WKN: A3CYXD | ISIN: US25400Q1058 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.02.25
21:59 Uhr
30,760 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2025 01:24 Uhr
Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes Congratulates Michael Ellis on Appointment to Serve as Deputy Director of the CIA

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG") CEO Devin Nunes today issued the following statement following President Donald J. Trump's appointment of Rumble General Counsel Michael Ellis to serve as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency:

"I'd like to congratulate Michael Ellis on his nomination as Deputy Director of the CIA. Having worked closely with Michael both when he was General Counsel for the House Intelligence Committee and since he became General Counsel of Rumble, Truth Social's strategic partner, I know him to be one of the finest legal minds in the country on intelligence and national security issues. There is no better candidate to serve as the CIA's Deputy Director and to help Director Ratcliffe reform and depoliticize the agency, refocusing its work on its core mission."

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)
Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
