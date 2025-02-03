SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced it has completed the previously announced purchase of Texas-based expanded polystyrene insulation manufacturer ThermaFoam.

ThermaFoam, headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, provides expanded polystyrene insulation products into the commercial, residential, and infrastructure construction markets.

The acquisition of ThermaFoam supports Carlisle's Vision 2030 strategy and strategic pivot to a pure play building products company, builds on the recently completed acquisition of Plasti-Fab, and leverages Carlisle's vertically integrated expanded polystyrene capabilities while adding geographic coverage in Texas and the South Central United States.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses - Carlisle Construction Materials ("CCM") and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies ("CWT") - and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System ("COS"), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

