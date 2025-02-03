LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced that its acquisition of ConnectiCare Holding Company, Inc. ("ConnectiCare") closed effective as of February 1, 2025. At closing, ConnectiCare served approximately 140,000 members across Marketplace, Medicare, and certain commercial products.

