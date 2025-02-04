Nokia Oyj: AT&T extends voice core relationship with Nokia to drive new services, faster deployment times, and operational efficiencies

Press Release

AT&T extends voice core relationship with Nokia to drive new services, faster deployment times, and operational efficiencies

Multi-year expansion deal will support AT&T in delivering on its vision of securely providing customer-focused networks and automation that drive new services, faster deployment times, and operational efficiencies.

Deal includes Nokia 5G IMS Voice Core and Nokia Digital Operations software.

AT&T will utilize Nokia's voice core applications through the Nokia Cloud Platform to streamline network activities, enhance automation, and minimize manual intervention.





4 February 2025

Espoo, Finland - AT&T is extending its voice core relationship with Nokia in a multi-year expansion deal that will support the U.S. operator in delivering on its vision of securely providing customer-focused networks and automation that drive new services, faster deployment times, and operational efficiencies.

AT&T is evolving its current Nokia IMS Voice Core to include Voice over New Radio (VoNR). The updated IMS Voice Core is a fully cloud-native architecture that enables flexible scaling and increased automation to improve AT&T's time to market with new services and yield greater cost savings.

Yigal Elbaz, Senior Vice President, Technology & Network Services at AT&T, said: "With focused execution and investment, AT&T continues to make excellent progress in realizing automation at all levels of its network and service operations. We are pleased to continue our relationship with Nokia to further optimize our network operations and enable new services that better support our customers' evolving needs."

The U.S. operator will utilize Nokia's voice core applications through the Nokia Cloud Platform (NCP) to streamline network activities, enhance automation, and minimize manual intervention. NCP reflects Nokia's multi-cloud strategy of providing operators with the infrastructure of their choice.

AT&T will also use Nokia Digital Operations software solutions, open and designed for multi-vendor networks, to deliver capabilities that automate the design, delivery, and assurance of customer services at scale.

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: "As a long-time collaborator with AT&T, Nokia fully understands the important journey AT&T is on to enhance automation, reduce complexity, decrease deployment times, and perform operational workflows faster to better serve its customers, and glean more value from its network. Through our network solutions, Nokia will boost AT&T's network agility, efficiency, and service offerings."

