
3,080
95.8
%
9.4
%
Change
$
16,915
$
9,134
$
7,781
$
67
0.3
%
(0.4
%)
Change
2.4
%
4.3
%
1.6
%
2.2
%
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,016 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Results
Statistics
Description
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Q4 2024
$
721,504
$
224,814
$
496,690
$
3,135
96.1
%
9.0
%
Q3 2024
$
718,813
$
229,507
$
489,306
$
3,125
96.1
%
13.3
%
Change
$
2,691
$
(4,693
)
$
7,384
$
10
0.0
%
(4.3
%)
Change
0.4
%
(2.0
%)
1.5
%
0.3
%
2024 vs. 2023
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Results
Statistics
Description
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
2024
$
2,823,418
$
894,477
$
1,928,941
$
3,127
96.2
%
42.5
%
2023
$
2,740,193
$
869,635
$
1,870,558
$
3,047
95.9
%
44.0
%
Change
$
83,225
$
24,842
$
58,383
$
80
0.3
%
(1.5
%)
Change
3.0
%
2.9
%
3.1
%
2.6
%
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Revenues - GAAP to Cash Basis (1)
($ in thousands)
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024
2024 vs. 2023
75,876 Same Store Apartment Units
77,016 Same Store Apartment Units
75,299 Same Store Apartment Units
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
2024
2023
Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis)
$
688,118
$
671,373
$
695,808
$
693,324
$
2,716,579
$
2,638,467
Leasing Concessions amortized
5,036
4,724
5,326
5,217
19,698
14,508
Leasing Concessions granted
(5,822
)
(5,322
)
(5,944
)
(6,108
)
(20,125
)
(18,664
)
Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing
Concessions on a cash basis
$
687,332
$
670,775
$
695,190
$
692,433
$
2,716,152
$
2,634,311
% change - GAAP revenue
2.5
%
0.4
%
3.0
%
% change - cash revenue
2.5
%
0.4
%
3.1
%
|(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.
Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter
Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Same store revenues
$
710,216
$
707,513
$
704,663
$
701,026
$
693,156
Same store expenses
222,179
225,459
220,203
226,636
212,904
Same store NOI
$
488,037
$
482,054
$
484,460
$
474,390
$
480,252
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Accounts Receivable Balances
Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Balance Sheet (Other assets):
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Residential accounts receivable balances
$
14,453
$
15,088
$
20,528
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(9,536
)
(9,691
)
(15,210
)
Net receivable balances
$
4,917
$
5,397
$
5,318
Straight-line receivable balances
$
8,779
(1)
$
7,976
$
8,352
(1)
Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the fourth quarter of 2024 were approximately $5.8 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $8.8 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in 2025.
Same Store Residential Bad Debt
Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Income Statement (Rental income):
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
Bad debts before governmental rental assistance
$
7,927
$
7,513
$
9,060
Governmental rental assistance received
(362
)
(290
)
(376
)
Bad Debt, Net
$
7,565
$
7,223
$
8,684
Bad Debt, Net as a % of Same Store Residential Revenues (1)
1.1
%
1.1
%
1.3
%
|(1)
Bad Debt, Net remained relatively constant in Q4 2024 versus Q4 2023 as compared to the Company's guidance assumption of continuing improvement.
Equity Residential
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q4 2024
Q4 2024
Q4 2024
Q4 2024
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,136
17.5
%
$
2,939
95.8
%
9.6
%
1.8
%
4.8
%
0.5
%
1.0
%
0.7
%
(1.3
%)
Orange County
3,718
5.2
%
2,949
95.6
%
9.4
%
1.4
%
8.0
%
(0.4
%)
2.1
%
(0.7
%)
0.7
%
San Diego
2,649
4.1
%
3,189
95.8
%
9.6
%
2.0
%
0.9
%
2.3
%
1.3
%
0.6
%
(1.4
%)
Subtotal - Southern California
20,503
26.8
%
2,973
95.7
%
9.5
%
1.7
%
4.8
%
0.6
%
1.3
%
0.4
%
(1.0
%)
San Francisco
11,093
16.2
%
3,355
96.1
%
10.4
%
2.1
%
(0.6
%)
3.2
%
1.4
%
0.7
%
(0.5
%)
Washington, D.C.
13,534
16.0
%
2,792
96.6
%
8.0
%
4.2
%
6.6
%
3.2
%
4.7
%
(0.4
%)
0.0
%
New York
8,536
14.5
%
4,690
97.4
%
6.5
%
3.6
%
4.8
%
2.7
%
2.7
%
0.8
%
(0.4
%)
Boston
7,077
11.1
%
3,665
95.3
%
7.8
%
2.2
%
6.6
%
0.5
%
2.7
%
(0.5
%)
(0.8
%)
Seattle
8,853
10.3
%
2,636
96.3
%
9.1
%
4.1
%
3.3
%
4.4
%
3.1
%
1.0
%
0.9
%
Denver
2,792
2.8
%
2,383
96.0
%
12.0
%
(1.2
%)
5.6
%
(3.9
%)
(1.2
%)
0.0
%
0.2
%
Other Expansion Markets
3,488
2.3
%
1,913
94.8
%
10.9
%
(4.8
%)
0.4
%
(8.3
%)
(4.8
%)
0.0
%
(1.9
%)
Total
75,876
100.0
%
$
3,147
96.1
%
9.0
%
2.5
%
4.2
%
1.7
%
2.2
%
0.3
%
(0.4
%)
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for more than 96.0% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Equity Residential
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q4 2024
Q4 2024
Q4 2024
Q4 2024
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,136
17.3
%
$
2,939
95.8
%
9.6
%
0.3
%
(2.5
%)
1.5
%
0.0
%
0.3
%
(2.9
%)
Orange County
3,718
5.1
%
2,949
95.6
%
9.4
%
(0.1
%)
(2.1
%)
0.5
%
0.4
%
(0.5
%)
(1.3
%)
San Diego
2,649
4.0
%
3,189
95.8
%
9.6
%
0.7
%
(6.9
%)
2.9
%
0.5
%
0.1
%
(2.7
%)
Subtotal - Southern California
20,503
26.4
%
2,973
95.7
%
9.5
%
0.3
%
(2.9
%)
1.5
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
(2.6
%)
San Francisco
11,315
16.4
%
3,352
96.1
%
10.3
%
0.7
%
(6.6
%)
3.9
%
0.4
%
0.3
%
(2.3
%)
Washington, D.C.
13,846
16.2
%
2,788
96.6
%
8.0
%
0.6
%
(6.3
%)
4.0
%
0.6
%
0.0
%
(6.1
%)
New York
8,536
14.3
%
4,690
97.4
%
6.5
%
0.5
%
0.8
%
0.2
%
0.5
%
0.0
%
(4.5
%)
Boston
7,077
10.9
%
3,665
95.3
%
7.8
%
0.3
%
5.8
%
(1.9
%)
1.1
%
(0.8
%)
(7.1
%)
Seattle
8,853
10.2
%
2,636
96.3
%
9.1
%
0.4
%
(7.3
%)
3.7
%
0.3
%
0.2
%
(4.9
%)
Denver
2,792
2.8
%
2,383
96.0
%
12.0
%
(0.6
%)
(1.9
%)
(0.1
%)
(0.8
%)
0.2
%
(5.8
%)
Other Expansion Markets
4,094
2.8
%
1,904
95.0
%
10.7
%
(1.6
%)
12.2
%
(1)
(9.3
%)
(1.5
%)
(0.1
%)
(5.3
%)
Total
77,016
100.0
%
$
3,135
96.1
%
9.0
%
0.4
%
(2.2
%)
1.6
%
0.3
%
0.0
%
(4.3
%)
|(1)
Expense increase primarily due to favorable Texas real estate taxes in the third quarter of 2024.
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for more than 96.0% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Equity Residential
2024 vs. 2023
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
2024
2024
2024
2024
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,136
17.7
%
$
2,933
95.6
%
43.3
%
2.9
%
2.8
%
2.9
%
2.5
%
0.3
%
(1.2
%)
Orange County
3,718
5.3
%
2,925
95.9
%
38.2
%
3.4
%
5.4
%
2.8
%
3.7
%
(0.4
%)
0.6
%
San Diego
2,649
4.1
%
3,167
95.9
%
40.6
%
4.1
%
1.5
%
4.8
%
3.5
%
0.5
%
(1.3
%)
Subtotal - Southern California
20,503
27.1
%
2,962
95.7
%
42.0
%
3.1
%
3.0
%
3.1
%
2.9
%
0.2
%
(0.9
%)
San Francisco
11,093
16.1
%
3,326
96.1
%
44.2
%
1.6
%
0.3
%
2.2
%
1.1
%
0.5
%
(0.1
%)
Washington, D.C.
13,534
15.9
%
2,743
96.8
%
40.7
%
4.6
%
3.9
%
5.0
%
4.6
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
New York
8,536
14.6
%
4,640
97.3
%
33.6
%
3.6
%
4.2
%
3.2
%
3.0
%
0.5
%
(3.6
%)
Boston
7,077
11.3
%
3,615
96.0
%
41.5
%
3.6
%
2.3
%
4.1
%
3.6
%
0.0
%
(2.6
%)
Seattle
8,853
10.2
%
2,607
96.2
%
45.2
%
2.3
%
4.5
%
1.4
%
1.2
%
1.0
%
(3.1
%)
Denver
2,505
2.6
%
2,410
96.2
%
54.9
%
0.0
%
1.1
%
(0.5
%)
0.2
%
(0.1
%)
(3.2
%)
Other Expansion Markets
3,198
2.2
%
1,946
95.1
%
56.9
%
(1.7
%)
(4.3
%)
(1)
0.2
%
(2.2
%)
0.3
%
(1.0
%)
Total
75,299
100.0
%
$
3,127
96.2
%
42.5
%
3.0
%
2.8
%
3.1
%
2.6
%
0.3
%
(1.5
%)
|(1)
Expense decline primarily due to favorable Texas real estate taxes in the third quarter of 2024.
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for more than 96.0% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics
For 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units
New Lease Change (1)
Renewal Rate Achieved (1)
Blended Rate (1)
Markets/Metro Areas
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Southern California
(4.8
%)
(2.7
%)
4.4
%
4.2
%
0.4
%
0.9
%
San Francisco
(2.7
%)
(1.2
%)
6.6
%
5.3
%
2.5
%
2.0
%
Washington, D.C.
(2.7
%)
2.3
%
5.5
%
5.2
%
1.9
%
3.9
%
New York
(1.6
%)
0.9
%
4.3
%
4.1
%
2.3
%
2.9
%
Boston
(4.7
%)
1.5
%
4.4
%
5.1
%
1.1
%
3.6
%
Seattle
(6.1
%)
(4.0
%)
6.9
%
4.8
%
0.5
%
0.8
%
Subtotal - Established Markets
(3.7
%)
(0.5
%)
5.1
%
4.7
%
1.4
%
2.4
%
Denver
(12.5
%)
(10.0
%)
2.8
%
4.3
%
(5.4
%)
(3.1
%)
Other Expansion Markets
(13.5
%)
(13.9
%)
1.7
%
1.3
%
(7.0
%)
(6.9
%)
Subtotal - Expansion Markets
(13.0
%)
(11.8
%)
2.3
%
2.9
%
(6.1
%)
(4.9
%)
Total
(4.3
%)
(1.2
%)
5.0
%
4.6
%
1.0
%
2.0
%
|(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions.
Equity Residential
Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 75,876 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands)
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
92,665
$
89,587
$
3,078
3.4
%
41.5
%
On-site payroll
41,772
41,315
457
1.1
%
18.7
%
Utilities
35,655
33,764
1,891
5.6
%
16.0
%
Repairs and maintenance
27,998
26,495
1,503
5.7
%
12.6
%
Insurance
9,179
8,344
835
10.0
%
4.1
%
Leasing and advertising
3,162
2,625
537
20.5
%
1.4
%
Other on-site operating expenses
12,608
11,775
833
7.1
%
5.7
%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
$
223,039
$
213,905
$
9,134
4.3
%
100.0
%
2024 vs. 2023
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
368,087
$
356,847
$
11,240
3.1
%
41.1
%
On-site payroll
168,006
167,486
520
0.3
%
18.8
%
Utilities
139,116
135,721
3,395
2.5
%
15.6
%
Repairs and maintenance
118,829
116,529
2,300
2.0
%
13.3
%
Insurance
36,551
33,227
3,324
10.0
%
4.1
%
Leasing and advertising
10,935
10,302
633
6.1
%
1.2
%
Other on-site operating expenses
52,953
49,523
3,430
6.9
%
5.9
%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
$
894,477
$
869,635
$
24,842
2.9
%
100.0
%
(1)
The year-over-year changes were primarily driven by the following factors:
Real estate taxes - Increase due to escalation in rates and assessed values including an approximately one percentage point contribution to growth from 421-a tax abatement burnoffs in New York City. Once the burnoffs are completed, previously rent-restricted apartment units will transition to market.
On-site payroll - Modest increase primarily driven by higher wages, partially offset by the impact of various innovation initiatives.
Utilities - Increase primarily driven by higher water, sewer and trash expense, partially offset by lower commodity prices for gas and electric.
Repairs and maintenance - Increase primarily driven by higher minimum wage on contracted services, partially offset by lower resident Turnover compared to the same period of 2023.
Insurance - Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to conditions in the insurance market that while less difficult than recent years, remain challenging.
Other on-site operating expenses - Increase primarily driven by higher property-related legal expenses.
(2)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
Equity Residential
Debt Summary as of December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)
Debt
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
Secured
$
1,630,690
20.1
%
3.84
%
6.9
Unsecured
6,491,055
79.9
%
3.70
%
7.3
Total
$
8,121,745
100.0
%
3.73
%
7.2
Fixed Rate Debt:
Secured - Conventional
$
1,401,099
17.3
%
3.89
%
6.4
Unsecured - Public
5,947,376
73.2
%
3.54
%
8.0
Fixed Rate Debt
7,348,475
90.5
%
3.61
%
7.7
Floating Rate Debt:
Secured - Tax Exempt
229,591
2.8
%
3.54
%
9.9
Unsecured - Revolving Credit Facility
-
-
5.98
%
2.8
Unsecured - Commercial Paper Program (2)
543,679
6.7
%
5.25
%
-
Floating Rate Debt
773,270
9.5
%
4.74
%
3.0
Total
$
8,121,745
100.0
%
3.73
%
7.2
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
(2)
At December 31, 2024, the weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 13 days. The weighted average amount outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $535.7 million.
Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $14.5 million and $12.3 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company capitalized interest of approximately $3.8 million and $2.7 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Equity Residential
Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)
Year
Fixed
Floating
Total
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
2025
$
450,000
$
552,595
(2)
$
1,002,595
12.2
%
3.38
%
4.04
%
2026
592,025
9,000
601,025
7.3
%
3.58
%
3.58
%
2027
400,000
9,800
409,800
5.0
%
3.25
%
3.25
%
2028
900,000
10,700
910,700
11.1
%
3.79
%
3.78
%
2029
888,120
11,500
899,620
11.0
%
3.30
%
3.30
%
2030
1,148,462
12,700
1,161,162
14.2
%
2.53
%
2.54
%
2031
528,500
39,800
568,300
6.9
%
1.94
%
2.03
%
2032
-
28,100
28,100
0.4
%
-
3.58
%
2033
550,000
2,300
552,300
6.7
%
5.22
%
5.21
%
2034
600,000
2,400
602,400
7.4
%
4.65
%
4.64
%
2035+
1,350,850
106,200
1,457,050
17.8
%
4.39
%
4.24
%
Subtotal
7,407,957
785,095
8,193,052
100.0
%
3.62
%
3.66
%
Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount)
(59,482
)
(11,825
)
(71,307
)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total
$
7,348,475
$
773,270
$
8,121,745
100.0
%
3.62
%
3.66
%
|(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
|(2)
Includes $544.5 million in principal outstanding on the Company's Commercial Paper Program.
Equity Residential
Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2024
Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%)
27.7%
28.4%
Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%)
6.3%
6.3%
Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to
Maximum Annual Service Charges
(must be at least 1.5 to 1)
5.67
5.97
Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt
(must be at least 125%)
473.7%
457.7%
Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.
Selected Credit Ratios
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2024
Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre
4.43x
4.60x
Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre
4.38x
4.56x
Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI
89.7%
89.7%
Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.
Equity Residential
Capital Structure as of December 31, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts)
Secured Debt
$
1,630,690
20.1
%
Unsecured Debt
6,491,055
79.9
%
Total Debt
8,121,745
100.0
%
22.4
%
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
379,475,383
97.0
%
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
11,543,773
3.0
%
Total Shares and Units
391,019,156
100.0
%
Common Share Price at December 31, 2024
$
71.76
28,059,535
99.9
%
Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below)
17,155
0.1
%
Total Equity
28,076,690
100.0
%
77.6
%
Total Market Capitalization
$
36,198,435
100.0
%
Perpetual Preferred Equity as of December 31, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
Series
Call Date
Outstanding
Liquidation
Annual
Annual
Preferred Shares:
8.29% Series K
12/10/26
343,100
$
17,155
$
4.145
$
1,422
Equity Residential
Common Share and Unit
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding
2024
2023
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes:
Common Shares - basic
378,794,889
378,773,303
379,023,449
379,247,194
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
- OP Units
10,630,008
11,180,536
10,536,726
10,596,465
- long-term compensation shares/units
1,315,217
942,712
1,634,401
942,942
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
390,740,114
390,896,551
391,194,576
390,786,601
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes:
Common Shares - basic
378,794,889
378,773,303
379,023,449
379,247,194
OP Units - basic
10,630,008
11,180,536
10,536,726
10,596,465
Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic
389,424,897
389,953,839
389,560,175
389,843,659
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
- long-term compensation shares/units
1,315,217
942,712
1,634,401
942,942
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
390,740,114
390,896,551
391,194,576
390,786,601
Period Ending Amounts Outstanding:
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
379,475,383
379,291,417
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
11,543,773
11,581,306
Total Shares and Units
391,019,156
390,872,723
Equity Residential
Development and Lease-Up Projects as of December 31, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts)
Estimated/Actual
Projects
Location
Ownership
No. of
Total
Total
Total
Percentage
Start
Initial
Completion
Stabilization
Percentage
CONSOLIDATED:
Projects Under Development:
Lorien (fka Laguna Clara II)
Santa Clara, CA
100%
225
$
152,621
$
140,939
$
-
97%
Q2 2022
Q1 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2025
2% / -
The Basin
Wakefield, MA
95%
440
232,172
120,767
-
43%
Q1 2024
Q4 2025
Q3 2026
Q2 2027
- / -
Projects Under Development - Consolidated
665
384,793
261,706
-
UNCONSOLIDATED:
Projects Under Development:
Alexan Harrison
Harrison, NY