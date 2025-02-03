CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and has posted a Q4 2024 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.10 $ 0.82 $ 0.28 34.1 % Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.97 $ 1.00 $ (0.03 ) (3.0 %) Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ - 0.0 %

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 2.72 $ 2.20 $ 0.52 23.6 % Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 3.76 $ 3.75 $ 0.01 0.3 % Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share $ 3.89 $ 3.78 $ 0.11 2.9 %

Recent Highlights

For the full year of 2024 compared to the full year of 2023, same store revenues increased 3.0%, same store expenses increased 2.9% and same store Net Operating Income (NOI) increased 3.1%.

The Company has provided guidance for the full year of 2025 with same store revenue growth expected to be between 2.25% and 3.25%.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company acquired three properties, consisting of 795 apartment units, for an aggregate acquisition price of approximately $274.3 million at a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.2%. These assets are located in the Company's Expansion Markets of Atlanta and Denver. Also during the quarter, the company sold seven properties, consisting of 1,629 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $610.1 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.2%.

The Company's Board of Trustees has voted to increase the Company's 2025 annual common share dividend by 2.6% to $2.77 per share reflecting confidence in the prospects of the business going forward. All dividend payments remain subject to declaration by the Board of Trustees in its sole discretion.

The Company was recognized for its commitment to sustainability with its inclusion in both the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices. The Company is the first residential REIT to receive this distinction. The Company was also recently honored with Nareit's Residential Sector Leader in the Light award, further demonstrating its leadership in this area.

"Our 2024 operating results were solid and generally consistent with our expectations. We expect a steady improvement in our same store revenue results as we go through 2025 driven by higher lease rate growth, continued elevated occupancy levels and significant contributions from other income in 2025. Our view is underpinned by an assumption that the economy remains steady and is supported by continuing subdued levels of supply in our mostly coastal footprint, an expectation of positive employment conditions for our higher earning renter demographic and continued value creation by our industry leading operations platform. With new apartment supply in 2026 at decade lows in our coastal markets and declining significantly in our Expansion Markets of Atlanta, Dallas and Denver, the longer term set up for our business is outstanding," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO.

Full Year 2025 Guidance

The Company has provided guidance for its full year 2025 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share, Normalized FFO per share and transactions as listed below:

Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential): Physical Occupancy 96.2% Revenue change 2.25% to 3.25% Expense change 3.5% to 4.5% NOI change 1.4% to 3.0% EPS $3.00 to $3.10 FFO per share $3.87 to $3.97 Normalized FFO per share $3.90 to $4.00 Transactions (1): Consolidated rental acquisitions $1.5B Consolidated rental dispositions $1.0B Transaction Accretion (Dilution) (25 basis points)

(1) The Company expects to fund its acquisition activity with a combination of proceeds from dispositions and/or debt issuance.

The difference between the Company's full year 2024 actual EPS of $2.72 and the full year 2025 EPS guidance midpoint of $3.05 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains, lower expected other expenses, lower expected non-operating asset gains and the items described below.

The difference between the Company's full year 2024 actual FFO of $3.76 per share and the full year 2025 FFO guidance midpoint of $3.92 per share is due primarily to lower expected other expenses, lower expected non-operating asset gains and the items described below.

The difference between the Company's full year 2024 actual Normalized FFO of $3.89 per share and the full year 2025 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $3.95 per share is due primarily to:

Expected

Positive/(Negative)

Impact Full Year 2025 vs.

Full Year 2024 Residential same store NOI $ 0.12 Non-Residential same store NOI (0.01 ) Lease-Up NOI (1) 0.01 2025 and 2024 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (2) 0.05 Interest expense, net (3) (0.08 ) Corporate overhead (4) (0.02 ) Other items (0.01 ) Net $ 0.06

(1) Lease-Up NOI reflects the contribution from consolidated lease-up properties only. The Company does not expect a contribution to growth in 2025 from recently completed unconsolidated joint venture development projects given the current lease-up velocity and cessation of capitalized interest on construction loans. See the income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities line item on page 28 for 2025 guidance on this matter. (2) Transaction activity impact on NOI, net represents acquisition NOI net of disposition NOI. (3) Interest expense, net is driven by higher rates on refinancing and higher balances due to 2024 and 2025 net investment activity. (4) Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 29 through 34 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 31 and 32 of this release.

Results Per Share

The changes in EPS for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 are due primarily to higher property sale gains, higher depreciation expense, the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Full Year 2024 vs.

Full Year 2023 Residential same store NOI $ 0.02 $ 0.14 Non-Residential same store NOI - 0.01 Lease-Up NOI - 0.01 2024 and 2023 transaction activity impact on NOI, net 0.04 0.02 Interest expense, net (0.03 ) (0.04 ) Corporate overhead (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Other items (0.02 ) 0.01 Net $ - $ 0.11

Same Store Results

The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented (includes Residential and Non-Residential).

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.

Third Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 vs.

Full Year 2023 Apartment Units 75,876 77,016 75,299 Physical Occupancy 96.1% vs. 95.8% 96.1% vs. 96.1% 96.2% vs. 95.9% Revenues 2.4% 0.4% 3.0% Expenses 4.3% (2.0%) 2.9% NOI 1.6% 1.5% 3.1%

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Fourth Quarter 2024 vs.

Third Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 vs.

Full Year 2023 % Change % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues- comparable period Lease rates 1.8 % 0.1 % 2.3 % Leasing Concessions 0.0 % 0.0 % (0.2 %) Vacancy gain (loss) 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.4 % Bad Debt, Net (1) 0.2 % 0.0 % 0.2 % Other (2) 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.3 % Same Store Residential Revenues- current period 2.5 % 0.4 % 3.0 %

(1) Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. The full year 2024 vs. full year 2023 improvement in Bad Debt, Net was less than assumed in the midpoint of our same store revenue guidance range. See page 13 for more detail. (2) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 75,299 same store apartment units):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Physical Occupancy 96.1% 96.1% 95.8% Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter 61.3% 56.7% 59.0% New Lease Change (4.3%) (1.2%) (4.6%) Renewal Rate Achieved 5.0% 4.6% 5.1% Blended Rate (1) 1.0% 2.0% 0.7%

(1) Blended Rates for Established Markets were 1.4%, 2.4% and 0.9% for Q4 2024, Q3 2024 and Q4 2023, respectively. See page 17.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Physical Occupancy and Blended Rate met our expectations and were consistent with seasonal patterns. For the first quarter of 2025, Blended Rate is expected to be between 1.4% and 2.2%.

Investment Activity

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company acquired three properties consisting of 795 apartment units, located in the Company's Expansion Markets of Atlanta and Denver, for an aggregate acquisition price of approximately $274.3 million at a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.2%. The acquired properties are one year old on average. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company sold seven properties, located in the Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego markets, consisting of 1,629 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $610.1 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.2%. The properties sold during the fourth quarter of 2024 have an average age of 29 years.

During the full year of 2024, the Company acquired 18 properties, consisting of 5,373 apartment units, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.6 billion at a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.1%. The acquired properties are five years old on average. Also during the full year of 2024, the Company sold 13 properties consisting of 2,598 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $975.6 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.4%. The properties sold during 2024 have an average age of 35 years.

During 2024, the Company completed four joint venture development projects in its Expansion Markets of Dallas/Ft. Worth and Denver, consisting of 1,262 apartment units, for a total cost of approximately $338.0 million. See the income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities line item on page 28 for the Company's 2025 guidance assumption for these and other unconsolidated assets. The Company also commenced construction in 2024 on three joint venture development projects in suburban Boston (two projects) and Seattle, consisting of 1,079 apartment units, for a total anticipated cost of approximately $539.4 million.

"We are particularly pleased with our progress in 2024 in adding almost $2 billion of newer, high quality assets to our Atlanta, Dallas and Denver Expansion Market portfolios, which we funded with a combination of older asset sales and opportunistically sourced long term debt. While operating conditions in these markets continue to be challenging given historically high new supply levels, we remain enthusiastic about the balance these markets will create in our portfolio from the strong rental growth we expect to see in future years once this supply is absorbed," said Mr. Parrell.

First Quarter 2025 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the first quarter of 2025 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q1 2025

Guidance EPS $0.63 to $0.67 FFO per share $0.89 to $0.93 Normalized FFO per share $0.90 to $0.94

The difference between the fourth quarter of 2024 actual EPS of $1.10 and the first quarter of 2025 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.65 is due primarily to lower expected property sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the fourth quarter of 2024 actual FFO of $0.97 per share and the first quarter of 2025 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.91 per share is due primarily to the items described below.

The difference between the fourth quarter of 2024 actual Normalized FFO of $1.00 per share and the first quarter of 2025 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.92 per share is due primarily to:

Expected

Positive/(Negative)

Impact First Quarter 2025 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Residential same store NOI $ (0.03 ) 2025 and 2024 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.02 ) Interest expense, net 0.01 Corporate overhead (0.03 ) Other items (0.01 ) Net $ (0.08 )

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES Rental income $ 2,980,108 $ 2,873,964 $ 766,779 $ 727,500 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 529,737 514,575 133,388 123,138 Real estate taxes and insurance 432,089 412,114 111,637 99,507 Property management 132,739 119,804 32,358 29,490 General and administrative 61,653 60,716 12,751 11,581 Depreciation 952,191 888,709 264,150 226,788 Total expenses 2,108,409 1,995,918 554,284 490,504 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 546,797 282,539 318,968 155,505 Interest and other income 30,329 22,345 3,828 11,049 Other expenses (74,051 ) (29,419 ) (14,957 ) (8,902 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (285,735 ) (269,556 ) (79,973 ) (68,674 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (7,834 ) (8,941 ) (2,050 ) (1,918 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 1,081,205 875,014 438,311 324,056 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (1,256 ) (1,148 ) (331 ) (256 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (8,974 ) (5,378 ) (4,109 ) (1,531 ) Net income 1,070,975 868,488 433,871 322,269 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (28,932 ) (26,710 ) (11,642 ) (9,536 ) Partially Owned Properties (6,212 ) (6,340 ) (3,114 ) (1,041 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 1,035,831 835,438 419,115 311,692 Preferred distributions (1,613 ) (3,090 ) (355 ) (772 ) Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares (1,444 ) - - - Net income available to Common Shares $ 1,032,774 $ 832,348 $ 418,760 $ 310,920 Earnings per share - basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 2.73 $ 2.20 $ 1.10 $ 0.82 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 378,795 378,773 379,023 379,247 Earnings per share - diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 2.72 $ 2.20 $ 1.10 $ 0.82 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 390,740 390,897 391,195 390,787 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 2.70 $ 2.65 $ 0.675 $ 0.6625

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share and Unit data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,070,975 $ 868,488 $ 433,871 $ 322,269 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - Partially Owned Properties (6,212 ) (6,340 ) (3,114 ) (1,041 ) Preferred distributions (1,613 ) (3,090 ) (355 ) (772 ) Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares (1,444 ) - - - Net income available to Common Shares and Units 1,061,706 859,058 430,402 320,456 Adjustments: Depreciation 952,191 888,709 264,150 226,788 Depreciation - Non-real estate additions (3,791 ) (4,268 ) (952 ) (977 ) Depreciation - Partially Owned Properties (2,132 ) (2,130 ) (487 ) (531 ) Depreciation - Unconsolidated Properties 7,191 2,860 3,310 939 Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating assets (515 ) - 195 - Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (546,797 ) (282,539 ) (318,968 ) (155,505 ) Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 1,857 2,336 1,857 - FFO available to Common Shares and Units 1,469,710 1,464,026 379,507 391,170 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Write-off of pursuit costs 5,155 3,647 3,250 908 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses 1,444 1,143 - - Non-operating asset (gains) losses (16,311 ) (13,323 ) 1,141 (8,588 ) Other miscellaneous items 61,608 21,588 8,176 6,757 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,521,606 $ 1,477,081 $ 392,074 $ 390,247 FFO $ 1,472,767 $ 1,467,116 $ 379,862 $ 391,942 Preferred distributions (1,613 ) (3,090 ) (355 ) (772 ) Premium on redemption of Preferred Shares (1,444 ) - - - FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,469,710 $ 1,464,026 $ 379,507 $ 391,170 FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 3.77 $ 3.75 $ 0.97 $ 1.00 FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 3.76 $ 3.75 $ 0.97 $ 1.00 Normalized FFO $ 1,523,219 $ 1,480,171 $ 392,429 $ 391,019 Preferred distributions (1,613 ) (3,090 ) (355 ) (772 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,521,606 $ 1,477,081 $ 392,074 $ 390,247 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 3.91 $ 3.79 $ 1.01 $ 1.00 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 3.89 $ 3.78 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - basic 389,425 389,954 389,560 389,844 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - diluted 390,740 390,897 391,195 390,787

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Land $ 5,606,531 $ 5,581,876 Depreciable property 24,039,412 22,938,426 Projects under development 261,706 78,036 Land held for development 63,142 114,300 Investment in real estate 29,970,791 28,712,638 Accumulated depreciation (10,412,463 ) (9,810,337 ) Investment in real estate, net 19,558,328 18,902,301 Investments in unconsolidated entities1 386,531 282,049 Cash and cash equivalents 62,302 50,743 Restricted deposits 97,864 89,252 Right-of-use assets 455,445 457,266 Other assets 273,706 252,953 Total assets $ 20,834,176 $ 20,034,564 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 1,630,690 $ 1,632,902 Notes, net 5,947,376 5,348,417 Line of credit and commercial paper 543,679 409,131 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 99,347 87,377 Accrued interest payable 74,176 65,716 Lease liabilities 304,897 311,640 Other liabilities 310,559 272,596 Security deposits 75,611 69,178 Distributions payable 263,494 259,231 Total liabilities 9,249,829 8,456,188 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - Operating Partnership 338,563 289,248 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 343,100 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 745,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 17,155 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 379,475,383 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 379,291,417 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 3,795 3,793 Paid in capital 9,611,826 9,601,866 Retained earnings 1,407,570 1,437,185 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,214 5,704 Total shareholders' equity 11,044,560 11,085,828 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 201,942 202,306 Partially Owned Properties (718 ) 994 Total Noncontrolling Interests 201,224 203,300 Total equity 11,245,784 11,289,128 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,834,176 $ 20,034,564

1 Includes $324.0 million and $220.2 million in unconsolidated projects (primarily development) as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.

Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of December 31, 2024

% of

Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Established Markets: Los Angeles 58 14,733 16.7 % $ 2,942 Orange County 12 3,718 4.7 % 2,949 San Diego 11 2,649 3.7 % 3,189 Subtotal - Southern California 81 21,100 25.1 % 2,974 Washington, D.C. 43 13,846 15.1 % 2,788 San Francisco 40 11,315 14.8 % 3,351 New York 34 8,536 14.1 % 4,690 Boston 27 7,237 11.3 % 3,643 Seattle 42 8,854 9.9 % 2,636 Subtotal - Established Markets 267 70,888 90.3 % 3,232 Expansion Markets: Denver 15 4,408 4.0 % 2,369 Atlanta 14 4,356 3.1 % 2,020 Dallas/Ft. Worth 12 3,855 2.3 % 1,965 Austin 3 742 0.3 % 1,754 Subtotal - Expansion Markets 44 13,361 9.7 % 2,105 Total 311 84,249 100.0 % $ 3,056

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 295 80,331 Partially Owned Properties - Consolidated 12 2,656 Partially Owned Properties - Unconsolidated 4 1,262 311 84,249

Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential Portfolio Rollforward Q4 2024 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 9/30/2024 312 84,018 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 2 568 $ 183,000 5.0 % Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1) 1 227 $ 91,250 5.4 % Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (7 ) (1,629 ) $ (610,141 ) (5.2 %) Completed Developments - Unconsolidated 3 1,053 Configuration Changes - 12 12/31/2024 311 84,249

Portfolio Rollforward 2024 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 12/31/2023 302 80,191 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 16 4,986 $ 1,438,250 5.1 % Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1) 2 387 $ 153,845 5.5 % Unconsolidated Land Parcels (2) - - $ 33,394 Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (13 ) (2,598 ) $ (975,641 ) (5.4 %) Completed Developments - Unconsolidated 4 1,262 Configuration Changes - 21 12/31/2024 311 84,249

(1) The Company acquired two properties during the year ended December 31, 2024, including a property in the Denver market in the fourth quarter of 2024, that are in lease-up and are expected to stabilize in their second year of ownership at the weighted average Acquisition Cap Rates listed above. (2) The Company previously entered into separate unconsolidated joint ventures for the purpose of developing vacant land parcels in suburban Boston, MA and suburban Seattle, WA. The joint ventures acquired their respective land parcels during the year ended December 31, 2024 for the total purchase price listed. The Company's total investment in these two joint ventures is approximately $90.9 million as of December 31, 2024. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 75,876 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Results Statistics Description Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Q4 2024 $ 713,789 $ 223,039 $ 490,750 $ 3,147 96.1 % 9.0 % Q4 2023 $ 696,874 $ 213,905 $ 482,969 $ 3,080 95.8 % 9.4 % Change $ 16,915 $ 9,134 $ 7,781 $ 67 0.3 % (0.4 %) Change 2.4 % 4.3 % 1.6 % 2.2 %

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,016 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Results Statistics Description Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Q4 2024 $ 721,504 $ 224,814 $ 496,690 $ 3,135 96.1 % 9.0 % Q3 2024 $ 718,813 $ 229,507 $ 489,306 $ 3,125 96.1 % 13.3 % Change $ 2,691 $ (4,693 ) $ 7,384 $ 10 0.0 % (4.3 %) Change 0.4 % (2.0 %) 1.5 % 0.3 %

2024 vs. 2023 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Results Statistics Description Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover 2024 $ 2,823,418 $ 894,477 $ 1,928,941 $ 3,127 96.2 % 42.5 % 2023 $ 2,740,193 $ 869,635 $ 1,870,558 $ 3,047 95.9 % 44.0 % Change $ 83,225 $ 24,842 $ 58,383 $ 80 0.3 % (1.5 %) Change 3.0 % 2.9 % 3.1 % 2.6 %

Equity Residential Same Store Residential Revenues - GAAP to Cash Basis (1) ($ in thousands) Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024 2024 vs. 2023 75,876 Same Store Apartment Units 77,016 Same Store Apartment Units 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 2024 2023 Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis) $ 688,118 $ 671,373 $ 695,808 $ 693,324 $ 2,716,579 $ 2,638,467 Leasing Concessions amortized 5,036 4,724 5,326 5,217 19,698 14,508 Leasing Concessions granted (5,822 ) (5,322 ) (5,944 ) (6,108 ) (20,125 ) (18,664 ) Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis $ 687,332 $ 670,775 $ 695,190 $ 692,433 $ 2,716,152 $ 2,634,311 % change - GAAP revenue 2.5 % 0.4 % 3.0 % % change - cash revenue 2.5 % 0.4 % 3.1 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.

Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Same store revenues $ 710,216 $ 707,513 $ 704,663 $ 701,026 $ 693,156 Same store expenses 222,179 225,459 220,203 226,636 212,904 Same store NOI $ 488,037 $ 482,054 $ 484,460 $ 474,390 $ 480,252

Equity Residential Same Store Residential Accounts Receivable Balances Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Balance Sheet (Other assets): December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Residential accounts receivable balances $ 14,453 $ 15,088 $ 20,528 Allowance for doubtful accounts (9,536 ) (9,691 ) (15,210 ) Net receivable balances $ 4,917 $ 5,397 $ 5,318 Straight-line receivable balances $ 8,779 (1) $ 7,976 $ 8,352

(1) Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the fourth quarter of 2024 were approximately $5.8 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $8.8 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in 2025.

Same Store Residential Bad Debt Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Income Statement (Rental income): Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Bad debts before governmental rental assistance $ 7,927 $ 7,513 $ 9,060 Governmental rental assistance received (362 ) (290 ) (376 ) Bad Debt, Net $ 7,565 $ 7,223 $ 8,684 Bad Debt, Net as a % of Same Store Residential Revenues (1) 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.3 %

(1) Bad Debt, Net remained relatively constant in Q4 2024 versus Q4 2023 as compared to the Company's guidance assumption of continuing improvement.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q4 2024

% of

Actual

NOI Q4 2024

Average

Rental

Rate Q4 2024

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q4 2024

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,136 17.5 % $ 2,939 95.8 % 9.6 % 1.8 % 4.8 % 0.5 % 1.0 % 0.7 % (1.3 %) Orange County 3,718 5.2 % 2,949 95.6 % 9.4 % 1.4 % 8.0 % (0.4 %) 2.1 % (0.7 %) 0.7 % San Diego 2,649 4.1 % 3,189 95.8 % 9.6 % 2.0 % 0.9 % 2.3 % 1.3 % 0.6 % (1.4 %) Subtotal - Southern California 20,503 26.8 % 2,973 95.7 % 9.5 % 1.7 % 4.8 % 0.6 % 1.3 % 0.4 % (1.0 %) San Francisco 11,093 16.2 % 3,355 96.1 % 10.4 % 2.1 % (0.6 %) 3.2 % 1.4 % 0.7 % (0.5 %) Washington, D.C. 13,534 16.0 % 2,792 96.6 % 8.0 % 4.2 % 6.6 % 3.2 % 4.7 % (0.4 %) 0.0 % New York 8,536 14.5 % 4,690 97.4 % 6.5 % 3.6 % 4.8 % 2.7 % 2.7 % 0.8 % (0.4 %) Boston 7,077 11.1 % 3,665 95.3 % 7.8 % 2.2 % 6.6 % 0.5 % 2.7 % (0.5 %) (0.8 %) Seattle 8,853 10.3 % 2,636 96.3 % 9.1 % 4.1 % 3.3 % 4.4 % 3.1 % 1.0 % 0.9 % Denver 2,792 2.8 % 2,383 96.0 % 12.0 % (1.2 %) 5.6 % (3.9 %) (1.2 %) 0.0 % 0.2 % Other Expansion Markets 3,488 2.3 % 1,913 94.8 % 10.9 % (4.8 %) 0.4 % (8.3 %) (4.8 %) 0.0 % (1.9 %) Total 75,876 100.0 % $ 3,147 96.1 % 9.0 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 1.7 % 2.2 % 0.3 % (0.4 %)

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for more than 96.0% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2024 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q4 2024

% of

Actual

NOI Q4 2024

Average

Rental

Rate Q4 2024

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q4 2024

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,136 17.3 % $ 2,939 95.8 % 9.6 % 0.3 % (2.5 %) 1.5 % 0.0 % 0.3 % (2.9 %) Orange County 3,718 5.1 % 2,949 95.6 % 9.4 % (0.1 %) (2.1 %) 0.5 % 0.4 % (0.5 %) (1.3 %) San Diego 2,649 4.0 % 3,189 95.8 % 9.6 % 0.7 % (6.9 %) 2.9 % 0.5 % 0.1 % (2.7 %) Subtotal - Southern California 20,503 26.4 % 2,973 95.7 % 9.5 % 0.3 % (2.9 %) 1.5 % 0.1 % 0.1 % (2.6 %) San Francisco 11,315 16.4 % 3,352 96.1 % 10.3 % 0.7 % (6.6 %) 3.9 % 0.4 % 0.3 % (2.3 %) Washington, D.C. 13,846 16.2 % 2,788 96.6 % 8.0 % 0.6 % (6.3 %) 4.0 % 0.6 % 0.0 % (6.1 %) New York 8,536 14.3 % 4,690 97.4 % 6.5 % 0.5 % 0.8 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 0.0 % (4.5 %) Boston 7,077 10.9 % 3,665 95.3 % 7.8 % 0.3 % 5.8 % (1.9 %) 1.1 % (0.8 %) (7.1 %) Seattle 8,853 10.2 % 2,636 96.3 % 9.1 % 0.4 % (7.3 %) 3.7 % 0.3 % 0.2 % (4.9 %) Denver 2,792 2.8 % 2,383 96.0 % 12.0 % (0.6 %) (1.9 %) (0.1 %) (0.8 %) 0.2 % (5.8 %) Other Expansion Markets 4,094 2.8 % 1,904 95.0 % 10.7 % (1.6 %) 12.2 % (1) (9.3 %) (1.5 %) (0.1 %) (5.3 %) Total 77,016 100.0 % $ 3,135 96.1 % 9.0 % 0.4 % (2.2 %) 1.6 % 0.3 % 0.0 % (4.3 %)

(1) Expense increase primarily due to favorable Texas real estate taxes in the third quarter of 2024.

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for more than 96.0% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Equity Residential 2024 vs. 2023 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units 2024

% of

Actual

NOI 2024

Average

Rental

Rate 2024

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % 2024

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,136 17.7 % $ 2,933 95.6 % 43.3 % 2.9 % 2.8 % 2.9 % 2.5 % 0.3 % (1.2 %) Orange County 3,718 5.3 % 2,925 95.9 % 38.2 % 3.4 % 5.4 % 2.8 % 3.7 % (0.4 %) 0.6 % San Diego 2,649 4.1 % 3,167 95.9 % 40.6 % 4.1 % 1.5 % 4.8 % 3.5 % 0.5 % (1.3 %) Subtotal - Southern California 20,503 27.1 % 2,962 95.7 % 42.0 % 3.1 % 3.0 % 3.1 % 2.9 % 0.2 % (0.9 %) San Francisco 11,093 16.1 % 3,326 96.1 % 44.2 % 1.6 % 0.3 % 2.2 % 1.1 % 0.5 % (0.1 %) Washington, D.C. 13,534 15.9 % 2,743 96.8 % 40.7 % 4.6 % 3.9 % 5.0 % 4.6 % 0.0 % 0.0 % New York 8,536 14.6 % 4,640 97.3 % 33.6 % 3.6 % 4.2 % 3.2 % 3.0 % 0.5 % (3.6 %) Boston 7,077 11.3 % 3,615 96.0 % 41.5 % 3.6 % 2.3 % 4.1 % 3.6 % 0.0 % (2.6 %) Seattle 8,853 10.2 % 2,607 96.2 % 45.2 % 2.3 % 4.5 % 1.4 % 1.2 % 1.0 % (3.1 %) Denver 2,505 2.6 % 2,410 96.2 % 54.9 % 0.0 % 1.1 % (0.5 %) 0.2 % (0.1 %) (3.2 %) Other Expansion Markets 3,198 2.2 % 1,946 95.1 % 56.9 % (1.7 %) (4.3 %) (1) 0.2 % (2.2 %) 0.3 % (1.0 %) Total 75,299 100.0 % $ 3,127 96.2 % 42.5 % 3.0 % 2.8 % 3.1 % 2.6 % 0.3 % (1.5 %)

(1) Expense decline primarily due to favorable Texas real estate taxes in the third quarter of 2024.

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for more than 96.0% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Equity Residential Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics For 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units New Lease Change (1) Renewal Rate Achieved (1) Blended Rate (1) Markets/Metro Areas Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Southern California (4.8 %) (2.7 %) 4.4 % 4.2 % 0.4 % 0.9 % San Francisco (2.7 %) (1.2 %) 6.6 % 5.3 % 2.5 % 2.0 % Washington, D.C. (2.7 %) 2.3 % 5.5 % 5.2 % 1.9 % 3.9 % New York (1.6 %) 0.9 % 4.3 % 4.1 % 2.3 % 2.9 % Boston (4.7 %) 1.5 % 4.4 % 5.1 % 1.1 % 3.6 % Seattle (6.1 %) (4.0 %) 6.9 % 4.8 % 0.5 % 0.8 % Subtotal - Established Markets (3.7 %) (0.5 %) 5.1 % 4.7 % 1.4 % 2.4 % Denver (12.5 %) (10.0 %) 2.8 % 4.3 % (5.4 %) (3.1 %) Other Expansion Markets (13.5 %) (13.9 %) 1.7 % 1.3 % (7.0 %) (6.9 %) Subtotal - Expansion Markets (13.0 %) (11.8 %) 2.3 % 2.9 % (6.1 %) (4.9 %) Total (4.3 %) (1.2 %) 5.0 % 4.6 % 1.0 % 2.0 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 75,876 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 $

Change %

Change % of

Q4 2024

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 92,665 $ 89,587 $ 3,078 3.4 % 41.5 % On-site payroll 41,772 41,315 457 1.1 % 18.7 % Utilities 35,655 33,764 1,891 5.6 % 16.0 % Repairs and maintenance 27,998 26,495 1,503 5.7 % 12.6 % Insurance 9,179 8,344 835 10.0 % 4.1 % Leasing and advertising 3,162 2,625 537 20.5 % 1.4 % Other on-site operating expenses 12,608 11,775 833 7.1 % 5.7 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2) $ 223,039 $ 213,905 $ 9,134 4.3 % 100.0 %

2024 vs. 2023 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 75,299 Same Store Apartment Units (includes Residential and Non-Residential) ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 $

Change (1) %

Change % of

2024

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 368,087 $ 356,847 $ 11,240 3.1 % 41.1 % On-site payroll 168,006 167,486 520 0.3 % 18.8 % Utilities 139,116 135,721 3,395 2.5 % 15.6 % Repairs and maintenance 118,829 116,529 2,300 2.0 % 13.3 % Insurance 36,551 33,227 3,324 10.0 % 4.1 % Leasing and advertising 10,935 10,302 633 6.1 % 1.2 % Other on-site operating expenses 52,953 49,523 3,430 6.9 % 5.9 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2) $ 894,477 $ 869,635 $ 24,842 2.9 % 100.0 %

(1) The year-over-year changes were primarily driven by the following factors: Real estate taxes - Increase due to escalation in rates and assessed values including an approximately one percentage point contribution to growth from 421-a tax abatement burnoffs in New York City. Once the burnoffs are completed, previously rent-restricted apartment units will transition to market. On-site payroll - Modest increase primarily driven by higher wages, partially offset by the impact of various innovation initiatives. Utilities - Increase primarily driven by higher water, sewer and trash expense, partially offset by lower commodity prices for gas and electric. Repairs and maintenance - Increase primarily driven by higher minimum wage on contracted services, partially offset by lower resident Turnover compared to the same period of 2023. Insurance - Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to conditions in the insurance market that while less difficult than recent years, remain challenging. Other on-site operating expenses - Increase primarily driven by higher property-related legal expenses. (2) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.

Equity Residential Debt Summary as of December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) Debt

Balances (1) % of Total Weighted

Average

Rates (1) Weighted

Average

Maturities

(years) Secured $ 1,630,690 20.1 % 3.84 % 6.9 Unsecured 6,491,055 79.9 % 3.70 % 7.3 Total $ 8,121,745 100.0 % 3.73 % 7.2 Fixed Rate Debt: Secured - Conventional $ 1,401,099 17.3 % 3.89 % 6.4 Unsecured - Public 5,947,376 73.2 % 3.54 % 8.0 Fixed Rate Debt 7,348,475 90.5 % 3.61 % 7.7 Floating Rate Debt: Secured - Tax Exempt 229,591 2.8 % 3.54 % 9.9 Unsecured - Revolving Credit Facility - - 5.98 % 2.8 Unsecured - Commercial Paper Program (2) 543,679 6.7 % 5.25 % - Floating Rate Debt 773,270 9.5 % 4.74 % 3.0 Total $ 8,121,745 100.0 % 3.73 % 7.2

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) At December 31, 2024, the weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 13 days. The weighted average amount outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $535.7 million.

Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $14.5 million and $12.3 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company capitalized interest of approximately $3.8 million and $2.7 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Equity Residential Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) Year Fixed

Rate Floating

Rate Total % of Total Weighted

Average Coupons

on Fixed

Rate Debt (1) Weighted

Average

Coupons on

Total Debt (1) 2025 $ 450,000 $ 552,595 (2) $ 1,002,595 12.2 % 3.38 % 4.04 % 2026 592,025 9,000 601,025 7.3 % 3.58 % 3.58 % 2027 400,000 9,800 409,800 5.0 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 2028 900,000 10,700 910,700 11.1 % 3.79 % 3.78 % 2029 888,120 11,500 899,620 11.0 % 3.30 % 3.30 % 2030 1,148,462 12,700 1,161,162 14.2 % 2.53 % 2.54 % 2031 528,500 39,800 568,300 6.9 % 1.94 % 2.03 % 2032 - 28,100 28,100 0.4 % - 3.58 % 2033 550,000 2,300 552,300 6.7 % 5.22 % 5.21 % 2034 600,000 2,400 602,400 7.4 % 4.65 % 4.64 % 2035+ 1,350,850 106,200 1,457,050 17.8 % 4.39 % 4.24 % Subtotal 7,407,957 785,095 8,193,052 100.0 % 3.62 % 3.66 % Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount) (59,482 ) (11,825 ) (71,307 ) N/A N/A N/A Total $ 7,348,475 $ 773,270 $ 8,121,745 100.0 % 3.62 % 3.66 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) Includes $544.5 million in principal outstanding on the Company's Commercial Paper Program.

Equity Residential Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%) 27.7% 28.4% Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%) 6.3% 6.3% Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to Maximum Annual Service Charges (must be at least 1.5 to 1) 5.67 5.97 Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (must be at least 125%) 473.7% 457.7%

Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.

Selected Credit Ratios December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.43x 4.60x Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.38x 4.56x Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI 89.7% 89.7%

Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.

Equity Residential Capital Structure as of December 31, 2024 (Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts) Secured Debt $ 1,630,690 20.1 % Unsecured Debt 6,491,055 79.9 % Total Debt 8,121,745 100.0 % 22.4 % Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 379,475,383 97.0 % Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 11,543,773 3.0 % Total Shares and Units 391,019,156 100.0 % Common Share Price at December 31, 2024 $ 71.76 28,059,535 99.9 % Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below) 17,155 0.1 % Total Equity 28,076,690 100.0 % 77.6 % Total Market Capitalization $ 36,198,435 100.0 %

Perpetual Preferred Equity as of December 31, 2024 (Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Series Call Date Outstanding

Shares Liquidation

Value Annual

Dividend

Per Share Annual

Dividend

Amount Preferred Shares: 8.29% Series K 12/10/26 343,100 $ 17,155 $ 4.145 $ 1,422

Equity Residential Common Share and Unit Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding

2024 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes: Common Shares - basic 378,794,889 378,773,303 379,023,449 379,247,194 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - OP Units 10,630,008 11,180,536 10,536,726 10,596,465 - long-term compensation shares/units 1,315,217 942,712 1,634,401 942,942 Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 390,740,114 390,896,551 391,194,576 390,786,601 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes: Common Shares - basic 378,794,889 378,773,303 379,023,449 379,247,194 OP Units - basic 10,630,008 11,180,536 10,536,726 10,596,465 Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic 389,424,897 389,953,839 389,560,175 389,843,659 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - long-term compensation shares/units 1,315,217 942,712 1,634,401 942,942 Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 390,740,114 390,896,551 391,194,576 390,786,601 Period Ending Amounts Outstanding: Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 379,475,383 379,291,417 Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 11,543,773 11,581,306 Total Shares and Units 391,019,156 390,872,723

Development and Lease-Up Projects as of December 31, 2024