India's Solex Energy says it has commissioned an 800 MW solar module production line for n-type, rectangular-cell tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules ranging from 585 W to 625 W. From pv magazine India India's-Solex Energy has announced the commissioning of an 800 MW solar module manufacturing line. The new line is tailored for the mass production of n-type, rectangular cell Tapi-R series modules ranging from 585 W to 625 W. Gujarat-based Solex Energy said the line operates 30% faster than other production lines in India, ensuring greater output efficiency and lower lead times. ...

