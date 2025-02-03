Eros Resources Corp.: Update: EROS Resources Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointments and Announces Symbol Change

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eros Resources Corp. (TSXV: ERC), (OTCQB: EROSF) ("Eros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan (Ph.D., P.Eng, FAusIMM) as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Mr. Cornell McDowell (P.Geo) as Vice-President of Exploration. Both appointments are effective as of the 28th of January, 2025.

Jonathan Weisblatt, CEO and Director of Eros stated: "We are excited to have Dr. Ramcharan and Mr. McDowell join us at Eros Resources as SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations and Vice-President of Exploration respectively. The merger between Rockridge Resources, MAS Gold and Eros Resources has created a pure-play Saskatchewan focused gold and copper company with five very exciting projects. The addition of these two professionals will help our company to achieve significant milestones moving forward as they bring a wealth of experience to Eros in both the technical and corporate side of the business. We have a lot planned for the upcoming year and we look forward to leveraging Andrew's industry knowledge, business acumen and strong network to help grow Eros. He had an important role in the 3-way merger and has become very familiar with the assets and growth potential. This transition will be very beneficial to all shareholders."

Mr. Wiesblatt went on to say, "Eros is also very privileged to welcome Mr. McDowell to the team at what we believe is an exciting inflection point for the Company during a time of unprecedented macroeconomic strength in the gold and copper markets. At Eros, our people are the primary cornerstones of our execution strategy. The addition of Mr. McDowell to our team enhances our technical and geological experience across all of our assets and will be an instrumental part of our future success and shareholder value creation."

About Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan:

Dr. Ramcharan has an extensive background in corporate development, mining and exploration, project evaluation, and investment banking spanning over twenty years. Previously, as Manager of Corporate Development for IAMGOLD, Dr. Ramcharan was involved in raising over $600 million in equity financings and worked on project acquisitions totalling over $800 million.

Dr. Ramcharan has held senior investment banking and corporate finance roles, including with Sprott and Resource Capital Funds, where he performed over 300 project evaluations and helped complete numerous debt and equity financings. More recently he was the SVP of Corporate Development for Rockridge Resources and was part of the team that led the three-way merger.

About Mr. Cornell McDowell:

Cornell McDowell is a registered Professional Geologist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (EGBC). He has worked continuously in mineral exploration since graduating with a Bachelor of Science (Specialization in Geology) from the University of Alberta in 2005. As a geological consultant, Mr. McDowell has worked with both privately held and publicly listed mineral exploration companies in multiple jurisdictions.

Mr. McDowell was a member of the core discovery team with Tyler Resources when their Bahuerachi copper porphyry project in Chihuahua Mexico was purchased by the Jinchuan Group for $214 million (CDN) in March 2008. He has served as Vice President of Exploration for Aben Minerals (TSX.V:ABM) since 2017 and currently sits on the Board of Directors with Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE). He has been closely-involved with Surge Copper Corp. (TSX.V:SURG) since 2011 on their Ootsa and Berg Cu-Au-Ag-Mo-Pb-Zn porphyry projects in west central British Columbia.

Symbol Change:

Eros is also pleased to announce changes to its trading stock symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada ("TSXV"). Effective at the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSXV under the new trading symbol "ROCK" (old symbol "ERC"). There are no changes to the ISIN and CUSIP numbers associated with the shares.

About Eros Resources Corp.

Eros Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is advancing its gold and copper projects in Saskatchewan, including four gold properties in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt totaling 35,175.6 hectares (86,920.8 acres), as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project.

